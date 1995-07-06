Mark Wilson/Getty Images News

QQQ up almost 20% in a month

We all witnessed the sharp rally in the tech-heavy NASDAQ 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) in January 2023, going up by almost 20% from December 28th, 2022 to February 2nd, 2023. Here is the chart:

Data by YCharts

So, what's going on?

Is this the beginning of the new bull market, or just a bear market rally caused by the short covering?

Let's state the obvious, the stock market went up sharply due to the expectations that the Fed is almost done with the interest rate hikes, and also due to the expectations that the Fed would cut interest rates in 2023 (as inflation falls down to 2% much faster than previously thought).

The 1995 scenario

More specifically, the January 2023 rally was based on the scenario similar to what happened in 1995.

As the chart below shows, in 1994 the Fed was increasing the Federal Funds rate from about 3% to 6%, and then it paused in the beginning of 1995 - without causing a recession. More importantly, the Fed subsequently cut the Federal Funds rate in July of 1995 as an adjustment to ease the somewhat restrictive policy.

During the period from leading up to the pause, to the first cut in July, NASDAQ 100 went up by almost 50%, as the chart below shows. So, this performance was the exact blueprint for the current situation.

In summary, the 1995 blueprint is: the Fed hikes, but it does not cause a recession, subsequently, the Fed pauses and then cuts to adjust the restrictive policy. That's the "no-landing" scenario, or possibly a "very softish landing" scenario.

FRED

Let's dig deeper into the "1995 party"

Here is the decade view of the 1995 case, with the Federal Funds rate plotted against the CPI inflation (in red):

FRED

Here is what I see:

the CPI inflation (headline) was around 2.5% when the Fed started to increase interest rates

the CPI inflation was around 3% the Fed paused, and fell back to 2.5% level before the Fed's first cut.

in a longer view, the CPI actually fell below 2% after 1997, and never really consistently exceeded the 3% level.

The point is: the CPI inflation was low and stable - and it was never really a problem during the entire 1990s, including the 1994-1995 period.

So why did the Fed hike in 1994?

The Greenspan's Fed during the 1990s was proactive. That means the Fed's aim was to prevent the inflation from spiking in the first place. Once inflation spikes, it's too late!

Let's look at the specific FOMC statements from this period:

Statement from the FOMC meeting August 16th, 1994:

The Federal Reserve announced today the following monetary policy actions: The Board of Governors approved an increase in the discount rate from 3 1/2 percent to 4 percent, effective immediately. The Federal Open Market Committee agreed that this increase would be allowed to show through completely into interest rates in reserve markets. These measures were taken against the background of evidence of continuing strength in the economic expansion and high levels of resource utilization. The actions are intended to keep inflationary pressures contained, and thereby foster sustainable economic growth.

The Fed understood that the high resources utilization leads to inflation, so the Fed proactively increased interest rates in 1994 to "keep the inflationary pressures contained" - that's proactive.

Why did the Fed cut in 1995?

Statement from the FOMC meeting July 6th, 1995:

Chairman Alan Greenspan announced today that the Federal Open Market Committee decided to decrease slightly the degree of pressure on bank reserve positions. As a result of the monetary tightening initiated in early 1994, inflationary pressures have receded enough to accommodate a modest adjustment in monetary conditions. Today's action will be reflected in a 25 basis point decline in the federal funds rate from about 6 percent to about 5-3/4 percent.

As we saw earlier, the inflation never really took off in 1995, so the Fed was able to adjust the restrictive policy in July of 1995. The inflation never took off because the Fed was proactive in 1994.

How about this: inflation remained contained, and no recession - the courtesy of maestro Greenspan!

The July 1995 cut possibly fueled the dot-com bubble - remember the "irrational exuberance". But that's exactly what the bulls expect in 2023 - another Fed-fueled tech bubble.

But this time really is different

Here is the current 10-year view of the Federal Funds rate vs the headline CPI inflation. Obviously, now we do have a very sharp inflationary shock - see the red line.

Bulls would say, inflation has peaked, and it's falling quickly. That's actually irrelevant.

The fact is that the Fed allowed the inflation to rise, the red line (CPI inflation) should never be above the blue line (the Federal Funds rate). The Fed was still in the QE mode while the inflation was spiking in 2022! The interest rate hiking campaign started way too late, and it's way too dovish - it needs to be more aggressive. The blue line must exceed the red line.

The Fed is hoping that CPI inflation would fall quickly, so they don't have to hike as far - so the Fed decided to be data-dependent. In other words - let's hope that CPI would fall, and let's look for the evidence of falling inflation in the data. That's called reactive, unlike the Greenspan's proactive stance.

The point is that nobody can tell if the inflation has peaked, and if yes, at what level will inflation plateau, and thus, how high the Fed will have to go - all because the Fed is data-dependent.

The shock-and-awe proactive approach would have ended the inflation story much earlier, and now we would be closer to getting out of the recession and looking to buy QQQ near the true bottom.

FRED

The implications for QQQ

I will state the obvious, the Fed is data dependent, and as we saw with the January surge in the employment report, nobody can predict the economic data now. The market is taking the current "surge" as the hawkish signal, predicting the higher terminal rate and the "longer for higher" scenario. This increases the probability of a very deep and prolonged recession - which is in-fact signaled by the deeply inverted 10Y-3mo yield curve.

There was no recession in 1995/1996. However, there likely will be a deep recession in late 2023 or early 2024. That's the key difference between the 1995 case and the current 2023 situation. So, don't expect another "irrational exuberance" QQQ run. My recommendation is still a sell.

The QQQ ETF is particularly vulnerable to the deep recessionary selloff, given that 80% of the index is in the pro-cyclical sectors, technology 48%, communications 16% and discretionary 16%. On top of that, QQQ is overvalued, with the forward PE ratio at above 25.