Fed Tightening Seen Extending Into Q3 2023

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.42K Followers

Summary

  • The prospect that the Fed’s tightening cycle continues into early Q3 is underpinning the greenback today against most of the G10 currencies. Most of the dollar block currencies are posting minor gains today, perhaps encouraged by the firmer equity markets.
  • The euro has been sold below $1.06, while the greenback is holding just below JPY135 ahead of a big day tomorrow in Tokyo, which will see national inflation figures and BOJ Governor nominee Ueda questioned in the Japanese parliament.
  • The South Korean won is leading the emerging market currencies today, but the Mexican peso continues its dramatic advance and is trading at new five-year highs today.
  • Asia-Pacific equities were mostly lower following yesterday’s losses in the US. Taiwan and South Korea, though, bucked the trend.
  • Europe’s STOXX 600 is holding onto minor gains. US equity futures are firmer, and the S&P 500 is looking to snap a four-day skid.

Twenty dollars bills - close up and reflection of US paper money

Toshe_O

Overview

The prospect that the Federal Reserve tightening cycle continues into early Q3 is underpinning the greenback today against most of the G10 currencies. The dollar bloc is the notable exception, and they are posting minor gains, perhaps encouraged by the

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.42K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.