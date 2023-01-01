mphillips007/iStock via Getty Images

By Alan Meng, Sustainable Fixed Income Lead, Sustainable Investment Research, and Lee Clements, Head of Applied Sustainable Investment Research, Global Investment Research

Proceeds raised by green bonds are usually earmarked to finance climate change mitigation and adaptation projects, which has made them odds-on favourite for fixed income investors looking to decarbonise their portfolios. However, the boom of the market has also invited scepticisms over green credentials of some bonds and issuers. Recently, a slow-down in new issuances, anecdotal evidence about a narrowing ‘greenium’ spread, as well as a spike in green bond default rates, have raised tricky questions for investors. What does the market hold for green bonds when tailwinds turn to headwinds?

Soaring borrowing cost will continue to impact new issuances in the next few months

After six straight quarters with global issuance surpassing USD 120 billion, new green bond offerings dropped to around USD 95 billion in Q3 and Q4 2022 (Exhibit 1)[1]. The slump was primarily driven by Europe and North America, reflecting broader bond market weakness linked to soaring rates and geopolitical tensions (a broader analysis on the impact of rising rates on sustainable fixed income can be found here). High yield green bonds were particularly affected, in line with conventional high yield bonds that were seeing some of the lowest issuance levels since the Global Financial Crisis[2].

On the bright side, the proportion of new green bond offerings among overall bond sales remained robust at around 5% – significantly higher than the pre-pandemic period (Exhibit 1). It is also worth noting that green bonds, together with the pandemic-driven surge in social and sustainability bonds, have now accounted for over 12% of overall new bond issuance for eight consecutive quarters.

However, whilst high interest rates and market uncertainty continue to create challenging conditions for new green bond borrowings, the beginning of 2023 has seen some positive momentum. In fact, the market saw its strongest January issuance since inception, primarily fuelled by sovereign and sub-sovereign issuers. If macro conditions continue to improve, combined with the widening supply – demand gap in the green bond market, rebound in new offerings could be faster than expected.

High quality green bond offerings continue to attract a ‘greenium’

Multiple studies have shown that the premium (or ‘greenium’) which investors are willing to pay for green bonds is shrinking, with green issuances seeing less pricing benefits in the primary market[3] and yield spreads between green bonds and their vanilla benchmark narrowing in the secondary market[4].

Essentially, ‘greenium’ reflects the dynamics of supply and demand. Due to a combination of the buy-and-hold strategy of many green bond investors[5], moderating new issuance, and investors with green mandates looking to replace more than half trillion green bonds reaching maturity in the next three years (Exhibit 2), demand could put increasing pressure on limited supply. The uptick in total net assets of dedicated sustainable bond funds in Q4 last year (Exhibit 3) may be a leading sign of the continued upward pressure on pricing. But as ESG investors are becoming more sophisticated and discerning, only deals with strong green credentials from high-quality issuers will enjoy material pricing benefits.

Rising default rate is putting green bonds to the test

Green bonds have been considered as a tool for investors hedge against climate risks and achieve impacts in the long run[6]. However, there has been a noticeable increase in defaults with 39 green bonds from 20 different issuers having defaulted as of the end of 2022 (Exhibit 4).

In one example, a USD 200 million green bond that was 14 times oversubscribed at issuance, failed to pay interests to investors with the price plunging to below 20 cents on the dollar. These defaults not only result in financial losses, but also raises questions about the issuers’ ability to fulfil their green commitments. While a green bond default does not necessarily mean that the underlying green projects has failed, none of these issuers have reported on the green bond proceeds allocation since their defaults, suggesting a lack of transparency and accountability in the utilisation of green bond proceeds and measurement of impacts.

The defaults are highly concentrated in China’s real estate sector, with 30 out of the 39 defaulted green bonds issued by mainland China or Hong Kong-domiciled real estate companies, reflecting broader credit constraints and slower growth in China’s real estate industry (the remaining green bond defaults occurred among renewable energy issuers in different parts of the world).

The overall green bond default rate, however, remains significantly below the average default rate in the broader bond market, at just 0.6% by number of deals over the past 15 years (or 0.45% by amount outstanding) These defaults serve as a reminder that, despite the growing excitement surrounding green commitments, creditworthiness should not be overlooked.

Challenges and uncertainty in the green bond market may persist, but the underlying growth dynamics for this asset class remain intact. This includes continued regulatory and policy support, with examples including the ECB’s recent bond portfolio decarbonization plan (where green bonds may be favourably treated in the primary market bidding)[7] and Chinese central bank’s medium-term lending facility (in which green bond collaterals are given a preferential status)[8]. Combined with the growing demand from investors for green investment opportunities and issuers’ expanding needs for financing and refinancing green and transition plans, headwinds are likely to turn back to tailwinds eventually.

[1] Municipals, collateralised and structured products are not in the scope of this research.

[2] As borrowing costs rise, high-yield bond issuance plummets in Q3 | PitchBook

[3] Climate Bonds Initiative green bond pricing 2

[4] AFME ESG Finance Report

[5] Climate Bonds Initiative green bond pricing H1 2022

[6] Climate Explainer: Green Bonds (worldbank.org)

[7] FAQ on incorporating climate change considerations into corporate bond purchases (europa.eu)

[8] China’s PBoC decides to expand the collateral for MLF (www.gov.cn)

© 2023 London Stock Exchange Group plc and its applicable group undertakings (the “LSE Group”). The LSE Group includes (1) FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”), (2) Frank Russell Company (“Russell”), (3) FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. and FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Limited (together, “FTSE Canada”), (4) FTSE Fixed Income Europe Limited (“FTSE FI Europe”), (5) FTSE Fixed Income LLC (“FTSE FI”), (6) The Yield Book Inc (“YB”) and (7) Beyond Ratings S.A.S. (“BR”). All rights reserved.

FTSE Russell® is a trading name of FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, FTSE FI, FTSE FI Europe, YB and BR. “FTSE®”, “Russell®”, “FTSE Russell®”, “FTSE4Good®”, “ICB®”, “The Yield Book®”, “Beyond Ratings®” and all other trademarks and service marks used herein (whether registered or unregistered) are trademarks and/or service marks owned or licensed by the applicable member of the LSE Group or their respective licensors and are owned, or used under licence, by FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, FTSE FI, FTSE FI Europe, YB or BR. FTSE International Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as a benchmark administrator.

All information is provided for information purposes only. All information and data contained in this publication is obtained by the LSE Group, from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human and mechanical error as well as other factors, however, such information and data is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability of any information or of results to be obtained from the use of FTSE Russell products, including but not limited to indexes, data and analytics, or the fitness or suitability of the FTSE Russell products for any particular purpose to which they might be put. Any representation of historical data accessible through FTSE Russell products is provided for information purposes only and is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

No responsibility or liability can be accepted by any member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors for (A) any loss or damage in whole or in part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any error (negligent or otherwise) or other circumstance involved in procuring, collecting, compiling, interpreting, analysing, editing, transcribing, transmitting, communicating or delivering any such information or data or from use of this document or links to this document or (B) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever, even if any member of the LSE Group is advised in advance of the possibility of such damages, resulting from the use of, or inability to use, such information.

No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors provide investment advice and nothing in this document should be taken as constituting financial or investment advice. No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in any asset or whether such investment creates any legal or compliance risks for the investor. A decision to invest in any such asset should not be made in reliance on any information herein. Indexes cannot be invested in directly. Inclusion of an asset in an index is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that asset nor confirmation that any particular investor may lawfully buy, sell or hold the asset or an index containing the asset. The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax, and investment advice from a licensed professional.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Charts and graphs are provided for illustrative purposes only. Index returns shown may not represent the results of the actual trading of investable assets. Certain returns shown may reflect back-tested performance. All performance presented prior to the index inception date is back-tested performance. Back-tested performance is not actual performance, but is hypothetical. The back-test calculations are based on the same methodology that was in effect when the index was officially launched. However, back-tested data may reflect the application of the index methodology with the benefit of hindsight, and the historic calculations of an index may change from month to month based on revisions to the underlying economic data used in the calculation of the index.

This document may contain forward-looking assessments. These are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions that ultimately may prove to be inaccurate. Such forward-looking assessments are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. No member of the LSE Group nor their licensors assume any duty to and do not undertake to update forward-looking assessments.

No part of this information may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without prior written permission of the applicable member of the LSE Group. Use and distribution of the LSE Group data requires a licence from FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, FTSE FI, FTSE FI Europe, YB, BR and/or their respective licensors.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.