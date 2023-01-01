Reading Tea Leaves On Green Bonds: Current Headwinds And Market Outlook

Feb. 23, 2023 8:35 AM ETNUBD, EAGG, BGRN, SUSB, GRNB, TGRNX, PTSAX, TSBIX
FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
731 Followers

Summary

  • A slowdown in new issuances, anecdotal evidence about a narrowing ‘greenium’ spread, as well as a spike in green bond default rates, have raised tricky questions for investors.
  • Green bonds have been considered as a tool for investors hedge against climate risks and achieve impacts in the long run.
  • Challenges and uncertainty in the green bond market may persist, but the underlying growth dynamics for this asset class remain intact.

Green Investing Piggy Bank with solar panels and Candlestick Graph

mphillips007/iStock via Getty Images

By Alan Meng, Sustainable Fixed Income Lead, Sustainable Investment Research, and Lee Clements, Head of Applied Sustainable Investment Research, Global Investment Research

Proceeds raised by green bonds are usually earmarked to finance climate change mitigation

Quarterly new green bond issuances

Green Bonds Maturity Profile

Total net assets of dedicated sustainable bond funds

Cumulative Green Bond Defaults

This article was written by

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
731 Followers
A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.