Co-produced with "Hidden Opportunities"
Strong emotions often shake investors, even those who claim to have a long-term mindset. These emotions can quickly cause us to misunderstand facts and make the wrong moves at the wrong time - repeatedly. Source
Investing is best approached with a long-term mindset. However, finding a stock that you can hold indefinitely takes work. We are talking about a very long time, and a lot can go wrong year-over-year, let alone over decades.
Life is like a snowball. The important thing is finding wet snow and a really long hill. - Warren Buffett
But it is essential to study and not panic over short-term headwinds while maintaining caution for poor management or structural issues in the business. We look for simple but dominant business models that have robust, lasting power. Most importantly, we seek those with a proven track record of shareholder value creation.
Today we'll discuss two picks that are well-positioned across interest rate cycles, inflationary pressures, and economic postures for you to buy and hold forever.
Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) is a lesser-known BDC (Business Development Company) that has a very impressive (and unique) track record of annual dividend growth* since its inception.
SAR maintains a highly diversified investment portfolio (across 39 industries) where no single industry makes up more than 10% of the portfolio's fair value. The most significant constituents are highly defensive industries, representing ~30% of the investment.
Healthcare and education software: Regardless of the fluctuating economic shifts, learning, upskilling, and investing in the future will continue to grow, as will the need for education. Similarly, the medical community in the U.S. continues to seek digital advancements to support a growing (and aging) population while experiencing severe staffing shortages.
HVAC Services and Sales: A vital sector that actually provides cost savings to several critical businesses. Refrigeration is a necessity, and energy efficiency saves money. Moreover, sectors with stable demand, like healthcare and consumer goods, depend on refrigeration to improve their supply chain and optimize costs.
IT Services: The pandemic demonstrated that technology provides powerful means to optimize costs and increase operating efficiency. If history is any guide, we can see that businesses that adopted technology survived paradigm shifts, while those who didn't were eliminated and forgotten (Walmart vs. Sears is a great example).
Like every BDC we currently hold in our portfolio, SAR is well-positioned to profit from a rising rate environment. 98% of the BDC's portfolio assets carry floating rates, while 96% of its borrowings are at fixed rates. With a debt maturity schedule ranging from 2 to 10 years out, SAR enjoys a solid credit structure at a fixed cost and is well-positioned for a hawkish Fed. SAR maintains an investment-grade ('BBB+') balance sheet and has recently received an essential third SBIC license. This increases the BDC's access to government leverage at lower rates than traditional lending sources.
At the end of FY-Q3, 82% of SAR's portfolio was composed of first-lien debt issued to support companies in resilient industries. Moreover, the BDC maintains strict credit quality through periodic reviews and reported that 96% of its portfolio is at their highest credit rating (up from 95% in November 2021). Source
Among BDCs, SAR has uniquely boasted annual dividend increases since its inception in 2015. (*) Notably, the company had to suspend its dividend during the uncertain and hysteria-filled beginning of 2020. Since then, management has worked hard to win back the trust of its shareholders. The BDC was quick to restore a payment, and readers should be pleased to note that the current quarterly dividend exceeds pre-pandemic levels. In November 2022, SAR raised its quarterly dividend by ~26% to $0.68/share, which annualizes to a 10.1% yield.
SAR trades at a 1.7% discount to NAV, presenting an attractive opportunity to load up on this BDC with a spectacular long-term track record of growing NAV (290% increase since Saratoga took over management).
In SAR, we see a rare BDC where investment dollars are well-positioned to provide growing annual returns. Management's investment selectivity, careful credit quality evaluation, and prudent allocation to resilient sectors imply that SAR has your money working harder than you.
Diageo PLC (DEO) is a premium spirits maker and sells some of the most recognizable alcoholic brands in more than 180 countries. Beverage alcohol is a recession-resistant industry as this is a product people will keep consuming regardless of the economy. Notably, this study by Toptal shows that this industry demonstrated high growth during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008-09.
DEO's brand portfolio is built with some of the most popular names in every liquor category. Source
The company actually prides itself on saying, "A bottle of Gordon's is sold every 6 seconds." The product category's defensiveness and brand popularity provide strong pricing power and keep the money rolling in, a proportion of which is routinely paid out to shareholders.
During 1H 2023, the maker of Smirnoff vodka reported an operating profit of GBP 3.2 billion, a 15.2% increase YoY owing to solid sales volumes due to higher prices. Notably, DEO's super-premium-plus brands (its most expensive category) contributed 57% of net sales and drove 65% of organic net sales growth.
DEO shares have been under downward pressure due to the 3% YoY sales growth in 1H 2023. But it is noteworthy that DEO enjoys very high-profit margins (41%) in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Additionally, the company expects growth in the region to be in the mid-single digits in 2H 2023 (Crown Royal was in a Super Bowl ad for the first time this year). We are particularly excited about DEO's growing exposure in emerging markets like India, where social drinking is increasingly becoming acceptable, and demand is soaring due to the exploding urban middle-class adult population. (Data Source)
DEO is a Dividend Aristocrat with 25+ years of annual dividend raises. For 1H 2023, the spirits maker kept up with its track record and raised its interim dividend by 5%. The company has also provided FY2023 guidance of 1.8-2.2x EPS coverage for its dividend. DEO's balance sheet carries an A-/A3 credit rating by S&P and Moody's and the company reported a leverage ratio of 2.5x at the end of December 2022 (at the lower end of its target range). The TTM dividend payment calculates to a 2.1% annualized yield.
Note:
DEO is a U.K. corporation and issues dividends in GBP. U.S. investors will receive a dividend payment that is subject to variations based on USD-GBP rates. Four shares of Diageo PLC (LON:DGE) =1 U.S. ADR (NYSE:DEO)
DEO pays dividends twice a year - an interim dividend in April and a final dividend in October. The approximate split between the two payments is 40/60.
We cannot predict the 2H 2023 dividend. Hence the yield calculation made in this article is based on the sum of 2H 2022 and 1H 2023 dividend payments.
DEO is an excellent dividend-growth candidate, a leader in this high-demand industry, and maintains substantial exposure to high-growth markets. Events and celebrations happen throughout the year - whether friends and family visit, when you go out to dinner, at office parties, or when the streets are decorated with Christmas lights, American flags, or Halloween pumpkins. In any of the above events, there is a very high probability someone around you may be holding a glass of DEO's finest. And you can smile knowing you will receive your (growing) cut when you get the next dividend payment. Cheers!
DIY investors have always sought out those stocks that can be put on autopilot and left to grow unattended. After all, that is the true definition of passive investing, right?
Warren Buffett has advocated for the buy-and-hold strategy and has snowballed his portfolio into a behemoth with nothing but patience and persistence.
Our favorite holding period is forever. - Warren Buffett
There have been bearish news headlines every few years (or months), but despite Mr. Market being emotional, he has rewarded discipline over the longer term. Source
We are identifying the potential cornerstones for our diversified long-term income portfolio and seek businesses that can continue executing "forever" despite external pressures. We have two picks you can buy and kick back while they continue creating returns for the future.
If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us for a 2-week free trial at High Dividend Opportunities (*Free trial only valid for first-time subscribers).
We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with over 6000 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 40 individual picks yielding +8%, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.
We are offering a limited-time sale get 28% off your first year!
This article was written by
I am a former Investment and Commercial Banker with over 35 years experience in the field. I have been advising both individuals and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991. As author of High Dividend Opportunities, the #1 service on Seeking Alpha for the 6th year in a row.
Our unique Income Method fuels our portfolio and generates yields of +9% along side steady capital gains. We have generated 16% average annual returns for our members, so they see their portfolio's grow even while living off of their income! 7500+ members have joined us already, come and give our service a try! Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% overall yield. No one needs to invest alone.
In addition to being a former Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") from the State of Arizona (License # 8693-E), I hold a BS Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Masters degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona). I currently serve as a CEO of Aiko Capital Ltd, an investment research company incorporated in the UK. My Research and Articles have been featured on Forbes, Yahoo Finance, TheStreet, Seeking Alpha, Investing.com, ETFdailynews, NASDAQ.Com, FXEmpire, and others.
The service is supported by a large team of seasoned income authors who specialize in all sub-sectors of the high-yield space to bring you the best available opportunities. By having 6 experts on your side who invest in our own recommendations, you can count on the best advice!
In addition to myself, our experts include:
3) Philip Mause
4) PendragonY
5) Hidden Opportunities
We cover all aspects and sectors in the high yield space! For more information on “High Dividend Opportunities” please check out our landing page:
High Dividend Opportunities ('HDO') is a service by Aiko Capital Ltd, a limited company - All rights are reserved.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DEO, SAR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.
Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.
Comments (8)