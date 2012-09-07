Uncertainty abounds in many key global macroeconomic drivers. However, some of this uncertainty, global growth and geopolitics in particular, may provide a strong tailwind for EM debt.
In January, the Fund returned 5.02%, compared to 3.73% for its benchmark, the 50% J.P. Morgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) Global Diversified and 50% J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index (EMBI), generating outperformance of 129 bps. We are continuously monitoring the market and proactively positioning our portfolio to address changes in the market environment. We completed our months long duration reduction from 8-handle to 4-handle by lowering exposure to investment grade bonds. We also trimmed our EM Asia currency exposure but would likely re-enter at an attractive valuation driven entry point. The Fund has benefitted from our duration reduction in investment grade securities. As of end-January, local currency exposure was higher at around 45%, duration was at 6 and carry was around 6%.
|Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of January 31, 2023
|1 Month†
|3 Month†
|YTD
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|10 Year
|Class A: NAV (Inception 7/9/12)
|5.02
|18.84
|5.02
|-1.73
|0.78
|1.34
|0.43
|Class A: Maximum 5.75% Load
|-1.01
|12.01
|-1.01
|-7.38
|-1.19
|0.15
|-0.16
|Class I: NAV (Inception 7/9/12)
|4.78
|18.73
|4.78
|-1.48
|1.09
|1.63
|0.72
|50 GBI-EM GD / 50% EMBI GD
|3.73
|12.75
|3.73
|-10.26
|-4.52
|-1.56
|0.22
|Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of December 31, 2022
|1 Month†
|3 Month†
|YTD
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|10 Year
|Class A: NAV (Inception 7/9/12)
|2.82
|10.32
|-7.73
|-7.73
|-0.64
|0.67
|0.27
|Class A: Maximum 5.75% Load
|-3.09
|3.98
|-13.04
|-13.04
|-2.58
|-0.52
|-0.33
|Class I: NAV (Inception 7/9/12)
|2.93
|10.43
|-7.21
|-7.21
|-0.30
|1.00
|0.59
|50 GBI-EM GD / 50% EMBI GD
|1.24
|8.30
|-14.73
|-14.73
|-5.64
|-1.85
|-0.17
† Returns less than one year are not annualized.
Expenses: Class A: Gross 2.33%, Net 1.28%; Class I: Gross 1.74%, Net 0.96%. Van Eck Associates Corporation (the “Adviser”) has agreed to waive fees and/or pay Fund expenses to the extent necessary to prevent the operating expenses of the Fund (excluding acquired fund fees and expenses, interest expense, trading expenses, dividends and interest payments on securities sold short, taxes and extraordinary expenses) from exceeding 1.25% for Class A and 0.95% for Class I of the Fund’s average daily net assets per year until May 1, 2023. During such time, the expense limitation is expected to continue until the Board of Trustees acts to discontinue all or a portion of such expense limitation. Please note that, generally, unconstrained bond funds may have higher fees than core bond funds due to the specialized nature of their strategies.
The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Performance may be lower or higher than performance data quoted. Please call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com for performance current to the most recent month ended.
The “Net Asset Value” (NAV) of a Fund is determined at the close of each business day, and represents the dollar value of one share of the fund; it is calculated by taking the total assets of the fund, subtracting total liabilities, and dividing by the total number of shares outstanding. The NAV is not necessarily the same as the ETF’s intraday trading value. Investors should not expect to buy or sell shares at NAV.
All key global macroeconomic drivers are maximally uncertain – rates, FX, duration, IG spreads, growth and inflation. Starting with the driver-de-jour, U.S. 10-year rates could go up or down 50bp easily…hey, they might be doing it (the up by 50bp part) right now! And we’re going to intentionally skip over the inflation story because that topic is divided into inflation versus commodities (which we’ve written about) and inflation versus labor (among other basic conflicts), our point being that it is characterized by great uncertainty. We are not going to pound the table on a U.S. inflation view, instead our stance is to insulate our portfolio from possible risks. The most important example of how we’re reacting to such risk (if we’re correct in seeing it) is noting its incompatibility with near-record-low IG spreads.
IG EM Debt vs US IG
US IG is represented by J.P. Morgan Global Aggregate IG North America Index.
Source: Bloomberg LP. As of 31 December 2022.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please see important index descriptions and disclosures at the end of this commentary.
And just to beat the rates discussion to death – here’s a good one. We don’t know how the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) measures financial conditions. The metrics they told us they looked at, the Financial Conditions Index (FCI), are now different. The real policy rate is the ‘thing’ now, maybe. Don’t ask whether you use trailing n-month, or forecast inflation, or contemporaneous inflation, I guess we’ll find out? Anyway, with breakevens where they are, the real rate is very positive at the 2-year (and other) points on the yield curve, so that rightly counts as tight. And, it may be! Our point is that we are trying to insulate our portfolio from these uncertainties and basic debates, not base a portfolio on our opinions on them.
Our months-long duration reduction from 8-handle in October 2022 to 4-handle currently, is completed. IG spreads tightened along with the nominal 10y U.S. yield, and we weren’t concerned about risk-free rate rises because the spread cushion was substantial. In the extreme high-quality cases, we’re talking Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, but also strong USD creditors Mexico, Peru and sometimes Brazil. We happened to see a big risk of 10y rates declining back in October, but most importantly we were insulated from being wrong on that view by wide credit spreads (which was awesome, because they absorbed the inevitable volatility of U.S. 10y yields even as they declined). Anyway, the cushion’s not there anymore, so we’re looking to make our beds elsewhere than IG. Oh, and major bonus! Check out what the survey says on rates expectations (over $1tn in emerging markets (EM) Debt Manager AUM represented in this survey). Nobody sees the terminal rate higher than 5.50-6.00! That result is astounding! Nobody…and yet the risk of higher is a ‘thing’ just via observation (i.e., reading newspapers). I mean, you don’t need to be a trader to be crazy wary of this technical setup. Seatbelts on.
Peak Fed rate in 2023
Simple count is the count based on the investor. 20 investors out of 100 is 20. AUM weighted is the weight based on the investor’s AUM. 20 investors with 40 percent of the AUM counts as 40.
Source: J.P. Morgan February 2023.
The projections, opinions, forecasts and other forward looking statements contained herein do not reflect actual results.
And a simple listicle will suffice to round out this picture of great uncertainty for all key global macroeconomic drivers of asset prices. Some are observations and don’t merit prose explanations:
The changes to our top positions are summarized below. Our largest positions in December are Indonesia, Malaysia, Colombia, Thailand and China:
Disclosures
Definitions
Duration measures a bond’s sensitivity to interest rate changes that reflects the change in a bond’s price given a change in yield. This duration measure is appropriate for bonds with embedded options.
Carry is the benefit or cost for owning an asset.
A handle is the whole number part of a price quote, that is, the portion of the quote to the left of the decimal point.
This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities/financial instruments mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, or tax advice. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, opinions, forecasts and other forward looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are valid as of the date of this communication and subject to change without notice. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its employees.
All indices are unmanaged and include the reinvestment of all dividends, but do not reflect the payment of transaction costs, advisory fees or expenses that are associated with an investment in the Fund. Certain indices may take into account withholding taxes. An index’s performance is not illustrative of the Fund’s performance. Indices are not securities in which investments can be made. The Fund’s benchmark index (50% GBI-EM/50% EMBI) is a blended index consisting of 50% J.P. Morgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) Global Diversified and 50% J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index (EMBI). The J.P. Morgan GBI-EM Global Diversified tracks local currency bonds issued by Emerging Markets governments. The J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified tracks returns for actively traded external debt instruments in emerging markets, and is also J.P. Morgan’s most liquid U.S dollar emerging markets debt benchmark. The J.P. Morgan Corporate Emerging Markets Bond Index (CEMBI) is a global, liquid corporate emerging markets benchmark that tracks U.S.-denominated corporate bonds issued by emerging markets entities. The J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global (EMBIG) tracks total returns for traded external debt instruments in the emerging markets.
Information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable but J.P. Morgan does not warrant its completeness or accuracy. The Index is used with permission. The index may not be copied, used or distributed without J.P. Morgan’s written approval. Copyright 2022, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. All rights reserved.
There are inherent risks with fixed income investing. These risks may include interest rate, call, credit, market, inflation, government policy, liquidity, or junk bond. When interest rates rise, bond prices fall. This risk is heightened with investments in longer duration fixed-income securities and during periods when prevailing interest rates are low or negative.
Emerging Market securities are subject to greater risks than U.S. domestic investments. These additional risks may include exchange rate fluctuations and exchange controls; less publicly available information; more volatile or less liquid securities markets; and the possibility of arbitrary action by foreign governments, or political, economic or social instability.
Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. You can lose money by investing in the Fund. Any investment in the Fund should be part of an overall investment program, not a complete program. The Fund is subject to risks associated with its investments in below investment grade securities, credit, currency management strategies, debt securities, derivatives, emerging market securities, foreign currency transactions, foreign securities, hedging, other investment companies, Latin American issuers, management, market, non-diversification, operational, portfolio turnover, sectors and sovereign bond risks. Investing in foreign denominated and/or domiciled securities may involve heightened risk due to currency fluctuations, and economic and political risks, which may be enhanced in emerging markets. As the Fund may invest in securities denominated in foreign currencies and some of the income received by the Fund will be in foreign currencies, changes in currency exchange rates may negatively impact the Fund’s return. Derivatives may involve certain costs and risks such as liquidity, interest rate, and the risk that a position could not be closed when most advantageous. The Fund may also be subject to risks associated with non-investment grade securities.
Investors should consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses of the investment company carefully before investing. Bond and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information. Please read them carefully before investing. Please call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com for performance information current to the most recent month end and for a free prospectus and summary prospectus.
No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of Van Eck Securities Corporation.
© 2023 VanEck. Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Eck Associates Corporation.
