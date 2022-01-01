After having checked Enagás latest quarter, today Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF) (OTCPK:IBDRY) just released its accounts. Here at the Lab, our internal team sees the 2022-25 strategic plan as credible, and the 2022 adverse political measures are now well priced in. Q4 was a positive confirmation of our analysis called 'Looking Forward To Iberdrola Capital Market Day'. We see the Spanish energy conglomerate as one of the more defensive global utility players with limited EU energy crisis exposure and a track record of successful investments in renewable energy infrastructures and networks far away from fossil fuel exposure that characterized Iberdrola in the past decade. As a reminder, our investment thesis was supported by 1) GEO diversification with new investments in developed countries rather than emerging markets, 2) the REPowerEU act upside, 3) an existing liquidation value of Iberdrola's portfolio across the globe, 4) immaterial exposure to Russian gas, 5) EBIT margin protection from inflation and 6) its total fixed rate debt. You can also check our previous publication on the company's performance in Q1, Q2, and Q3.
Source: Iberdrola Q4 and FY results presentation (Fig 1)
(Fig 2)
(Fig 3)
(Fig 4)
So, the bottom line results were marginally ahead of consensus and in line with our supportive estimates. Iberdrola's balance sheet appears strong and the total dividend payment for 2022 was set at €0.49 per share (consensus was estimating €0.48 per share - Fig 5). What is key to emphasize is once again Iberdrola's debt obligation, in detail, adjusted net debt (including the hybrid bond) stood at €43.7 billion and is consistent with Iberdrola's Q3 financial guidance. The key Wall Street financial ratio is the FFO/Net debt which reached 25.4% and was well ahead of the 22.3% average forecast. Continuing to value Iberdrola with a 15x Price/Earnings ratio, we derive a target price of €13 per share with a dividend yield of 5.0% ($55.4 in ADR). In our best-case scenario, including Avangrid (profits were up by 25%) and Inflation Reduction Act development and also considering Iberdrola renewable pipeline, we see an upside of up to €17.5/share for Iberdrola ($70 in ADR).
(Fig 5)
