Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (CCSI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 22, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Scott Turicchi - CEO

John Nebergall - COO

Jim Malone - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Isaac Sellhausen - Oppenheimer

Jon Tanwanteng - CJS Securities

Joe Goodwin - JMP Securities

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Consensus Q4 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Paul, and I will be the operator assisting you today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

On this call from Consensus will be Scott Turicchi, CEO; John Nebergall, COO; and Jim Malone, CFO. I will now turn the call over to John Nebergall, COO at Consensus. Thank you. You may begin.

John Nebergall

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Consensus investor call to discuss our Q4 and full year 2022 financial results and our 2023 initial guidance. Joining me today are Scott Turicchi, CEO; and Jim Malone, CFO. The earnings call will begin with Scott providing opening remarks. I will give an update on a major realignment of our operating structure as well as sales and technology results, and then Jim will follow up and discuss our full year and Q4 financial results.

After we finish with our prepared remarks, we will conduct a Q&A session. At that time, the operator will instruct you on procedures for asking a question. A copy of this presentation and the associated press release will be available on our website. Also, if you have any questions, you can always send an e-mail to investor@consensus.com. Before we begin our prepared remarks, allow me to direct you to the safe harbor language on Slide 2.

As you know, this call and webcast will include forward-looking statements.

