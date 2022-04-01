TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Ublituximab is the company's lead product, an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis [MS], including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in adults.
This article will examine the current treatments for highly active relapsing-remitting MS and analyze the role of ublituximab, as well as its impact on TG Therapeutics.
Before we dive in, let's take a look at TG Therapeutic's most recent financials.
The financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 show that the company had a net loss of $35.8 million and $145.3 million, respectively, compared to higher losses in the same periods in 2021. This decrease in net loss was due to cost-saving measures implemented and the withdrawal of UKONIQ from the market. Total research and development expenses also decreased, while selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased due to the withdrawal of UKONIQ. The company's cash position was $197.7 million as of September 30, 2022, and they expect it to be enough to fund their planned operations until 2024. They anticipate an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses in the remaining months of 2022 as they prepare for the potential launch of ublituximab in RMS.
Multiple sclerosis [MS] is a chronic, progressive autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system [CNS]. MS causes the immune system to attack the protective covering of nerve fibers in the CNS, leading to a range of symptoms that can include muscle weakness, numbness, and difficulty with coordination and balance. There are several forms of MS, including relapsing-remitting MS [RRMS], primary progressive MS, and secondary progressive MS.
RRMS is the most common form of MS, affecting approximately 85% of all MS patients. It is characterized by unpredictable episodes of new or worsening symptoms, known as relapses or flare-ups, followed by periods of partial or complete recovery, called remissions.
Highly active RRMS is a subtype of RRMS characterized by frequent relapses or high disease activity despite DMT treatment. It can be identified by criteria such as relapse frequency, severity, disability level, and MRI scan results. Treatment may involve more aggressive strategies such as switching to a stronger DMT or combining treatments. However, the term is not universally defined and may vary among healthcare providers.
Monoclonal antibody disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) have become an increasingly important treatment option for RRMS in recent years. These drugs work by targeting specific components of the immune system that are believed to contribute to the development and progression of the disease. They are designed to modify the underlying course of the disease by reducing the frequency and severity of relapses, delaying disability progression, and reducing the overall burden of RRMS.
There are currently several monoclonal antibody DMTs approved for the treatment of RRMS, including:
Briumvi (ublituximab) (TGTX) is another monoclonal antibody that targets a protein called CD20, which is found on the surface of B cells. B cells are a type of white blood cell that play a key role in the immune system. CD20 is involved in the development and maturation of B cells and is also believed to play a role in the immune response that contributes to the development of MS.
Briumvi was approved by the FDA in December 2022 for the treatment of "relapsing forms of MS, to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in adults." Clinical trials have shown that it is more effective than teriflunomide in reducing annualized relapse rates and the number of gadolinium-enhancing brain lesions. The most common adverse effects are infusion reactions and upper respiratory tract infections. Briumvi is administered intravenously, and patients should be monitored during and after infusions. The dosing for Briumvi is as follows: the first infusion is 150 mg (over four hours), the second infusion is 450 mg (over one hour), administered approximately two weeks after the first infusion, and subsequent infusions are also 450 mg, beginning 24 weeks after the first infusion and given every 24 weeks thereafter (over one hour). It costs $55,000/year.
There is no standard regarding which disease-modifying therapy to utilize for RRMS. The decision is made between the clinician and patient. Key considerations include clinician preference, cost, safety, effectiveness, and convenience (e.g. subcutaneous versus intravenous, dosing frequency). Based on my research, clinical observations, and discussions with neurologists, this is, generally, how each DMT is utilized for highly active RRMS:
For initial treatment options, consider:
If there is an inadequate response to natalizumab, try ocrelizumab.
If there is an inadequate response to ofatumumab, try:
If there is an inadequate response to either ocrelizumab or rituximab, try natalizumab.
After two inadequate responses, try intravenous alemtuzumab.
Clinicians and patients seem to favor intravenous ocrelizumab due to its high effectiveness, tolerable safety profile, and infrequent dosing. As a result, it is expected to be prescribed frequently, which is reinforced by its status as the most prescribed MS drug.
For cases where cost is a significant factor, intravenous rituximab's medium effectiveness and cost-effectiveness make it a potential popular choice.
The high effectiveness, tolerable safety profile, and easy, at-home self-administration of subcutaneous ofatumumab could make it a popular treatment option for both patients and clinicians, as evidenced by its rapid market uptake.
Patients who prioritize effectiveness and have a higher risk tolerance may consider intravenous natalizumab as a secondary option. However, it may not be as commonly prescribed as ocrelizumab or ofatumumab.
Intravenous alemtuzumab is typically reserved as a later-line option after two inadequate responses to other drugs. As a result, it is not likely to be used as frequently as the other options.
The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released a report evaluating the effectiveness and value of treatments for MS, including monoclonal antibodies and oral therapies. According to ICER's independent appraisal committee, there is currently insufficient evidence to distinguish the net health benefit of Briumvi (ublituximab) compared to other monoclonal antibodies, but the evidence supports its net health benefit compared to fingolimod and some fumarates, which are typically used for less active MS.
For ublituximab compared with natalizumab, ofatumumab, ocrelizumab, and rituximab, our NMA demonstrates that for ARR, ublituximab appears comparable. However, there is more uncertainty in the CDP outcome, with greater variability across drugs, although differences were not statistically significant. Additionally, rituximab was not included in the CDP NMA due to data limitations. Shortterm safety signals appear similar across the drugs, barring a black box warning of an elevated risk of PML with natalizumab and rituximab, but there is not long-term safety data for ublituximab yet. Thus, we judge that the evidence is insufficient to determine the comparative clinical effectiveness of ublituximab compared with other monoclonal antibodies.
ICER (emphasis added by author)
(Side note: ARR and CPD are important clinical outcomes used to measure the effectiveness of treatments for MS. ARR reflects disease activity and measures the frequency of relapses, while CPD reflects disease progression and measures a sustained increase in disability. Both outcomes provide valuable information for clinicians and researchers to evaluate treatment options and monitor disease activity in patients.)
ICER's analysis also revealed that the cost of monoclonal antibodies would need to be significantly reduced to meet traditional standards for cost-effectiveness. The report suggests that ublituximab and all currently available monoclonal antibodies for MS would achieve cost-effectiveness if priced between $16,500- $34,900 per year. Furthermore, ublituximab is deemed to have "low" long-term value for money compared to dimethyl fumarate, indicating that the latter may be a more cost-effective option for MS treatment.
The ICER statement, which questions ublituximab's ability to improve CPD, one of two core disease measures, in comparison to other monoclonal antibodies, is significant. This may limit its market potential, as clinicians could view it as less effective than other disease-modifying therapies (DMTs). One reason for the uncertainty surrounding ublituximab's effectiveness is that it is a new entrant in the market. As additional research becomes available, the perception of ublituximab's effectiveness may evolve. In the meantime, to mitigate this uncertainty, TG Therapeutics could have considered pricing ublituximab much lower than established DMTs such as ocrelizumab or natalizumab. However, they chose to price it near $55,000. Ublituximab, an intravenous therapy, is not likely to be the preferred treatment option for patients and clinicians due to the availability of less expensive oral treatments for less severe disease, as well as its cost and inconvenience. As a result, ublituximab is expected to have limited use at its current price and is more likely to be used as a later-line treatment (third or fourth) for highly active disease in patients with low risk-tolerance, particularly those who may experience challenges with other DMTs like alemtuzumab or natalizumab. The limited use of ublituximab is further compounded by the fact that risk-tolerance becomes less relevant after two or more inadequate responses to other treatments.
After considering the revenue generated by other DMTs, their strengths, limitations, and costs, I believe that TG Therapeutic's Briumvi will likely only achieve a maximum of $500 million in annual sales. Unlike other drugs that have high demand, Briumvi will require significant investments in marketing and sales since it is unlikely to sell itself. Additionally, the composition of matter patent for Briumvi will expire in 2029 and 2025 in the US and Europe, respectively. Although the company will defend its intellectual property, it is likely that the market exclusivity for Briumvi will only last for a few years. Given the apparent limited use of Briumvi in RRMS, increasing capital expenses, and a patent cliff, TG Therapeutics is unlikely to profit from it.
It is important to note that TG Therapeutics is currently valued at over $2 billion, and its pipeline, apart from ublituximab for RRMS, is still in the preclinical or stage 1 phase. Based on these factors, I believe that TG Therapeutics is overvalued, and my recommendation is "Strong Sell".
