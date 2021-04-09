Alibaba Smashes Earnings: My Final Thoughts (Rating Downgrade)

Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
7.84K Followers

Summary

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited just released its December quarter earnings and easily blew past expectations on every single metric.
  • The release was a slight beat on revenue and a large beat on EPS (both GAAP and adjusted).
  • The stock gained pre-market when the release came out.
  • The highlight of the release was a large increase in free cash flow, which came in at a massive $11.8 billion.
  • After years of covering Alibaba stock, I've decided to move on to other Chinese opportunities. In this article, I offer my final thoughts on BABA after a year of coverage.

Clinton Global Initiative"s 10th Annual Meeting - Day 3

Michael Loccisano

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA, OTCPK:BABAF) just released its December quarter earnings (fiscal third quarter) and easily surpassed all expectations. The release slightly beat analyst expectations on revenue and handily beat on earnings. Heading into the release, Alibaba

This article was written by

Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
7.84K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA, PDD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.