Orkla (OTCPK:ORKLY) is a company that's incredibly boring. Very little happens in terms of the valuation. You've been able to track the company going between around 65 to 90 NOK for the past 5 years without really doing anything. If you know where to buy the company and where to sell it, you're able to get around 10-30% annualized - and that's pretty much my approach to this company.

Oh, it also yields over 4%, which as far as food companies go, is extremely high. Couple these facts, and you'll see why I own the business with a cost basis of around 66 NOK/share.

Here is my 2023 update for Orkla.

Orkla for 2023 - A decent food-based investment.

I wrote about Orkla back in December - and called it a "BUY". Orkla has underperformed the broader indexes since then, by about 2.5%. Not a huge amount, but still not a great overall performance by an otherwise decent company.

Orkla is one of those investments that, provided you buy it at the right price, you'll be able to sell it at a 20-25% profit each time it "cycles". Take a look at some of the recent trends over the past 5-6 years.

Orkla Native Share Price (Avanza)

The company typically lags broader indexes by a fair margin once you look at the 3-5 years. There are a few reasons for this - and you see here exactly what sort of "cycles" I'm talking about. Bottoming at around 64, and then moving up to around 80 NOK, not including the company's dividend - which by the way is stable.

Orkla is either #1 or #2 in every market and product they're in. It's the leading branded consumer goods company in both the Nordics and the Baltics. The company's products are, as of 2023, sold in over 100 countries on earth, and these products come in the form of fries, muesli, snacks, ice creams, oils, pastas, weight loss food, rice, spices, confections etc. The company works in part with a geographical segmentation of its operations, but also with a product type, with snacks being its own sort of separate thing. Apart from its FMCG operations on the branded side, Orkla also owns a fair bit of Care products in both hygiene, vitamins and other products, baseline food ingredients, straight investments into various franchises, and of all things hydro power and energy investments.

So, part of Orkla's problem is having its fingers in too many different pies - both figuratively and literally, given the company's baked goods segments.

Consumer goods are a low-margin business. Add to that geographical complexity, organizational and operational complexities, and then add the current macro with SCM, inflation and global inefficiencies, and it's no wonder to me that Orkla is describing the latest results and the overall macro as "challenging".

Nonetheless, Orkla managed a 21% group EBIT growth on an adjusted basis, and a top-line growth of 9.6%, with group EPS of 5.46 NOK. That's an increase of 6% for the year, and it solidifies the company's positive dividend tradition, with a proposed payout of 3 NOK per share for 2022.

And I'm going to keep emphasizing that dividend. Why? Because Orkla, barring some smaller Norwegian companies, has one of the most respectable dividend traditions in all of Scandinavia, with almost no cuts over the past 20 years. Even during several years of poor operating results and EPS, the dividend has remained something to count on. I draw your attention to the post-2008 era and how long the company was unprofitable before the dividend was finally covered. Yet, no cancellation.

Orkla EPS/dividends (TIKR.com)

The company has been through a transformational journey that is slowly coming to a close in early 2023. Take a look at what Orkla has achieved over the past few years.

Orkla IR (Orkla IR)

On the bridging of results, Orkla has seen a significant increase in net debt due to several M&A's, with the latest one pushing the net debt/EBITDA to 1.8x, with net debt at 17.2B NOK for the closure of the fiscal. This is not high for the sector, but Orkla usually operates even lower - so part of the share price pressure is certainly that.

The latest couple of quarters in the consumer goods segment not only in Sweden or Scandinavia but in the world, have been a product of pricing increases. Orkla saw almost 10% of organic revenue growth with another 4% of M&A-driven revenue growth, which puts the company's annual revenues at over 55B NOK. This growth came from all business areas and geographies.

Orkla IR (Orkla IR)

Orkla continues to focus on its growth ambitions, namely plant-based cuisine, out of home pizza franchise with 663 outlets with a target of 667 at the end of 2022, and its realization of growth in consumer health, which grew 25% in 2022 alone.

At the same time, revenue only tells us part of the truth - and the other side of the coin is not a pleasant read. Take a look at how cost increases have weighed on profitability and margins for Orkla.

Orkla IR (Orkla IR)

So, despite selling more goods, branded consumer goods are actually making less money. This is due to massive cost increases and uncertainty from things like the war, the energy crisis, climate changes, and other factors driving ingredient and production prices through the roof.

The net result of this is clear, in the end. Orkla is on the "premium" spectrum of where its products are sold. You can choose an Orkla-branded product, say a package of granola for $8, or you can choose the store brand for $4-$5. With inflation, and people having less money in their wallets and on their accounts, I believe we'll see (in my home geography) a larger share of consumers doing plenty of belt-tightening and going for the somewhat less healthy store brand alternatives - more sugar and not as qualitative ingredients usually. The stores themselves are obviously also facing these challenges, so prices overall will go up.

However, I do believe that Orkla needs to learn to manage with a lower share of profit from its branded goods going forward. Because we're already seeing it - organic sales growth due to price increases, but a negative volume growth. This is going to continue, I believe.

Orkla IR (Orkla IR)

Positives from other geographical segments, such as India, are failing to make up the difference here, and the company's confectionary & snacks are down double digits for the year, with the perfect storm of volume decline in grocery segments, and input cost increases - not an easy problem to handle for the company.

The one positive that has nothing to do with food is Jotun paints - the company, where the company has a 42.6% net profit share, has done very well, with recovering margins and declining input pricing.

Orkla IR (Orkla IR)

And then there is the not-inconsiderate energy segment, with a current estimated BV of around 2B, which holds power generation of almost 2500 GWh per year, which of course at these recent power prices has become the company's saving grace in terms of the bottom line.

In short, Orkla is really doing all it can to - it's raising prices where it can compensate for higher input costs. But these price increases coupled with current inflation also mean that Orkla is cannibalizing or reducing its own market share by the current consumer trends, with people having less and less money to move with. We're seeing an erosion of what we can call the "middle class" in Scandinavia, with a combination of interest rate increases and cost increases across the board, which frankly are starting to look like things most people won't be able to afford without changing either their lifestyle or their choices.

So, for those reasons, I view Orkla as a problematic venture overall - because as soon as energy costs go down, the company really only has Jotun and some of its other franchises to offset the problematic macro in the branded goods segment, which I don't see turning around soon.

Let's look at that valuation.

Orkla's valuation for 2023 looks stretched already - but could go up.

So, first off - most analysts agree that the company is facing some trouble here. This is reflected in the current set of PT's from S&P Global, which begin at 62 NOK and go only to 80 NOK, which is a far lower range than we usually see on Orkla. As a comparison, a year ago, the range was from 74 to 105 NOK. So analysts have already discounted the company heavily for the input costs, and so has the market.

The 7 analysts following Orkla are quite realistic - they don't tend towards exuberance, and the 72 NOK/average is nothing strange, when the current share price is about 70 NOK or so.

Remember though, because of the company's past, valuing Orkla at any one specific juncture presents a challenge.

The historical data is laced with one-offs and a special dividend from the sale of SAPA, making historical comparisons to peers somewhat moot - it simply isn't the company it once was any longer.

The first thing we see on a multi-year comparison is that the slump caused by poor results in previous years is more or less over, with the company having recovered to its more historical valuation.

Had you invested earlier, you may have bought shares at something closer to 16-17 times earnings, but those times are now over. Orkla currently trades at a P/E of 13x, and it's hard for me to argue against this commoditization of the company's valuation given its materially worsened growth prospects. All of the relevant metrics are in fact down. The only real reason that the company managed good growth this year was due to its non-core business areas.

Previously, my stance would have been to "BUY" the company below 75 NOK, and sell off at over 80 NOK - the further down or up the better. As of this article, I'm shifting those targets to reflect the worse growth prospects. I now believe you should only buy this company at significantly pressured valuations, under 69 NOK - and sell it above 76-77 NOK, or thereabouts. Enjoy the 4%+ dividend that you're getting, but don't really "get into" this company for a significant long haul here.

Orkla lacks an institutional credit rating, but given my deep knowledge of the company's brands, this does not really bother me. It's a smaller play in an otherwise large segment - but one that dominates key Scandinavian markets with very solid brands and comes with an excellent ownership background.

On that background, I give Orkla the following thesis and consider it a "BUY" here - but that "BUY" rating is at a very close potential for change, given that we're pretty close to where I would consider the company fairly valued, I want to highlight that this might be subject to change, even in the publishing process.

Thesis

Here is my current thesis on Orkla:

Orkla is a class-leading Scandinavian portfolio manager of attractive foods, a large paint company, and enhanced with some hydropower operations. It's a 350-year-old Norwegian giant that's family-owned, and with very motivated owners that also include an attractive, 2-4% dividend.

At the right price, this company is a "must-BUY" to me, and that price is close to 60-65 NOK,

I consider Orkla to be a solid "BUY" here, but not for a longer term, but as a "SELL" in the case of it going above 77 NOK.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative and well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company is no longer cheap, but can be considered a decent "BUY" here.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.