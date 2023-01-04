This article was published on Dividend Kings on Feb. 22, 2023.
It's been a wild few years for all income investors, but especially energy investors.
During the Pandemic, we saw oil fall to $38. After the worst oil crash in human history, energy was the No. 1 performing sector in 2021 and 2022.
In fact, energy stocks were the best-performing asset class in 2022, a year when almost nothing worked.
After a decade of underinvesting in new oil production, the "revenge of the real economy" took hold, and oil prices soared.
Even after crude prices fell by nearly 50% from their post-Russian invasion highs, energy stocks remained red hot.
Off the Pandemic lows, oil stocks are up more than 300%, absolutely crushing the broader market.
Why? Because oil companies have gotten religion about capital discipline. Gone are the days when high prices meant companies like Chevron (NYSE:CVX) or Exxon (NYSE:XOM) would throw open the shale taps and flood the market with new supply.
Now it's all about maximizing free cash flow and not production. Wall Street has fallen in love with the oil sector's love of buybacks and fat dividends, and companies like Exxon and Chevron are providing both at record rates.
OK, but after two glorious years of soaring stock prices, is there still a reason to buy oil aristocrats like CVX and XOM?
Thanks to China's reopening after "COVID-zero," some economists, such as UBS and Goldman, think that oil might soar back into the triple digits, potentially over $100 within a few months.
Why? Because the entire global energy industry is focused on maximizing profits, not production. When Russia announced it was cutting production by 500,000 barrels per day, OPEC shrugged and said it wouldn't offset the cuts.
And despite record profits for US oil, producers are remaining focused on profits rather than increasing production.
China's reopening is expected to increase global oil demand by about 1.5 million bpd starting in the second quarter. And Europe, China's largest trading partner, is benefiting from increased Chinese demand and one of the mildest winters in years.
The European recession, which months ago seemed unavoidable, now looks like it might not happen at all. The global growth outlook has improved, and with it, expected oil demand.
What happens when supply rises by around 2 million bpd and supply stays flat in one of the tightest oil markets in history? Potentially crude prices could soar 50% to 100%.
Does that mean they will double? No, that's not how Wall Street or the real world work.
It's very possible oil prices could fall a bit or trade in a range. In fact, oil prices are down six days in a row.
But if crude does end up climbing back to triple digits, that means bad news for inflation, interest rates, and likely great news for XOM and CVX shareholders.
In early 2022 Deutsche Bank and Bridgewater put out reports saying their worst-case scenario was that high inflation would force the Fed to hike to 5% to 6% and create a severe recession, resulting in the S&P falling a peak 40% off record highs.
Given that the bond market expected the Fed to hike just 0.5% in all of 2022, this scenario seemed absurd.
But here we are, with inflation proving sticky and the bond market now expecting the Fed to hike to 5.25% with a 28.5% chance it might go to 5.5%.
But the reason inflation is sticky, and the reason the Fed keeps hiking, is because the economy is too darn strong. Unemployment is at 54-year lows thanks to lots of baby boomer retirements during the Pandemic, a smaller labor force, and a sharp contraction in immigration.
Consumer spending is holding up, and that's 70% of the US economy.
Even the housing sector is showing signs of rebounding, despite mortgage rates pulling back just 1% from 7% to 6%.
Over the last three weeks, the overall average of 18 economic indicators, which represent about 200 data points, has begun to accelerate.
This has given rise to the new "no landing" scenario, which is Apollo Management's new base case.
In the 1990s, the US economy averaged 4% growth, and we had the best bull market in history with 6% 10-year yields. So the no-landing scenario isn't as crazy as it sounds.
However, it's not the overall economist consensus and three weeks of improving economic data doesn't change the fact that recession risk, while falling, is still the most likely outcome.
But given that CVX and XOM could remain two of the best high-yield aristocrats during a no-landing scenario, let's take a look at which of these legendary dividend aristocrats is the potentially better buy to protect yourself from potentially high oil prices and sticky inflation in 2023.
Chevron and Exxon are legendary oil companies, part of the Standard Oil empire created by John Rockefeller in 1870.
Rockefeller was famous for his love of dividends, which is likely why these spin-offs from the breakup of standard oil in 1911 have the best dividend track records in the industry.
That focus on dividends, built into the DNA of both companies, is likely why these have been the best-performing oil majors for decades.
CVX and XOM are two of the few oil stocks to beat the S&P over the long term, despite the inherent volatility of oil prices.
That's likely due to their incredible dividend dependability, which creates shareholder loyalty that no other oil stock enjoys.
Dividends per $1,000 Initial Investment
Since 1986 the dividend income growth for CVX and XOM has been most impressive.
The yield on cost for an investment in 1985 is now 211% for XOM and 264% for CVX.
CVX and XOM's long-term risk management is similar to such blue-chips as:
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and CVX and XOM are average at managing theirs according to S&P.
When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
What kind of returns can investors expect from buying CVX or XOM today?
Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|ZEUS Income Growth (My family hedge fund)
|4.1%
|10.4%
|14.5%
|10.1%
|Chevron
|3.8%
|10.0%
|13.8%
|9.7%
|Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
|2.2%
|10.0%
|12.2%
|8.5%
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|3.6%
|8.6%
|12.2%
|8.5%
|Nasdaq
|0.8%
|10.9%
|11.7%
|8.2%
|Dividend Aristocrats
|1.9%
|8.5%
|10.4%
|7.3%
|S&P 500
|1.7%
|8.5%
|10.2%
|7.1%
|Exxon
|3.3%
|6.8%
|10.1%
|7.1%
|REITs
|3.9%
|6.1%
|10.0%
|7.0%
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|2.1%
|5.1%
|7.2%
|5.0%
Chevron yields more and is growing faster, thus offering nearly 4% higher long-term return potential.
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.9% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P 500 Consensus
|7.9% Inflation-Adjusted XOM Consensus
|11.6% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted CVX Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted CVX Consensus And S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,465.25
|$1,459.83
|$1,728.00
|$262.74
|10
|$2,146.96
|$2,131.10
|$2,985.97
|$839.01
|15
|$3,145.84
|$3,111.04
|$5,159.74
|$2,013.90
|20
|$4,609.44
|$4,541.59
|$8,916.00
|$4,306.56
|25
|$6,753.99
|$6,629.95
|$15,406.81
|$8,652.82
|30 (bond market time frame)
|$9,896.29
|$9,678.60
|$26,622.89
|$16,726.60
CVX is expected to run circles around XOM in terms of future returns and income growth.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted CVX Consensus/XOM Consensus
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted CVX Consensus vs. S&P consensus
|5
|1.18
|1.18
|10
|1.40
|1.39
|15
|1.66
|1.64
|20
|1.96
|1.93
|25
|2.32
|2.28
|30
|2.75
|2.69
CVX offers about 3X better return potential than the S&P and XOM, on top of a slightly higher and safer yield.
CVX's historical returns are superior to XOM's, BP's, and the market's.
Even if it doesn't grow as quickly as management expects, it's likely to be a better long-term investment.
CVX Valuation Profile:
XOM Valuation Profile:
XOM is slightly more undervalued than CVX right now.
XOM offers about 2X the return potential of the S&P 500 through 2029.
Analysts don't expect much from CVX in the next few years due to a consensus decline in oil and gas prices.
If CVX grows as expected and stays at historical fair value, it could nearly double over the next six years.
Keep in mind that oil prices are extremely volatile, and if crude goes over $100 then these consensus cash flow estimates will improve in the future.
Let me be clear: I'm not calling the bottom in XOM or CVX (I'm not a market timer).
SWAN and Super SWAN quality does NOT mean "can't fall hard and fast in a bear market."
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about CVX and XOM.
Both are fine inflation hedges for 2023 if oil prices spike higher.
And in the short term, XOM's superior valuation makes it a potentially better buy.
But long term, I prefer Chevron for a few reasons:
For decades CVX and XOM have been outperforming their peers and the energy sector as well as the S&P 500.
I expect that to continue well into the future, along with the most dependable dividend growth in the industry.
You can't go wrong with either, but CVX represents the better Buffett-style "wonderful company at a fair price" because of its slightly superior fundamentals.
