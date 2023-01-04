Exxon And Chevron: High-Yield, Inflation-Beating Dream Dividend Aristocrats

Feb. 24, 2023 7:15 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX), XOM2 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Marketplace

Summary

  • In 2023 it's possible that crude prices could hit triple digits, creating trouble for stocks and bonds. Energy could be the No. 1 sector for a third straight year.
  • XOM and CVX are the only two dividend aristocrats in the oil sector, and haven't cut their dividends in over 100 years.
  • Both have run circles around their global peers for decades, and both have plans to keep growing their dividends for decades to come.
  • Both are AA-rated blue-chips with good long-term risk management and solid plans for the green energy transition which gives them solid growth outlooks for the next 30 years at least.
  • But one has a slightly better balance sheet, management, long-term risk management, better transition plan, higher and safer yield, and far better growth prospects. Over the long term it could deliver 3X the income and returns of its rival, making it the better long-term, high-yield aristocrat buy.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »
USD rain on black background

R&A Studio

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Feb. 22, 2023.

It's been a wild few years for all income investors, but especially energy investors.

During the Pandemic, we saw oil fall to $38. After the worst oil crash in human history, energy was

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my correction watchlist

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
101.47K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.