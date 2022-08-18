AST SpaceMobile: Upcoming Catalysts To Drive Share Price Higher

Feb. 23, 2023 11:29 AM ETAST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS)GSAT, T2 Comments
Another Silicon Valley Investor profile picture
Another Silicon Valley Investor
460 Followers

Summary

  • Satellite direct-to-device connectivity has gone mainstream with Apple, T-Mobile, and Iridium all in the game.
  • ASTS has built a loyal retail investor base with excellent crowdsourced research.
  • AT&T appears to be pursuing a broader partnership.
  • Significant non-dilutive capital is available from the 5G Fund for Rural America.
  • Key de-risking milestones and share price catalysts are expected in the coming weeks.

Communication network above Earth for global business and finance digital exchange. Internet of things (IoT), blockchain, smart connected cities, futuristic technology concept. Satellite view.

NicoElNino

D2D Connectivity

Direct-to-device or D2D for short is the next major leap in telecommunications. Satellite phones have been around for decades, but are expensive and cumbersome. In order to connect to far-off satellites, they generally have a large exterior antenna, not to mention usage

Comparison of Direct to Device satellite services

Comparison of Direct to Device Satellite Services (Twitter user @spacanpanman. Used with permission.)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Another Silicon Valley Investor profile picture
Another Silicon Valley Investor
460 Followers
Former finance professional working in Silicon Valley

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASTS, ASTSW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.