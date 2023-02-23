Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 10:32 AM ETBausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC), BHC:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.62K Followers

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Appio - Chief Executive Officer

Tom Vadaketh - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Georgi Yordanov - Cowen and Company

Douglas Miehm - RBC Capital Markets

Glen Santangelo - Jefferies

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Jason Gerberry - Bank of America

Gary Nachman - BMO

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Bausch Health's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. And we will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Judy DiClemente [ph]. Judy, the floor is yours.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Tom. Good morning, and welcome to Bausch Health's fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. This is Judy DiClemente, Investor Relations for Bausch Health. Participating in today's call are Thomas Appio, Chief Executive Officer of Bausch Health; and Tom Vadaketh, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our presentation today contains forward-looking information. We would ask you to take a moment to read the forward-looking statements at the beginning of this presentation. Our actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Please refer to our SEC filings and filings with the Canadian securities administrators for a list of some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to help investors understand our ongoing business performance. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and should be

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.