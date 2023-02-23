AlbertPego

The Good:

Last week, India's leading Natural Gas Company, GAIL, issued an EOI "Expression of Interest", a second credible datapoint which gives hope to Tellurian Inc. (NYSE:TELL) shareholders. GAIL Limited ("GAIL"), disclosed in its EOI that it is seeking equity interests to acquire 26% of the equity in an LNG liquefaction plant/project in the USA. Since Driftwood is fully licensed and nearly two years into its foundational construction, the project is a logical solution for entities to acquire LNG particularly since its production could be available in late 2026 or 2027.

While this EOI is not binding, we believe it reflects a material progress in TELL's effort to secure $3.2 - $4.5 billion to fund Phase 1 in the $14 billion of the 11 MTPA Driftwood LNG facility. Since Gas Tech in Milan in early September 2022, we have viewed India as a logical large market for Tellurian's LNG due to India's scale and air pollution. At that time several YouTube videos of Tellurian's President and CEO, Octavio Simoes, showed the executive meeting with India's top energy officials. Having a large buyer of output helps de-risk the Driftwood project. The prospect of a Tellurian India financing deal gained further credibility when India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Simoes at India's Energy Week earlier this month. "New Delhi is trying to boost its LNG import capacity to increase the share of natural gas in its coal-heavy electricity mix to 15% by 2030 from about 6% now," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on February 6th.

Today, February 22, 2023, Tellurian reported strong operating earnings in its upstream business. Revenues grew 80% sequentially and EBITDA was $80.2 million in the fourth quarter. Natural gas production grew four-fold to 225 million cubic feet per day in the fourth quarter up from 55 million cubic feet per day in Q4 2021. The company's operating cash flow and balance sheet should allow Tellurian to continue to fund building its Driftwood LNG facility and keep to its original completion schedule in later 2026 or 2027, according to Executive Chairman, Charif Souki.

A critical moment for Driftwood:

Tellurian had stated that it is looking for $6 billion in equity and $8 billion in debt to finance Phase 1; however, after reporting strong q4 earnings for 2022, the balance sheet could be $7 billion in debt and $7 billion in equity of which up to $1.5 billion would be project bonds or mezzanine finance. We believe that a financeable pathway for funding Driftwood LNG is becoming clear. Since canceling its bond financing in September and focusing on a strategic equity partner strategy, the management has had the time to engage with counterparties and assess capital markets, investment interest, and debt and equity levels to raise the needed equity to fund the Driftwood LNG project.

We believe that GAIL's EOI for 26% of the equity in a US LNG plant could position Tellurian to complete its funding Phase 1 as follows:

Tellurian has invested $1 billion in Phase 1. The company continues advancing the project under its limited notice to proceed agreement with Bechtel out of cash flow from operations and its $474 million in cash reported at fiscal year-end. Consequently, the $6 billion in equity raise is $5 billion and that equity requirement is decreasing since Tellurian is funding Driftwoods construction out of operating cash.

26% x $13.6 billion = $3.53 billion equity stake would be the approximate size of GAIL's stake in Driftwood LNG.

The illustration below suggests that $1.5 billion in "project bonds" are being counted as equity and are "mezzanine finance" eg: convertible stock or bonds.

Tellurian has stated it is looking for $3.2 - $4.5 billion in equity from a strategic partner and is reflected in the chart below.

Equity tally:

$1 billion Tellurian invested in Driftwood

$1.5 billion in project finance bonds/mezzanine finance

$3.2-4.5 billion strategic equity partner investment

$0-300 million cash flow or cash from balance sheet from Tellurian

Total: $5.7 - $7.3 billion before further Tellurian investment into Driftwood.

The illustration below from its February 22, 2023 Investor Presentation shows a successful pathway forward to funding Driftwood.

Driftwood Financing Structure (Tellurian Investor Presentation 2.23.2023)

The $3.2 - $4.5 billion of strategic equity should come from international off takers and US energy companies providing natural gas to Driftwood. Tellurian is putting a syndicate of strategic equity partners together and the cost to buy equity in Driftwood is becoming clear. This allows entities to compare Driftwood's economics to other deals that are currently closing.

Potential domestic feed stock providers include:

US natural gas E&Ps like Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), Southwestern Energy Corporation (SWN), Antero Resources Corporation (AR), Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK), EQT Corporation (EQT), and Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) are logical equity providers as it offers international LNG pricing. Many of the companies listed above have stated that they are interested in funding a US LNG project. Furthermore, international oil companies "IOCs" are also interested in investing in natural gas and could be strategic equity investors.

Potential international off takers include:

India which is in the market and has a stated goal of buying LNG with the hope to replace coal with LNG.

Other off takers could be South Korea, Singapore and even European entities are good prospects. Former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz' comments at the Center for Strategic and International Studies on February 15, 2023, were encouraging of growing European adoption of LNG:

"... natural gas is so central to the whole energy platform, the energy security issues, et cetera, but it is also a central issue on the energy transition to low carbon. And here it is not only Europe, clearly, but Europe given the current situation, could really benefit - and we all would benefit - with a clear statement that natural gas is being viewed not just as a 10-year let's say long term contract, but is being viewed as a multidecadal critical component of the energy transition."

Despite the sharp decline in natural gas prices, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, international gas prices continue to remain at an attractive premium that should drive LNG growth for the next decade or more. On Wednesday, February 22nd, the US benchmark price for Henry Hub was $2.174/MMBtu for the March 2023 contract, the European TTF March contract was $16.782/MMBtu, and the Asian JKM (Japan Korea Marker) April contract was at $14.840/MMBtu.

one year chart of Tellurian (Yahoo Finance)

TELL's share price decline since September:

Tellurian's shares have been under pressure since the company cancelled its bond offering and Shell and Vitol's SPAs were cancelled. While the company laid out a strategy to fund Driftwood by focusing on strategic equity investors, TELL shares have experienced persistent selling pressure. Tellurian's bond cancellation led to the acknowledgement that the Driftwood project could be delayed and the prospects of a Driftwood financing uncertain, Tellurian's valuation should be lower. Today, with a market capitalization of $841 million, virtually no value to the Driftwood LNG project appears priced in.

One reason for TELL shares' downward trajectory is the momentum feedback loop. "The trend is your friend" is a common Wall Street expression. Today momentum is deeply integrated into quantitative strategies and widely advertised. Quantitative modelling signals can be a great disservice to unsophisticated investors. Seeking Alpha, for example, uses a quantitative model to argue that statistically Tellurian is at "high risk of performing badly." The Seeking Alpha model shows mathematically that its sell rating is justified. Unfortunately, quantitative models can be a great disservice to those who limit their investment decision to simple quantitative momentum models. There is nothing unique about Seeking Alpha's quantitative model. Valueline, Morningstar, Zacks, Investor's Business Daily, and brokerage firms like Schwab all use momentum in their ranking systems and use these signals in their marketing.

Approximately 90% of trades today are driven by quantitative systems. Momentum historically works. The problem with momentum is that it is not forward looking. You can drive your car by looking in the rear view mirror. As the road slowly turns to the right or the left, you can successfully turn your car to the right or left. Statistically, that works. However, it is a logically flawed strategy. Consider the consequence of a child running into the street in front of your car while you are driving by looking in the rear view mirror? What if a truck stops in front of you? Marketing quantitative strategies attracts eyeballs and emboldens investors with statistical past performance data. The widespread marketing of momentum investment based strategies creates a feedback loop onto itself. There is a reason Wall Street firms ubiquitously disclaim "past performance is no guarantee of future success."

Momentum strategies work until price extremes create illogical valuations either overbought (and overpriced) or oversold (and under-priced.) Investors like Buffett and Graham have produced some of the industry's best investment records by buying companies during extreme over sold conditions and deep business under valuations. These revered investment greats have earned their unimpeachable reputations by employing strategies which are the precise opposite of momentum investing.

Another flaw with momentum investing is when critical business facts change for a company. Consider Tesla in 2012. I was interested in the stock after reading a report suggesting a potentially huge ramp in earnings. I called a California colleague who owns a Ferrari and Maserati to get his opinion on the car company. He panned the cars and I decided not to buy the stock. Tesla's momentum was negative and so were its financials. Then, in the 4th quarter of 2012, Tesla beat estimates dramatically when Elon Musk surprised investors with a huge ramp in car sales and profitability. The stock rallied from below $2/share and peaked at over $400/share in November 2021. We believe material progress in financing could similarly transform TELL into a true comparable of Cheniere Energy Inc.

I have heard these concerns from my clients but believe there is potential for a contrarian investment opportunity in TELL stock.

"Warning: TELL is at high risk of performing badly

Nov. 16, 2022 3:59 AM ET Tellurian Inc. (TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSE:TELL) has characteristics which have been historically associated with poor future stock performance. TELL has decelerating momentum and inferior profitability when compared to other Energy stocks, to the point that it gets a Sell rating from our Quant rating system. Stocks rated Sell or worse by our Quant rating system have massively underperformed the S&P 500, as this article will describe.

The company has 3M Price Performance of -32.93% while the Energy sector median is 8.15%.

TELL Momentum Grade

F

Sector Relative Grade TELL Sector Median % Diff. to Sector 3M Price Performance F -32.93% 8.15% NM 6M Price Performance F -34.36% 10.36% NM 1Y Price Performance D- -29.34% 31.76% NM Click to enlarge

*Grades are relative to the Energy sector

The company has EBIT Margin (TTM) of -25.27% while the Energy sector median is 19.2%.

TELL Profitability Grade

F

Sector Relative Grade TELL Sector Median % Diff. to Sector EBIT Margin (TTM) F -25.27% 19.20% NM EBITDA Margin (TTM) F -17.08% 29.67% NM Net Income Margin (TTM) F -39.26% 11.38% NM Levered FCF Margin (TTM) F -114.91% 6.47% NM Cash From Operations (TTM) F -88.11M 442.07M NM Net Income Per Employee (TTM) F -1.14M 302.81K NM Return on Total Capital (TTM) F -5.87% 8.28% NM Return on Total Assets (TTM) D- -8.54% 6.88% NM Return on Common Equity (TTM) D- -24.43% 20.68% NM Asset Turnover Ratio (TTM) D 0.32x 0.63x -48.52% Click to enlarge

Due to these factors our quant model has rated Tellurian Inc. as Sell and the company has an overall rank of 199 out of 1660 in the Energy sector. Compared to the S&P 500, stocks rated Sell or worse were down 20% on average per year over the last 10 years.

Seeking Alpha's sell recommendations vs. S&P 500 total return index

Sell or worse Quant Rating+73.06%

Performance

S&P 500+374.17%

Performance"

Tellurian's downward momentum is the result of declining natural gas and oil prices since the early months of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Furthermore, Europe's decision not to commit to US LNG and Tellurian's withdrawal of its billion dollar bond deal to finance Driftwood on September 19, 2022, have negatively impacted Tellurian's share price. We believe both declining gas prices and reduced chances for Driftwood funding could now be reversing. Natural gas is at 20 year low prices and with the reopening of Freeport's LNG facility, natural gas prices should firm. GAIL's EOI could mark the first steps of securing adequate equity capital to allow Tellurian to tap the debt markets for $7-8 billion and fully fund Phase 1 of Driftwood.

Tellurian equity valuation:

In our "Tellurian has a Pulse" published on January 31, we stated that there is a gap in the market to meet growing demand for LNG production due to the uncertainty of supply from countries like Russia and Mozambique. As new demand is created from China's post-Covid recovery, we see Tellurian's Driftwood as one of the most likely LNG liquefaction projects for meeting new international demand due to its construction lead, Bechtel, and experienced management team. Consequently, with Gunvor's SPA extension, we felt TELL stock could be undervalued.

To value Tellurian shares we use a simple two part approach. The first part is valuing the upstream assets and operations for a basic asset value for the company. The second part is a probability weighted valuation for Driftwood LNG. This second part is where the opportunity for substantial price appreciation for Tellurian shareholders lies and the probability that Driftwood could generate nearly $10 billion in cash flow.

With today's earnings, we will take a small hair cut to the fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $80.2 million and estimate about $75 million in cash flow on a quarterly basis for 2023 due to lower natural gas prices and flat production or $300 million in 2023 cashflow. Giving the Tellurian a 3x EBITDA multiple for 2023, the company's upstream operations are worth approximately $900 million.

To value the Driftwood project we take a project completion probability weighting and multiply it by its projected cash flows (discounted back) for Phase 1 as well as for the full project. Based on today's Tellurian Investor Presentation, cash flow projections for Phase 1 are $3.7 billion. At a 3 times EBITDA multiple on 3.7 billion Driftwood would be worth $11.1 billion. At $841 million, the market is according TELL shares less than a 10% chance of achieving its potential. We believe a 25% probability would be more appropriate, and as the company funds itself and completes the project construction Tellurian could trade north of $11.1 billion in 2027.

The full Driftwood projects could generate $10 billion in cash flow in 2029. Using a 3 multiple, Tellurian's market capitalization could be $30 billion versus today's market capitalization of $840 million. Assuming dilution and one billion shares outstanding in 2029, then a price of $30 a share would be reasonable.

The bad:

On February 14th, Bank America downgraded Tellurian's shares to an underperform rating with a $1.50 price objective. The report identified the consequences of lower natural gas prices and the reduced probabilities that Driftwood Phase 1 would get financed. The Bank of America report cut the prospects of Phase 1 getting financed from 40% to 20%.

The report indicated that a convertible note for $166 million will be due this May 2023. As of the end of the third quarter, the company has cash of $474 million in cash and cash equivalents. So this potential $166mm current liability could strain their balance sheet, but with today's earnings, the risk is surmountable. A spike in TELL's price based on material success toward financing Driftwood could lead to either a conversion of the convertible debt at $5.72 or Tellurian could mitigate some of this risk by tapping its ATM "at the money" share sale authorization.

Furthermore, the Bank of America wrote that Gunvor may not extend it SPA at the end of the month. We believe that Tellurian, under their NDA, is describing their equity financing strategy, and Gunvor may be willing to extend the SPA as long as there is a reasonable pathway forward to financing. The GAIL OEI improves Tellurian's odds that the SPA will be extended for a third month in a row. However, if it is not extended, Tellurian could have the opportunity to sell more LNG capacity to India or abroad. We don't see meaningful downside below $1.50/share if the SPA is not extended.

The ugly:

On January 30th, Board of Directors Claire Harvey and James Bennett resigned from the board of directors of Tellurian. Neither Harvey nor Bennett advised the Company that their resignation resulted from any disagreement with the Company. Both were on the board less than a year and the filing suggests that they may have been uncomfortable with the risk profile of the company.

The convertible debt current liability and Gunvor SPA exemplify the company's high risk profile which may have led to the resignations of Board of Directors Harvey and Bennett.

Furthermore, over seven million shares of Tellurian stock were sold by Wilmington Trust in the name of Charif Souki. Wilmington Trust had loaned Souki money to buy real estate in 2017 and Souki gave the bank 25 million shares of Tellurian stock as collateral for the loan. Wilmington Trust was given the sole discretion to sell those Tellurian shares if it felt it needed to and it did.

SEC insider sale filing with SEC (SEC.gov EDGAR) SEC filing of Souki shares through Wilmington Trust (SEC.gov Edgar) SEC insider sale filing (SEC.GOV EDGAR)

Wilmington Trust had the sole right to sell shares to meet Souki's loan obligations and to manage the risk of this loan. Consequently, while disappointing, these sales were the decision of Wilmington Trust and not discretionary sales by the Executive Chairman, Charif Souki. The filings above total 7,044,604 of Souki's 25 million shares of Tellurian collateral were sold for a total of $11,982,095. A bank as a creditor has the right to sell in anticipation of more downside risk, so the bank may have sold aggressively to create a margin of safety for the bank. Banks are not in the high risk business.

Conclusion:

Tellurian has 83 million shares short. If the prospects for funding the Driftwood projects improve, shorts will likely cover. We don't know the odds of Tellurian finalizing the GAIL equity investment, but we believe the funding is possible. If other equity commitments can be secured, the probabilities of Tellurian funding Phase 1 can rise rapidly. This could lead to a rapid rise in the stock as we have seen in recent years.

The combination of the momentum selling, weak natural gas prices, and the cancellation of the September billion dollar bond offering have led to TELL stock becoming oversold and undervalued. Furthermore, the Bank of America downgrade, the Souki share sales, and board of directors resignations have likely hit an extreme point of negativity. With the Gunvor SPA extension at the end of January, the GAIL EOI, and strong Tellurian earnings for the fourth quarter and for 2022, Tellurian may pull off another Cheniere Energy Inc. like miracle. Tellurian's management owns about 20% of company shares and will work very hard to close this transaction. Tellurian is in a good position to get financing due to the growing demand for LNG, the replacement demand for LNG due to Russia, and the ongoing Driftwood foundation construction allowing for 2026/2027 LNG delivery.