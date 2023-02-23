Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.62K Followers

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Gladstone - CEO

Michael LiCalsi - General Counsel and Secretary

Buzz Cooper - President

Gary Gerson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gaurav Mehta - EF Hutton

James Allen Villard - Ladenburg Thalmann

Craig Kucera - B. Riley

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Gladstone Commercial Corporation's Year End Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Mr. David Gladstone, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Gladstone, you may now begin.

David Gladstone

Thank you, Rob. Nice introduction and we thank all of you for calling in. We certainly enjoy this time we have with you and we are on the phone and wish there were more time to talk to you and we're going to start off as we always do with Michael LiCalsi, he is our General Counsel and Secretary go give us the legal and regulatory matters concerning the call today.

Michael, go ahead.

Michael LiCalsi

Thanks David. Good morning, everybody.

Today's report may include forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding our future performance. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are based on our current plans, which we believe to be reasonable, and many factors may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including all risk factors listed in our Forms 10-Q and 10-K and the other documents we filed with the SEC. You can find them on our website, www.gladstonecommercial.com, specifically the Investors page or on the SEC's website, which is www.sec.gov.

And we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.