Oaktree Specialty Lending: Another Quarter, Another Dividend Hike For This 10.9%-Yielding BDC

Feb. 23, 2023 12:02 PM ETOaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)
ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
Marketplace

Summary

  • We discuss quarterly results from the BDC Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp and highlight key income dynamics of the portfolio.
  • OCSL delivered an 11% net income gain and raised its dividend once again.
  • Portfolio quality remains stable and net income is set for another rise in Q1.
  • We recently swapped back to OCSL after its valuation deflated somewhat.
  • I do much more than just articles at Systematic Income: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Business And Finance Concept Of A Bull Market Trend High Quality

Darren415

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Feb. 14.

In this article, we catch up on the Q4 results of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL). The company continues to deliver net income

OCSL

OCSL

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Systematic Income BDC Tool

OCSL

OCSL

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
8.32K Followers
Income investing across BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, preferreds, baby bonds and more.

At Systematic Income our aim is to build robust Income Portfolios with mid-to-high single digit yields and provide investors with unique Interactive Tools to cut through the wealth of different investment options across BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, mutual funds, preferred stocks and more. Join us on our Marketplace service Systematic Income.

Our background is in research and trading at several bulge-bracket global investment banks along with technical savvy which helps to round out our service. 

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OCSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.