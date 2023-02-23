Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 11:35 AM ETAgios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.63K Followers

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jessi Rennekamp - Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Brian Goff - CEO

Sarah Gheuens - CMO & Head, R&D

Tsveta Milanova - CCO

Cecilia Jones - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Raymond - Piper Sandler

Marc Frahm - Cowen

Mary Kate - Bank of America

Tessa Romero - J.P. Morgan

Greg Renza - RBC

Mark Breidenbach - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brill - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Agios Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a question-and-answer session at the end. Please be advised that this call is being recorded at Agios request.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jessi Rennekamp, Senior Director of Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Jessi Rennekamp

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Agios fourth quarter and year-end 2022 conference call. You can access slides for today's call by going to the Investors section of our website, agios.com.

With me on the call today with prepared remarks are Brian Goff, our Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Sarah Gheuens, our Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development; Tsveta Milanova, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Cecilia Jones, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements we make on this call will include forward-looking statements. Actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements as a result of various risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those set forth in our most recent filings with the SEC and any other future filings that we may make with the SEC.

With that, I will turn

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.