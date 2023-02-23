Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 11:39 AM ETArdagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.63K Followers

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Lyons - IR

Oliver Graham - CEO

David Bourne - CFO

Conference Call Participants

George Staphos - Bank of America

Curt Woodworth - Credit Suisse

Kyle White - Deutsche Bank

Angel Castillo - Morgan Stanley

Jay Mayers - Goldman Sachs

Gabe Hajde - Wells Fargo Securities

Operator

Welcome to the Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Fourth Quarter 2022 Update Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Stephen Lyons, Investor Relations.

Please go ahead.

Stephen Lyons

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everybody. Thank you for joining today for Ardagh Metal Packaging's fourth quarter 2022 earnings call which follows the earlier publication of AMP's earnings release for the fourth quarter. We have also added an earnings presentation on to our investor website for your reference.

I'm joined today by Oliver Graham, AMP's Chief Executive Officer; and David Bourne, AMP's Chief Financial Officer.

Before moving to your questions, we will first provide some introductory remarks around AMP's performance and outlook. AMP's earnings release and related materials for the fourth quarter can be found on AMP's website at www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com. Remarks today will include certain forward-looking statements and include use of non-IFRS financial measures. Actual results could vary materially from such statements.

Please review the details of AMP's forward-looking statements disclaimer and reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to IFRS financial measures in AMP's earnings release.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Oliver Graham.

Oliver Graham

Thanks, Stephen. Our performance in the fourth quarter proved resilient as we navigated challenging market conditions. Despite softer-than-expected consumer demand in the Americas, we delivered global shipment growth of 1% and equivalent growth in adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.