Summary

  • Regional Mall REITs are off to a good start in 2023, but trail the Equity REIT index, as well as the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ.
  • COVID and its aftermath have driven three Mall REITs into bankruptcy.
  • Of the remaining companies, only Simon Property Group and Tanger Factory Outlet have emerged with strong balance sheets.
  • Which of these is the better buy? This article examines growth, balance sheet, dividend, and valuation metrics for these two companies, to help answer this question.
happy mother and daughter on christmas shopping tour in outdoor shopping mall

amriphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Regional Mall REITs are off to a good start in 2023, gaining 3.58%, but trail the Equity REIT index (4.98%), as well as the S&P 500 (4.21%) and the NASDAQ (10.5).

list of 18 REIT sectors, showing Mall REITs in 12th place. Billboard, hotel, and Industrial REITs lead the way, with Office, Farmland, and Cell Tower REITs bringing up the rear

Hoya Capital Income Builder

company logo

Simon Property Group

pie chart depicting data as described in text

Simon Property Group Q4 2022 Supplemental

Pie chart depicting data as described in text. #10 on list is Indiana. States #11 - 50 on the list combine for about 24% of NOI.

Simon Property Group Q4 2022 Supplemental

table of figures as described in text

Simon Property Group Q4 2022 Supplemental

table of figures as described in text

Simon Property Group Q4 2022 Supplemental

company logo

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

map of U.S., showing Tanger locations concentrated across the southern and eastern U.S., with 4 centers in Canada

Tanger Q4 Earnings Presentation

bar chart depicting data as described in text

Tanger Q4 Earnings Presentation

bar chart depicting data as described in text

Tanger Q4 Earnings Presentation

table of figures as described in text

SPG Debt Maturities (Simon Property Group Q4 2022 Supplemental)

bar chart depicting data as described in text

Tanger Q4 Earnings Presentation

Factor grades for SPG: Valuation B, Growth C-, Profitability A+, Momentum A-, Revisions D

Seeking Alpha Premium

Factor grades for SKT: Valuation B+, Growth D, Profitability B+, Momentum A-, Revisions A

Seeking Alpha Premium

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation. All investors should exercise their own due diligence, before investing in any stock.

Comments (1)

