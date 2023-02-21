Target: On Course To Witness A +50% Drop In Earnings Yet Again

Feb. 23, 2023 1:17 PM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)1 Comment
The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.13K Followers

Summary

  • Target Q4 results will be out on February 28.
  • Revenue is poised to be flat YoY whilst EPS could fall by over 50%.
  • We cover some of the other important themes ahead of the event.
  • As far as the technicals go, there is limited incentive to get too excited about TGT stock at this juncture.
Arrows going to target

Vertigo3d

Target (NYSE:TGT) will publish its Q4 results next week, on February 28. Here’s a primer before the big event, entailing some of the pivotal sub-plots that investors should be aware of.

Key Discussion Points

Long-standing stakeholders of the TGT stock

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.13K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.