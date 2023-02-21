Vertigo3d

Target (NYSE:TGT) will publish its Q4 results next week, on February 28. Here’s a primer before the big event, entailing some of the pivotal sub-plots that investors should be aware of.

Key Discussion Points

Long-standing stakeholders of the TGT stock can be forgiven for pining for the halcyon days of 2019-2021, when the company would consistently top EPS estimates, and typically, by quite large margins. Just for some context, in the thirteen preceding quarters before Q1-23 (the April-2022 quarter), Target consistently beat EPS estimates every single quarter, at an impressive average rate of 27% per quarter! However, the performance in the last three quarters has likely left a lot of investors scarred (a miss of ~35% on average), with a sense of foreboding ahead of Q4.

Prima facie, Target’s Q4 isn’t expected to be particularly great with the sell-side analyst community expecting a revenue figure of only $30.75bn. This would translate to subdued top-line growth of only half a percent, lower than the Q3 figure of 4.9%, and the company’s own long-term ambition of delivering mid-single-digit revenue growth.

After witnessing a -50% decline in earnings in Q3, the expectation is for yet another quarter of more or less the same; to be more specific, one is actually looking at a -56% decline in Q4 earnings, based on consensus estimates of $1.409!

Unless Target saw a dramatic turnaround in December and January, it’s difficult to be too optimistic about the revenue prospects as the exit rates in November were not great, driven mainly by dynamics with the discretionary segments (electronics, sporting goods, home, apparel, etc). Management had noted that comp sales which stood at 4% in September, rapidly declined to 0.9% in October with the latter half of October proving to be more challenging as Target’s consumers exhibited extreme price sensitivity. This had continued into November as well.

The heightened price sensitivity is likely to have impacted gross margins in Q4 (just for some context, in Q3, GMs stood at 24.7%, down 330bps) as customers are unlikely to have engaged with full-price purchasing, calling for more intense promotional activity and greater markdowns. TGT has limited elbow room to not engage with promotions as inventory levels are already quite high (more on inventory later on in this piece). Q4 GM may face less pressure from the early receipt of inventory as supply chain issues eased, but one other factor that is likely to persist in Q4 is the incidence of industry shrink driven mainly by stolen goods. This issue is not limited to Target alone, and the NRF (National Retail Federation) has previously called it a $100bn problem for the industry as a whole. Nonetheless, this has already impacted TGT’s GMs by $400m for the first nine months of the year, and in Q4, it is expected to weigh adversely by another $200m.

In Q3, the toys segment proved to be a shocker for Target but management was still optimistic about its prospects in Q4, given the gifting impulse that tends to pick up in December. At the start of Q4, based on analyst channel checks, it looked like Target was doing relatively well with toy sales versus Walmart, but I wonder if that sustained. It’s also worth noting that toy sales continued to be a drag for Walmart in Q4.

EBIT margins in Q3 came in at 3.9% (Q2 was 1.2%), almost 400bps lower YoY, and in Q4, this is likely to come in at around the 3% range. Upside surprises here could be driven by lower shipping costs as these continue to wind down, and are still quite elevated relative to 2019 levels.

Whilst at the P&L level, things are likely to be challenging for Target in Q4, one would hope for some respite on the free cash flow front which has also gone awry. It’s worth noting that Target's stock has typically yielded a positive FCF yield of over 5% (there have been periods over the last five years where it has even crossed the double-digit mark) but in recent years this has dipped to the negative territory and dampened the investment case.

I want to be a little optimistic about FCF dynamics in Q4 because firstly, TGT’s inventory builds looked rather elevated at the end of Q3, hitting 75 days, well above the norm of 62-63 days which is what they normally maintain. I don’t believe these steep levels are sustainable (management did express their desire to be prudent with inventory in Q4), and ideally one should start seeing cash inflow by way of inventory drawdowns (even if they are depleted by way of higher markdowns). Some of the inventory ramp-ups were on account of the holiday season, and some of it was due to an easing of erstwhile supply chain challenges which saw a lot of overseas inventory come in ahead of schedule. TGT management has also been making efforts to reduce the inventory of high-ticket-priced discretionary items (in Q3 this was down by 8% relative to Q2). Besides, if one looks at the recent inventory-to-sales data for November and December across the GM industry, it looks like it has eased off from the highs seen in the middle of last year.

Besides a potentially better inventory position, Target’s CAPEX outlay would likely have been a tad lower in Q4. For the first three-quarters of the reporting period, TGT's CAPEX outlay has averaged $1.43bn a quarter. With an FY target of $5.5bn CAPEX in Q4 will likely come in at $1.2bn or so. Even if FCF improvement were to come through in Q4, I'm not sufficiently convinced TGT management will be quite ready to deploy some of the excess cash towards resuming buybacks. For the uninitiated, as per Target's board-approved plan, the company still has about $9.7bn worth of shares to be repurchased. On the earnings call, investors should watch out for further granularity with regards to Target's initial cost savings plan of $2bn-$3bn over the next three years. I'd like to think that the Wall Street community has already baked in some of these numbers, but even if you account for higher cost savings, do consider that Target’s FY25 (Jan 2025) EPS of $11.32 will still be around ~15% lower than what was seen in FY22.

Closing Thoughts- What Do The Technicals Say?

Given the low bar of analyst expectations in Q4, TGT may deliver a positive surprise, but even if the shares were to react positively, it’s difficult to get too excited at this juncture considering the relative risk on the table.

We can see that since May 2022, TGT's stock has been chopping around an approximate range of $140-$180. If one were to initiate a long position at this juncture the reward-to-risk ratio works out to less than 1x (0.6x to be more precise) as the price is trading a long way from the lower boundary of the range. Besides also note that the average price target of 32 sell-side analysts who cover TGT works out to only $180 (the upper boundary of the range), implying just 8% upside.

It's also difficult to get too excited about TGT as a suitable rotational opportunity in the discretionary space, as the relative strength ratio of TGT and its discretionary peers is still trading above the mid-point of its long-term range.