Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.64K Followers

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Neal Shah – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Scott Sheffield – Chief Executive Officer

Rich Dealy – President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Neil Mehta – Goldman Sachs

John Freeman – Raymond James

Scott Gruber – Citigroup

Neal Dingmann – Truist

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to Pioneer Natural Resources Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining us today will be Scott Sheffield, Chief Executive Officer; Rich Dealy, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Neal Shah, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Pioneer has prepared presentation slides to supplement comments made today. These slides are available on the Internet at www.pxd.com. Again, the Internet website to access the slides presented in today's call is www.pxd.com. Navigate to the Investor tab found at the top of the web page and then select quarterly results. Today's call is being recorded. A replay of the call will be archived on www.pxd.com through March 23, 2023.

The company's comments today will include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements and the business prospects of Pioneer are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in Pioneer's news release on Page 2 of the slide presentation and in Pioneer's public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

At this time for opening remarks, I would like to turn the call over to Pioneer's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Neal Shah. Please go ahead, sir.

Neal Shah

Thank you, April. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.