Emera Incorporated (EMRAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Emera Incorporated (OTCPK:EMRAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dave Bezanson – Vice President, Investor Relations and Pensions

Scott Balfour – President and Chief Executive Officer

Greg Blunden – Chief Financial Officer

Archie Collins – President and Chief Executive Officer, Tampa Electric

Peter Gregg – President and Chief Executive Officer, NS Power

Ryan Shell – President, New Mexico Gas Company

Conference Call Participants

Mark Jarvi – CIBC

Maurice Choy – RBC

Ben Pham – BMO

Rob Hope – Scotia Bank

Linda Ezergailis – TD Securities

Dariusz Lozny – Bank of America

Andrew Kuske – Credit Suisse

Patrick Kenny – National Bank Financial

Richard Sunderland – J.P. Morgan

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Emera Inc. Q4 2022 Analyst Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Dave Bezanson. Please go ahead, sir.

Dave Bezanson

Thank you, Laura, and thank you, all for joining us this morning for Emera’s fourth quarter 2022 conference call and live webcast. Emera’s fourth quarter earnings release was distributed this morning via Newswire and the financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis, and the presentation being referenced on this call are available on our website at emera.com.

Joining me for this morning’s call are Scott Balfour, Emera’s President and Chief Executive Officer; Greg Blunden, Emera’s Chief Financial Officer; and other members of Emera’s management team.

Before we begin, I’d like to advise you that this morning’s discussion will include forward-looking information, which is subject to the cautionary statement contained in the supporting slide. Today’s discussion and presentation will also include references to non-GAAP financial measures. You should refer to the appendix for definitional information and reconciliations

