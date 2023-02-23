EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCPK:ESLOF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Giorgio Iannella - Head of Investor Relations

Francesco Milleri - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Paul du Saillant - Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Stefano Grassi - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Veronika Dubajova - Citi

Louise Singlehurst - Goldman Sachs

Graham Renwick - Berenberg

Maria-Laura Adurno - Bank of America

Susy Tibaldi - UBS

Luca Solca - Bernstein

James Grzinic - Jefferies

Delphine Le Louet - Societe Generale

Domenico Ghilotti - Equita

Piral Dadhania - RBC Capital Markets

Giorgio Iannella

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to EssilorLuxottica's Full-Year 2022 Results Presentation. It's Giorgio Iannella speaking from the Investor Relations team. I'm here with Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO of the Group; Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO; and Stefano Grassi, CFO. Following their presentation, we'll have a 30-minute Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]

With that, I leave the floor to Francesco Milleri.

Francesco Milleri

Good morning to everybody. Thanks for joining us today, and thanks for the interest you continue to show in EssilorLuxottica. I'm pleased to be here to celebrate with you our progress on the group's integration journey, the development of our network company model as well as the sound financial performance of the last year. 2022 has been a year of records for our group in revenue, operating income and net profit. Our Chairman, who continues to inspire us, would have been proud of that.

Looking at numbers. Last year, we managed to grow the total revenue of our group by EUR3 billion, 1.6% at constant currency. The pace of growth of 7.5% at constant currency in the full-year were consistent with our long-term target. The adjusted operating income was on track, with 11% growth versus 2021, and the margin up to 16.8%, progressing by 70 basis points. Stefano will elaborate further on

