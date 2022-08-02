iNueng/iStock via Getty Images

The Silicon Shield Investment Thesis Remains Robust

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (NYSE:TSM) market share and leading expertise in the global foundry market have been long discussed on the Seeking Alpha platform. Similarly discussed are the ongoing efforts by its foundry competitors, including Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), to reclaim their chip sovereignties post-global supply chain issues.

Naturally, one thing that is most widely discussed is the prospects of the world's leading foundry in the event of an invasion, with Mark Liu, Chairman of TSM, similarly chiming in:

Nobody can control TSMC by force. If you take a military force or invasion, you will render TSMC factory not operable. Because this is such a sophisticated manufacturing facility, it depends on real-time connection with the outside world, with Europe, with Japan, with U.S., from materials to chemicals to spare parts to engineering software and diagnosis. The war brings no winners, everybody’s losers. (CNBC)

However, one thing that is not discussed in depth, is how delicate the interdependencies are between Taiwan, China, and the US, which may be more telling of the improbability of any military escalation, in our opinion.

The US imported $91.8B worth of goods from Taiwan in 2022, notably expanding YoY by 19.1% YoY from 2021 levels of $77.1B. Interestingly, TSM reported that 68% (+3 percentage points YoY) of its FY2022 revenues were attributed to North America at $50.1B (+34.5% YoY).

Needless to say, TSM produces chips for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), and even INTC, amongst others, implying the significance of its products to the US.

Despite the foundry's geographical expansion to Japan and the US, these locations may not be ready until late 2024. Furthermore, its latest 2-nm technology may still be confined to its manufacturing lines in Taiwan, despite the proposed second-phase expansion for 3-nm technology in Arizona by 2026.

In comparison, China imported $260B worth of goods from Taiwan in 2022, almost in line YoY with 2021's trade value of $273B, with the shortfall attributed to the former's stringent Zero Covid Policy.

While detailed 2022 data was not released yet, China imported over $430B of semiconductors globally in 2021, of which 36% was from Taiwan. Most importantly, many of these chips were used to assemble devices for global export, signifying the vital role of Taiwan-made semiconductors in China's domestic manufacturing and GDP growth.

Not surprisingly, the US imported $536.8B worth of goods from China in 2022, expanding by 6.3% YoY, further cementing the two countries' long-term trading partnership since 1979. The above demonstrates the magnitude of their reliance on one another for trade continuities, manufacturing capacities, and economic growth thus far.

With future exports of ASML's (NASDAQ:ASML) DUV technology likely to be restricted, on top of the existing ban on EUV technology, China likely has no choice but to expand its existing reliance on Taiwan-made semiconductor chips. Notably, this builds upon the US's eventual export ban on advanced computing chips used in AI processing from September 2023 onwards.

Taiwan also controlled 61% of the global manufacturing capacity for chips under 16nm process nodes or more advanced, with TSM retaining its title as the global foundry leader in 2022. With the latest data yet to be released, market analysts expected the company's foundry market share to grow from 56% in Q4'21 to 60% in Q4'22, despite the global supply chain issues over the past few quarters.

While the sum might not be significant, China still comprised 10.9% or $8.1B of the company's revenues in FY2022, expanding from FY2021 levels of 9.9% or $5.72B. The notable decline from FY2019 levels of 19.4% ($6.95B) might be partly attributed to the country's Zero Covid Policy for the past three years.

It was unsurprising then, that TSM had been termed as Taiwan's “silicon shield against a potential military invasion by Beijing." As best summed by Jason Hsu, a current fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School:

TSMC is in the eye of the storm. Sometimes what seems to be the most dangerous place can be the safest. (The New York Times)

Naturally, it is uncertain how things will develop moving forward, with all parties involved likely preferring to avoid a path of mutual destruction, especially given China's ambitious GDP target of up to 5% in 2023. Only time will tell.

The Real Concern Is In The Capex/ Operating Costs & Potential Culture Shock

Firstly, the TSM management had shed more light on the tremendous difference in the cost gap for its construction in Taiwan and the US, as shared by Wendell Huang, VP & CFO of TSM in the recent FQ4'22 earnings call:

We can share with you that the major reason for the cost gap is the construction cost of building and facilities, which can be 4 to 5x greater for U.S. fab versus a fab in Taiwan. The high cost of construction includes labor cost, cost of permits, cost of occupational safety and health regulations, inflationary costs in recent years and people and learning curve costs. (Seeking Alpha)

While TSM might have reported an excellent Free Cash Flow [FCF] generation of $17.17B (+74.4% YoY) in FY2022, it appears that we might not see those numbers for the next few years. Notably, the company boasted a war chest of cash/ short-term investments of $50.79B (+16.9% YoY) as of the latest quarter. However, its reliance on long-term debts have also expanded to $27.14B (+22.7% YoY) at the same time.

Naturally, the aggressive geographical expansion may impact the company's FCF generation moving forward, similarly triggering lower shareholder returns and a deterioration of the balance sheet.

Secondly, the management guided for a relatively optimistic gross margin goal of 53% or higher, suggesting its improved mastery of supply chains, even in Japan and the US. While it is not a secret that labor/ operating costs will be higher in the US, there has been no further guidance provided on its EBIT margins thus far.

However, we may easily infer more information from the commentary previously offered by Morris Chang, Founder of TSM:

The same product, the Oregon cost, is about 50 percent more than the Taiwan cost... The Oregon product is still profitable, although not nearly as profitable as the Taiwan product... Initially it was chaos, it was just a series of ugly surprises because when we first went in, we really expected the costs to be comparable to Taiwan. And that was extremely naive. (Vying for Talent Podcast)

So, how may this impact TSM's forward bottom line? Assuming stable gross margins with higher COGS passed on to its consumers, we reckon the company's earnings from the Arizona plant may be reduced by half, as highlighted above.

While it is unknown how much volume will be produced in Arizona, we will probably not see the company report a similar operating margin of 49.5% as it did in FY2022. For now, market analysts have projected FY2026 EBIT margins of 41.8%, implying a notable impact of up to 7.7 percentage points.

Lastly, the manufacturing cultures in Taiwan and the US are drastically different. As highlighted in a recent New York Times article, Taiwanese TSM engineers had joked that they would "sell a liver" to work for the world's leading foundry, a sentiment that might not be shared by American employees.

The US government also has stricter labor laws, with employees' interests often protected by unions. This is opposed to TSM's Taiwan engineers who are used to working long hours and weekend shifts to churn out large volumes of chips at lower costs.

Training American employees proved more challenging as well, with TSM's Taiwan engineers finding it difficult to standardize manufacturing practices from its headquarters, as highlighted by Wayne Chiu, an ex-engineer in TSM:

The most difficult thing about wafer manufacturing is not technology. The most difficult thing is personnel management. Americans are the worst at this, because Americans are the most difficult to manage. (New York Times)

The combination of these three headwinds may eventually put further downward pressure on TSM's execution and consequently, the stock's intermediate-term performance, in our opinion.

So, Is TSM Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

TSM 1Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

TSM is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 5.49x and NTM P/E of 15.27x, higher than its 3Y EV/Revenue mean of 5.28x though lower than its 3Y P/E mean of 16.79x. Otherwise, it is trading higher than its 1Y P/E mean of 14.34x.

Based on market analysts' projected FY2024 EPS of $7.04 and current P/E valuations, we are looking at a moderate price target of $107.50, suggesting an excellent upside potential of 22.6% from current levels.

TSM Stock Price

However, with the recent spy balloon saga, the Warren Buffett sale, and Beijing's clampdown on ChatGPT services, the TSM stock has inevitably reversed some of its gains, declining by -11.5% over the past few weeks to $86.63. Given the marked pessimism thus far, we may see another December 2022 support retest at the $70s level in the short term.

On one hand, we remain convinced about the foundry's long-term dominance and the management's execution thus far. TSM delivered stellar numbers in 2022, with a more than decent FQ1'23 guidance.

The company expects to report next quarter's revenues of up to $17.5B, gross margins of up to 55.5%, and operating margins of 43.5%. These numbers imply a YoY expansion of 2.1%, inline, and a minimal -2.2 percentage points impact, respectively, despite the ongoing inventory normalization.

On the other hand, it may be more prudent to monitor the situation for a little longer, before adding at lower entry points for an improved margin of safety to our price target. Particularly, the semiconductor inventory correction may still persist for the next few quarters, triggering further headwinds to the foundry.

Lastly, investors need to be aware of the risks associated with this stock, as discussed above. Considering the potential volatility, the TSM stock is only suitable for those with a moderate appetite for geopolitical risks and a long-term investing trajectory.

