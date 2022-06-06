Sundry Photography

Merck (NYSE:MRK), a large (~$275 billion market cap) biopharmaceutical company, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on February 2. The company highlighted full year 22% sales growth, which came courtesy of top earners Keytruda and Gardasil; the duo generated $27.8 billion and 47% of the company's total annual revenues (Table 1). While EPS and revenues beat Wall Street estimates, the outlook for 2023 was less upbeat, leading to several downward revisions and a D- from the Quant System. This was expected, courtesy of erstwhile #3 product Lagevrio ($5.7 billion) anticipated to wind down in this year to $1 billion along with the Covid-19 threat. Sans the antiviral, 2022's growth was only 12%, lower than 2021's 15%. Yet the mixed earnings report was followed by a 5% rally as investors turned defensive as inflation fears mount and there is no end in sight for the year-long Russia-Ukraine war. Whether such gains are sustainable in the short-to-middle term is questionable.

Table 1. Merck Quarterly Product Sales

2021 2022 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 4Q (U.S.) TOTAL SALES $10,627 $11,402 $13,154 $13,521 $15,901 $14,593 $14,959 $13,830 $6,279 PHARMACEUTICAL 9,238 9,980 11,496 12,039 14,107 12,756 12,963 12,180 5,871 Oncology Keytruda 3,899 4,176 4,534 4,577 4,809 5,252 5,426 5,450 3,378 Lynparza (Alliance) 228 248 246 268 266 275 284 292 157 Lenvima (Alliance) 130 181 188 206 227 231 202 216 154 Reblozyl (Alliance) 17 52 33 39 41 36 Vaccines Gardasil 917 1,234 1,993 1,528 1,460 1,674 2,294 1,470 262 ProQuad/M-M-R II/Varivax 449 516 661 509 470 578 668 526 387 RotaTeq 158 208 227 213 216 173 256 139 66 Pneumovax 23 171 152 277 292 173 153 131 145 82 Vaqta 34 56 48 41 36 35 64 39 23 Hospital Acute Care Bridion 340 387 369 436 395 426 423 441 257 Prevymis 82 93 96 100 94 103 114 118 52 Dificid 27 34 54 60 52 66 77 67 57 Primaxin 65 60 70 65 58 64 63 54 13 Noxafil 67 66 64 62 57 60 62 58 1 Invanz 57 48 53 45 52 46 50 40 25 Cancidas 57 54 56 45 53 42 43 36 Zerbaxa (8) (1) (2) 10 30 46 43 49 1 Cardiovascular Adempas/Verquvo (Alliance) 74 74 100 94 72 98 88 82 85 Adempas (Merck territories) 55 74 59 63 61 63 57 57 Virology Lagevrio 952 3,247 1,177 436 825 Isentress 209 192 189 178 158 147 161 167 78 Neuroscience Belsomra 79 78 81 80 69 69 62 59 19 Immunology Simponi 214 202 203 206 186 181 173 166 Remicade 85 75 73 67 61 53 49 44 Diabetes Januvia 809 784 852 878 779 756 717 561 290 Janumet 486 477 487 514 454 476 417 353 97 Other Pharmaceutical 554 512 518 533 520 479 564 685 351 ANIMAL HEALTH 1,418 1,472 1,417 1,261 1,482 1,467 1,371 1,230 396 Livestock 819 821 864 791 832 826 829 814 188 Companion Animals 599 651 553 470 650 641 542 416 208 Other Revenues (29) (50) 241 221 312 370 625 420 12 Click to enlarge

Everyone who follows Merck is aware that the oncology behemoth Keytruda and vaccine stalwart Gardasil face loss of exclusivity in 2028 (along with Lymparza and Zerbaxa). Longs should hope for continued growth from the rest of the product line, and possibly some key acquisitions, to make up for the huge potential shortfall. Meanwhile, since few patients can afford to pay for these brands out of pocket, formulary placement is critical for greater accessibility, especially for products recently launched in the past few years.

Coverage for 5 select products was explored at the 15 largest health insurance companies in the U.S. overall. Combined, these payors control 59% market share, with 38 million covered lives as of 2021. Vaccines are readily available, while LAGEVRIO is distributed by the U.S. Government; these are excluded from the search. Reblozyl, a global collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) from which Merck receives a 20%-24% royalty based on sales levels; Verquvo, which is Adempas repurposed for heart failure; and Zerbaxa, reintroduced in Q4 2021 after being recalled in 2020, are included. The most common plan was examined when possible and are specified in Table 2. If the insurer offered non-Medicare prescription drug plans ("PDP") in a state Marketplace (Obamacare), the most populous state was chosen (California > Texas > Florida). Humana (HUM) doesn't do Exchanges, so their Medicaid plan and that of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas are the only ones in the survey.

How to read Table 2:

Tier # Higher Tiers have higher cost share. Drugs in Tier 4 or higher (in 5+-Tier plans) are non-preferred brands and may also include drugs recently approved by the FDA or specialty drugs and may need special handling.

Sp Specialty drugs are used to treat difficult, long-term conditions and may need to get filled through a specialty pharmacy.

PA Prior authorization is the process of obtaining approval of benefits before certain prescriptions may be filled.

NF A non-formulary drug is not included on a plan's Drug List. Exception processes such as PA or Step Therapy could be available to request coverage for a NF drug.

x Not Covered drugs are specifically excluded from coverage by the terms of the plan. Patients likely won't get any reimbursement will have to pay out-of-pocket for these drugs.

Table 2. 2023 Coverage of select Merck Products at 15 largest health insurance companies in the U.S.

Rank Commercial health insurance plans Reblozyl WELIREG Prevymis Zerbaxa Verquvo 1 Kaiser Permanente [Southern CA Commercial HMO 3-Tier] x x 4 x x 2 Elevance Health (Anthem) National Drug List 5-Tier NF PA Sp NF PA NF PA Sp NF NF PA 3 Health Care Service Corporation BCBS Illinois Basic Drug List x x x x 3 BCBS Montana Basic Drug List x x x x 3 BCBS New Mexico Basic Drug List x x x x 3 BCBS Oklahoma Basic Drug List x x x x 3 BCBS Texas Basic Drug List x x x x 3 4 UnitedHealth [CA Traditional 4-Tier] x 4 PA 2 PA x 4 PA 5 Centene [Health Net Essential Rx Drug List] x x x x x 6 CVS Health (Aetna Standard Opt Out) x x 3 x 2 7 GuideWell (Florida Blue) ValueScriptRx x 5 PA Sp 5 x 5 PA 8 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan [BCN HMO] x 5 PA 4 x 4 PA 9 Highmark Healthcare Reform Comprehensive 3-Tier Incentive 3 3 PA Sp 3 x 3 PA 10 Blue Cross of North Carolina Enhanced 5 Tier x 4 5 medical 3 11 Humana Rx5 medical? x x x 3 12 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Blue Saver Bronze x 6 PA 4 x 3 PA 13 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts 4 PA 4 2 3 2 15 Independence Health Group [Value formulary 5-tier] x 5 PA 5 x 4 PA Rank Health Insurance Marketplace plans Reblozyl WELIREG Prevymis Zerbaxa Verquvo 1 Kaiser Permanente [CA Marketplace] x x 4 x x 2 Elevance Health (Anthem) CA Select Drug List NF PA Sp NF PA NF PA Sp NF NF PA 3 Health Care Service Corporation BCBSIL 6 Tier HIM Drug List x 6 x x 3 BCBSMT 6 Tier HIM Drug List x 6 x x 3 BCBSNM 6 Tier HIE Drug List x 6 x x 3 BCBSOK 6 Tier HIM Drug List x 6 x x 3 BCBSTX STAR & STAR Kids x 2 Sp 2 x 2 4 UnitedHealth Group [TX QHP Standard] x NF NF x NF 5 Centene [Health Net CA Essential Rx Drug List] x x x x x 6 CVS Health (Aetna Health Exchange Plan: CA) x x 3 x 2 7 GuideWell (Florida Blue) ValueScriptRx x 5 PA Sp 5 x 5 PA 8 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan [BCN HMO] x 5 PA 4 x 4 PA 10 BCBS North Carolina Essential Q x 5 6 medical 3 11 Humana [FL Medicaid Preferred Drug List] x x x x x 12 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Blue Saver Bronze x 6 PA 4 x 3 PA 14 Molina Healthcare [CA Marketplace] x x x x x Rank Medicare Prescription Drug Plans Reblozyl WELIREG Prevymis Zerbaxa Verquvo 1 Kaiser Permanente x 5 5 5 x 2 Anthem Blue Cross MedicareRx [B5] x 5 PA 5 x x 3 Health Care Service Corporation BCBS Illinois Blue Cross MedicareRx Basic x 5 PA 5 x x BCBS Montana Medicare Advantage Classic PPO x 5 PA 5 x 3 BCBS New Mexico MedicareRx Basic x 5 PA 5 x x BCBS Oklahoma MedicareRx Basic x 5 PA 5 x x BCBS Texas MedicareRx Basic x 5 PA 5 x x 4 UnitedHealth [AARP MedicareRx Walgreens PDP] 5 PA 5 PA 5 PA 4 PA x 5 Centene [Wellcare Value Script PDP] x 5 PA x x x 6 CVS (Aetna) [SilverScript Choice PDP] x 5 PA Sp 5 PA Sp x 3 7 GuideWell (Florida BlueMedicare Premier Rx) x 5 PA 5 x x 8 BCBS of Michigan Prescription Blue PDP Select x 5 PA 5 x x 9 Highmark Performance Formulary 3 3 PA Sp 3 x 3 PA 10 BCBS North Carolina Blue Medicare Rx Standard x 5 PA 5 x x 11 Humana Basic Rx Plan PDP x 5 PA 5 PA x x 12 BCBS Alabama BlueRx Essential x 5 PA 5 x x 13 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts x 5 PA 5 PA x 3 14 Molina Medicare Choice Care (HMO) x 5 PA 5 PA x 3 15 Independence Keystone 65 Basic Rx HMO x 5 PA 5 NF 4 Click to enlarge

WELIREG, Prevymis and Verquvo all have excellent coverage, the latter likely owing to insurers' familiarity with Adempas. In January's BMY article, it was noted that Reblozyl (a projected $4 billion earner) would have a smoother path to blockbuster status if coverage extended beyond 2 lists. Even the hospital-based antibiotic Zerbexa was on more. Fortunately for Merck, the anemia drug secured placement this month on #9 Highmark's commercial and Medicare plans, although patients may have higher copays due to the non-formulary/specialty tier.

To conclude, none of these secondary products are currently bringing in more than $200 million annually in the U.S., and thus won't budge the Guidance. However, these drugs are positioned to deliver greater sales once they are approved for more indications. First up for review by the FDA is the cytomegalovirus prophylactic pill Prevymis (also available as injection); the Agency will decide on the first of two supplemental new drug applications ("sNDAs") on June 5, for use in high-risk adult kidney transplant recipients. The second sNDA aims to extend Prevymis' authorized use in adults from 100 days to 200 days after receiving an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant, thereby doubling revenue. Until then, there are probably better choices among Big Pharma (e.g., BMY) than Merck for a defensive healthcare sector stock in a bear market. The A+ in Profitability is artificially buoyed by Lagevrio's past performance. Without it, the Growth and Value Quants which are already graded 'D' are likely worse.