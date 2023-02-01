metamorworks

Recommendation

I rate Engie SA (OTCPK:ENGIY) as a buy. Over the course of the next few years, I believe the catalyst is when investors recognize how undervalued ENGIY is (relative to its history). This pace of recognition could be accelerated by improving communication to investors on segmental performance and/or beating guidance. In addition, I think that the shift towards Renewables, Power Networks, and Energy Solutions will concentrate the company's range of products and services on sectors where the move towards net zero emissions creates substantial opportunities for growth.

The most recent fiscal year 2022 results were outstanding, with group EBITDA increasing by 30% to €13.71 billion, EBIT increasing by 47% to €9.04 billion, and NRIgs increasing by 78% to €5.22 billion. In Q4 2022 especially, CCGTs showed exceptionally strong performance, more than compensating for the negative impact from other parts of the business. Many investors, including myself, are likely to happy with the solid growth forecast for NRIgs as well as the €1.40 DPS. Regarding guidance, since the underlying commodity price is based on prices as of December 30, 2022, and the guidance assumes a partial normalization of GEMS without factoring in any upside from the potential D4/T3 life extensions, I find it to be reasonable. Most importantly, I believe there is a chance ENGIY will exceed guidance due to the conservative assumptions on the profitability of the CCGT fleet. Overall, the guidance is a significant improvement over prior projections, and it is supported by a healthy dividend payout ratio, so it is likely to be well-received by the market.

Valuation-wise, ENGIY currently trades for 9x forward P/E, and assuming it can hit its guidance, we are looking at this trading at ~8x forward P/E. At 8x, ENGIY is trading at near its all-time low valuation – which shouts cheap to me. If the market were to re-rate the company up to its 10Y average of 12x (assuming the SOTP story starts gaining traction), valuation upside alone would represent 30% upside.

Latest earnings highlights

With revenue of €93.9 billion, EBITDA of €13.7 billion, EBIT of €9.0 billion, and NRIgs of €5.2 billion, ENGIY reported very strong results for FY22. Trading also contributed to this excellent performance by posting an EBIT of €2.6 billion. The renewables division also had a successful year thanks to positive price trends and the 3.9 GW of new capacity added in 2022. For Thermal segment, increased spreads and ancillaries captured by flexible assets in Europe contributed to the robust EBIT of €1.8 billion. The nuclear division has also performed well, thanks to higher prices despite a high nuclear tax in Belgium and the power price cap. Energy Solutions' year-over-year growth was 18%, a result of higher energy prices and a solid commercial performance despite the warmer weather. On the flipside, warmer weather in Europe has almost neutralized Network performance in Latin America. And lastly, the Supply segment is weaker than it was a year ago because of seasonal factors, higher European temperatures, price controls, and other government interventions.

Capital allocation

In light of FY22 earnings, ENGIY has declared a DPS of €1.40. I think the confirmation of the dividend policy is reassuring and sends a powerful message to investors, even more so than the yield. Additionally, management has reaffirmed the group's dividend policy for FY23–25, giving investors peace of mind.

Guidance

FY23: EBIT of €6.6 to 7.6 billion and net income of €3.4 to 4 billion.

FY24: EBIT of €7.2 to 8.2 billion, and net income of €3.8 to 4.4 billion.

FY25: EBIT of €7.5 to 8.5 billion and net income of €4.1 to 4.7 billion.

There are two ways I could interpret this set of guidance. On one end, I think the guide is conservative, as it includes contingencies for the impact of windfall profit taxes. However, it is unclear whether these only affect FY23 or also the years 2024 and 2025. On the other hand, market commodity prices are factored in as of the end of December 2022, despite the fact that forward power prices in France and Belgium have decreased since then, which is slightly worrisome.

It's also important to note that recurring net financial costs have crept up and that management has guided that GEMS EBIT will decline between FY23-25, though it should still be above the historical level of 2020 and 2021.

Summary

I recommend a buy rating for Engie SA based on its strong financial performance in FY22 and undervaluation vs. history. I also think ENGIY guidance for the next few years is reasonable, and the guidance is supported by a healthy dividend payout ratio and a low valuation, which offers potential for Engie SA valuation upside.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.