Byline Bancorp: A Leading Lender To Small Businesses

Feb. 23, 2023 3:09 PM ETByline Bancorp, Inc. (BY)
Pratik Shinde profile picture
Pratik Shinde
6 Followers

Summary

  • As one of the top lenders to small businesses, BY is a great opportunity in the regional banking sector.
  • This bank has posted impressive revenue growth of 18.47% for the past five fiscal years.
  • Byline Bancorp's technical position is strong.
  • I rate this stock a buy based on a combination of strong fundamentals and an encouraging technical position.

Modern bank glass building. Shallow depth of field. 3D render.

-slav-

Regional banks are commercial banks with assets under management that range from $50 billion to $500 billion. This definition makes them immensely smaller than national, name-brand banks in terms of their operations. According to IBIS World, this industry's market

Candle stick chart for BY

50 SMA crossing 200 SMA (Trading View)

Table with EPS Estimates

EPS Forecast for 2023 and 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

Table with stock price valuation

Stock Price Valuation (Author)

This article was written by

Pratik Shinde profile picture
Pratik Shinde
6 Followers
An active investor in the markets utilizing technical, fundamental analysis to establish trading positions. Academically a MS Finance student with prior experience in real estate valuation advisory services. Associated with Modern Income Investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.