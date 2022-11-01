TMX Group: A Fantastic Asset With An Upcoming Catalyst

Feb. 23, 2023 2:43 PM ETTMX Group Limited (TMXXF), X:CA
Nelson Smith profile picture
Nelson Smith
114 Followers

Summary

  • TMX Group owns and operates Canada's major stock exchanges.
  • It is an excellent business trading at a fair price.
  • The company has delivered consistent dividend growth for seven-plus years.
  • An upcoming stock split could help shares go higher.

Toronto Stock Exchange

mikeinlondon/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

TMX Group (OTCPK:TMXXF)(TSX:X:CA) is a high-quality, toll booth-like business with a massive competitive advantage, good growth potential, and an attractive potential short-term catalyst. Here's why I'm so bullish.

Introduction

(Note: All currency is in CAD unless

TMX Trayport

TMX Group Investor Brochure

TMX Group revenue 2012-22

TMX Group revenue 2012-22 (Author using SA data)

TMX Group adjusted EPS 2012-22

TMX Group adjusted EPS 2012-22 (Author from annual filings)

TMX Group price chart 2008-23

Price Chart 2008-23 (SA)

This article was written by

Nelson Smith profile picture
Nelson Smith
114 Followers
Nelson retired from the corporate world at 39 and now manages his own portfolio full-time. His focus is on under covered and unappreciated Canadian dividend stocks, excellent companies at solid values which happen to pay dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of X:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.