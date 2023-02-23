Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 2:38 PM ETChatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), CLDT.PA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.65K Followers

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Daly - President, DG Public Relations, IR

Jeff Fisher - Chairman, CEO & President

Dennis Craven - EVP & COO

Jeremy Wegner - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Powell - Barclays

Ari Klein - BMO Capital Markets

Tyler Batory - Oppenheimer

Bryan Maher - B. Riley Securities FBR

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Chatham Lodging Trust Fourth quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce to your host, Chris Daly, from DG Public Relations. Thank you, Chris. You may begin.

Chris Daly

Thank you, Nathan. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to the Chatham Lodging Trust fourth quarter 2022 results conference call. Please note that many of our comments today are considered forward-looking statement as defined by federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties both known and unknown, as described in our most recent Form 10-K and other SEC filings. All information in this call is as of February 22, 2023, unless otherwise noted, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company's expectations.

You can find copies of our SEC filings and earnings release which contains reconciliations to non-GAAP financial measures referenced on this call on our website at chathamlodgingtrust.com.

Now to provide you with some insight of the Chatham Lodging Trust 2022 fourth quarter results, allow me to introduce Jeff Fisher, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dennis Craven, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Jeremy Wegner, Senior Vice President and Chief

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.