Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 2:39 PM ETCivitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.65K Followers

Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Wren - Director, Investor Relations

Chris Doyle - Chief Executive Officer

Marianella Foschi - Chief Financial Officer

Matt Owens - Chief Operating Officer

Brian Cain - Chief Sustainability Officer

Conference Call Participants

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities

Tim Rezvan - KeyBanc

Phillips Johnston - Capital One

Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers

Nicholas Pope - Seaport Research

Bill Dezellem - Tieton Capital

Operator

Good morning. My name is Chris and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I’d like to welcome everyone to the Civitas Resources Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I’ll now hand it over to John Wren, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.

John Wren

Thanks, operator and good morning everyone. We appreciate you joining our conference call. Today, I am joined by Civitas’ CEO, Chris Doyle; CFO, Marianella Foschi; COO, Matt Owens; and Brian Cain, our Chief Sustainability Officer. By now, I hope you have had a chance to review our earnings release, 10-K and slide deck, all of which are available on our website.

On today’s call, we may make forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projections. Please read our full disclosures regarding forward-looking statements in our 10-K and other SEC filings. We may also refer to certain non-GAAP financial metrics. Reconciliations to certain non-GAAP metrics can be found in our earnings release and SEC filings as well. After our brief prepared remarks, Chris and other members of the leadership team will be happy to take your questions. However, please limit your time to one question and one follow-up.

And now I will turn the call over to Chris.

Chris

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.