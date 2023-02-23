MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 2:40 PM ETMGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.65K Followers

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Houston – Investor Relations

Dave Colo – President and Chief Executive Officer

Brandon Gall – Vice President-Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vivien Azer – Cowen

Marc Torrente – Wells Fargo

Ben Klieve – Lake Street Capital Markets

Bill Chappell – Truist Securities

Sean McGowan – ROTH

Gerald Pascarelli – Wedbush Securities

Mitch Pinheiro – Sturdivant & Co.

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the MGP Ingredients Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mike Houston, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mike Houston

Thank you. I'm Mike Houston with Lambert & Company, MGP's Investor Relations firm.

And joining me are members of their management team, including Dave Colo, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brandon Gall, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

We will begin the call with management's prepared remarks and then open the call to questions.

However, before we begin today's call, it is my responsibility to inform you that this call may involve certain forward-looking statements such as projections of sales, operating income, gross margin and effective tax rate, as well as statements on the plans and objectives of the company's business and overall consumer and industry trends. The Company's actual results could differ materially from any forward-looking statements made today due to a number of factors, including the risk factors described in the company's most recent annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the call today.

Additionally, this call will contain reference to certain non-GAAP measures which we believe

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.