Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 2:47 PM ETStericycle, Inc. (SRCL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.65K Followers

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Ellis - Vice President of Investor Relations and Enterprise Finance

Cindy Miller - President and Chief Executive Officer

Janet Zelenka - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sean Dodge - RBC Capital Markets

David Manthey - Baird

Michael Hoffman - Stifel

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer

Kevin Steinke - Barrington Research

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen. Hello and welcome to the Q4 2022 Stericycle Earnings Conference Call. My name is Maxine and I'll be coordinating the call today [Operator Instructions].

I’ll now hand you over to Andrew Ellis, Vice President of Investor Relations to begin. Andrew, please go ahead when you are ready.

Andrew Ellis

Good morning, and thank you for joining Stericycle's 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. On the call today will be Cindy Miller, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jan Zelenka, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer. The discussion today includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When we use words, such as believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, may, plan, will, goal or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of our management about future events and are, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ significantly from those described in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ are described in the safe harbor statement in our earnings press release and in greater detail within the risk factors in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of our future performance, and investors should not use historical results

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.