There's a vastness here and I believe that the people who are born here breathe that vastness into their soul. They dream big dreams and think big thoughts, because there is nothing to hem them in." ― Conrad Hilton (On Texas)

Today, we take a deeper look at large energy producer whose stock has sold off along with natural gas and oil prices in recent weeks. With reasonable valuations, an insider buy in the stock in January and a big dividend yield, the share merited further investigation. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is a Houston-based independent oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids [NGLS] exploration and production company with proved reserves of 3.75 billion barrels of oil equivalent [BOE] as of December 31, 2021, almost exclusively in the U.S. A pioneer in horizontal drilling into shale formations, the company's reserves breakout ~42% crude oil, 36% natural gas, and ~22% NGLs. EOG was formed in 1985 as Enron Oil & Gas, went public in 1989, and was spun out of the infamous Enron Corporation in 1999 with a simultaneous change to its current moniker. Shares of EOG trade around $118.00 a share, equating to a market cap just shy of $70 billion.

August Company Presentation

The company's lease holdings are located in some of the most prolific basins in the country, including three plays in the Delaware Basin of West Texas and New Mexico (which currently comprise approximately half its overall production), its Eagle Ford oil and Dorado gas plays of South Texas, as well as the Powder River Basin of the Rocky Mountain region. The basins offer multiple transportation options and markets in which to sell. From these properties (and a tiny offshore play in Trinidad), the company produced 247.8 million barrels of Boe during the first nine months of 2022 (YTD22), representing an 11% increase over YTD21.

August Company Presentation

Approach

With performance invariably tied to the market pricing of its underlying commodities, management endeavors to outperform its peers by employing the most stringent investment hurdle rate in the industry, needing opportunities to produce a minimum 60% after-tax rate of return assuming flat $40 oil and $2.50 natural gas pricing - in what it refers to as its double premium strategy - in order to move forward with a project. This approach is made possible by EOG's multi-basin portfolio, which it leverages by allocating resources conditioned upon the most advantageous basin-level dynamics, enabling it to realize higher crude oil prices vis a vis its peers - typically $2.50 to $3.00 per barrel - and (to a certain extent) influence said basin-level dynamics. On the expense side, it utilizes state-of-the-art seismic technology and well stimulation modeling to drive higher production and more efficient resource deployment, resulting in lower per Boe costs. The prior sentence may sound like boilerplate marketing nonsense, but EOG functions in a decentralized fashion with each basin team operating independently and subsequently sharing its learnings with the other teams so the company can become more efficient in the field. As a result, the company has lowered its operating and other expenses on a Boe basis from $28.90 in FY16 to $22.80 in FY21 and to $21.72 in YTD22.

Although EOG grows (and can continue to grow) organically in its already established properties with ~11,500 undrilled premium locations, it announced a 395,000 net acre position in the Utica play of the Appalachian Basin in Ohio, bringing its significant resource basin total to seven in November 2022. Additionally, EOG acquired ~135,000 mineral acres in the southern portion of the geography. The total cost of entry was less than $500 million.

August Company Presentation

With regard to its shareholders, the company is committed to returning at least 60% of its free cash flow, typically via regular and special dividends.

Stock Price Performance

With its multi-basin portfolio, EOG has been consistent from an operational standpoint, growing production every year since 2016 (save pandemic 2020) at a CAGR of 8.4% -- assuming the FY22 production forecast range midpoint provided on the company's 3Q22 earnings report proves prescient. That said - and not surprisingly - it has been a rollercoaster ride for shareholders. After achieving an all-time high of $131.60 in July 2018, shares of EOG began a slide that accelerated into a freefall with the onset of the pandemic and subsequent unprecedented machinations in the oil markets. After nadiring at $27.00 a share in March 2020, its stock rode the upward spike in oil prices supercharged by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and further boosted by its consistent performance in the face of higher labor costs and supply chain issues, eventually setting an all-time high of $150.88 a share on November 4, 2022.

3Q22 Financials & Outlook

That date is one day subsequent to the release of the company's 3Q22 earnings, on which it posted non-GAAP earnings of $3.71 a share on revenue of $7.59 billion versus $2.16 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $4.77 billion, representing increases of 72% and 59%, respectively. Versus Street expectations, the results were mixed, with the bottom line coming in $0.02 a share light and the top line exceeding by $610 million. Production was up 9% to 84.6 million Boe, versus 77.7 million in the prior year period. Part of the slight shortfall in earnings was due to well costs (materials and labor) that are expected to increase 7% in FY22.

Although there is no official FY23 forecast from management, it hinted at a 10% increase in this line item. As such, the company will likely reallocate resources away from the Delaware Basin in FY23 to basins where cost inflation is not as extensive, portending flat production from its largest producing property in FY22. Along with lower natural gas prices due to warmer than usual temperatures in the U.S. and Europe, this cost inflation outlook was the single biggest contributing factor to the recent over 20% pullback in EOG's share price.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

That said, the company did raise its regular quarterly dividend 10% from $0.75 to $0.825 a share while distributing its fourth special dividend of the year - this time $1.50 a share - bringing its total payout in FY22 to $8.80 a share for a return to shareholders equal to ~67% of free cash flow. Its balance sheet is in pristine shape, reflecting a net cash position: cash of $5.3 billion versus debt of $5.1 billion.

Over the past five weeks, six analyst firms including JPMorgan and Barclays have reissued/initiated Buy/Outperform ratings on the stock. Albeit, a few had minor downward price target revisions. Price targets proffered range from $140 to $166 a share. RBC Capital maintained its Hold rating on the stock, notably with a $158 a share price target. On average, analyst firms expect the company to earn $13.93 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $26.5 billion in FY22, followed by $14.24 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $26.6 billion in FY23.

Director Michael Kerr, who between his personal account and family trust owns over 11 million shares of EOG, invested an additional $2.6 million on January 12, 2023, purchasing 20,000 shares at $130.49.

Verdict:

With the flexibility to allocate capital to the highest return opportunities in its portfolio, there is little question in EOG's ability to deliver low-single digit oil supply growth (high-single digit Boe growth) in a manner that is economically beneficial to shareholders. The question becomes overall energy complex demand, which will drive pricing and is really anyone's guess. That said, even though recession fears and a hawkish Fed loom over the commodity markets, the need to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve should put some sort of floor under oil prices.

If analysts are correct on their FY23 earnings forecast (and assuming no wild swings in working capital or a surge in capex), EOG is in a position to return approximately $8.50 a share in the form of dividends in FY2023, translating to a yield of 7.2% at current trading levels. That return in and of itself is enough to consider investment. However, this return can be boosted with a covered call strategy that also will provide downside protection. I think that is the right play on EOG Resources at current trading levels.