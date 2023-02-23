Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 2:55 PM ETOrmat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.65K Followers

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sam Cohen - Alpha IR

Doron Blachar - CEO

Assaf Ginzburg - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer

Justin Clare - ROTH MKM

Jeffrey Osborne - Cowen and Company

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ryan Levine - Citigroup

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Ormat Technologies' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Sam Cohen with Alpha IR. Please go ahead, sir.

Sam Cohen

Thank you, operator. Hosting the call today are Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer; Assi Ginzburg, Chief Financial Officer; and Smadar Lavi, Vice President of Investor Relations and ESG Planning and Reporting.

Before beginning, we would like to remind that information provided during this call may contain forward-looking statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are forward looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to the company's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations; and are based on management's current estimates and projections, future results or trends. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see risk factors as described in Ormat Technologies' annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that are filed with the SEC.

In addition, during the call, the company will present non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and management reasons for presenting such information is set forth in the press release that was issued last night as well as in

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.