Integra LifeSciences Looks More Interesting Now

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.55K Followers

Summary

  • Integra's fourth quarter results were in-line but still lackluster, with just 3% organic revenue growth.
  • Management is still in a building/reinvestment phase ahead of revenue acceleration, but there are multiple products that could achieve market differentiation and drive real revenue growth.
  • Execution is still a question mark after a couple of disappointing years and significant management turnover over the last 18 months.
  • I'm getting more bullish on the potential for Integra to achieve revenue re-acceleration, but I'd like to see a little more progress.

Medical Hospital: Neurologist and Neurosurgeon Talk, Use Computer, Analyse Patient MRI Scan, Diagnose Brain. Brain Surgery Health Clinic Lab: Two Professional Physicians Look at CT Scan. Close-up

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

I have generally liked the strategic changes that Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) management has made over the last few years, including selling its extremities business to Smith & Nephew (SNN), but

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.55K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.