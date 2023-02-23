Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 3:01 PM ET
Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Anis Barodawalla - Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

Marco Levi - Chief Executive Officer

Beatriz García-Cos - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Martin Englert - Seaport Research Partners

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley Securities

Michael Lam - Jemekk

Brian DiRubbio - Baird

Thomas Murphy - Odeon Capital Group

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Ferroglobe's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this conference call maybe recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Anis Barodawalla, Ferroglobe's Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy. You may begin.

Anis Barodawalla

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Ferroglobe's fourth quarter and full year 2022 conference call. Joining me today are Marco Levi, our Chief Executive Officer; and Beatriz García-Cos, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we get started with some prepared remarks, I'm going to read a brief statement. Please turn to slide 2 at this time.

Statements made by management during this conference call that are forward-looking are based on current expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in Ferroglobe's most recent SEC filings and the exhibits to those filings, which are available on our webpage, ferroglobe.com. In addition, this discussion includes references to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross debt, net debt and adjusted diluted earnings per share, among other non-IFRS measures. Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures may be found in our most recent SEC filings.

At this time, I would now like to turn

