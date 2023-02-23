Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.65K Followers

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Neal Goldner - VP, IR

John Geller - CEO, President & Director

Anthony Terry - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brandt Montour - Barclays Bank

Benjamin Chaiken - Crédit Suisse

Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank

Charles Scholes - Truist Securities

Shaun Kelley - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Marriott Vacations Worldwide Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Neal Goldner, Vice President, Investor Relations for Marriott Vacations Worldwide. Thank you. You may begin.

Neal Goldner

Thank you, Melissa, and welcome to the Marriott Vacations Worldwide Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. I am joined today by John Geller, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tony Terry, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I need to remind everyone that many of our comments today are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings, which could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by our comments. Forward-looking statements in the press release that we issued last night and the presentation that we added to our website this morning as well as our comments on this call are effective only when made and will not be updated as actual events unfold.

Throughout the call, we will make references to non-GAAP financial information. You can find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures referred to in our remarks and the schedules attached to our press release as well as the Investor Relations page of our website

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.