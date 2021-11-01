Value Investing For The Future: Why IWD Shines Over IUSV

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • IWD and IUSV track the S&P 900 Value Index and the Russell 1000 Value Index. Over the last ten years, IUSV has outperformed by 23% with marginally higher volatility.
  • However, I expect that will change going forward. S&P Value Indices are less value-oriented after last year's rebalancings, demonstrated by Microsoft and Amazon listed as IUSV's #1 and #3 holdings.
  • IWD is the better choice based on expected earnings growth, valuation, and earnings momentum. Backtested results of each ETF's current portfolio also support this view.
  • This article also highlights the fundamentals for the SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF, a lesser-known top performer with a 209% ten-year gain.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

High Price Low Value Scale Business Concept

IvelinRadkov

Investment Thesis

Over the last ten years, the iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) outperformed the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 28%. With marginally higher volatility and $53 billion in assets under management, IUSV seems like

Vanguard 10-Year Global Markets Predictions

Vanguard

Large-Cap Value and Growth ETF Rolling Returns: 1972-2023

Portfolio Visualizer

S&P Dow Jones Indices - Style Index Factors For Growth and Value

S&P Dow Jones Indices

IUSV Top Ten Holdings

iShares

IWD Top Ten Holdings

iShares

IUSV vs. IWD vs. VLU Sector Exposures

Morningstar

IUSV vs. IWD vs. VLU Fund Facts

Morningstar

Large-Cap Value ETF Returns

The Sunday Investor

IUSV vs. IWD vs. VLU Performance History

Portfolio Visualizer

IUSV vs. IWD Rolling Returns Comparison

Portfolio Visualizer

IUSV Industry Fundamentals

The Sunday Investor

Vanguard GDP Growth Projections

Vanguard

MSFT, AMZN, META, NKE, UPS Growth Estimates

Seeking Alpha

MSFT, AMZN, META, NKE, UPS Valuations

Seeking Alpha

IWD Industry Fundamentals

The Sunday Investor

XOM, JNJ, CVX, PFE, TMO Growth Projections

Seeking Alpha

XOM, JNJ, CVX, PFE, TMO Valuations

Seeking Alpha

MSFT Earnings Surprises History

Seeking Alpha

Backtested Results: IWD vs. IUSV

The Sunday Investor

The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder

The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
4.35K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B, MSFT, WMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.