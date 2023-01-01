iridi/iStock via Getty Images

Companies with a track record of growing dividends tend to outperform the market. Management's announcement of dividend increases signifies strong business performance and a commitment to shareholder rewards. I monitor companies with a proven history of dividend growth to provide you with up-to-date information on pending increases. The lists below offer valuable insights on stocks that will raise their dividends in the coming week. This information is particularly relevant in today's inflationary environment.

This list is a trimmed-down version, only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How I Created The Lists

I created the information below by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments. These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date marks the eligibility cut-off point for the upcoming dividend or distribution. To qualify, you must have purchased shares by the close of the preceding business day. For example, if the ex-dividend date falls on a Tuesday, you must have bought (or already owned) the shares by the market close on Monday. Note that if the ex-dividend date is on a Monday (or a Tuesday if Monday is a holiday), you must have acquired the shares by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Category Count King 0 Champion 4 Contender 10 Challenger 10 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increasers List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 28 2.54 27-Feb-23 10.12% Champion CSX Corporation (CSX) 19 1.47 27-Feb-23 10.00% Contender Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 16 4.46 27-Feb-23 6.11% Contender Corning Incorporated (GLW) 13 3.25 27-Feb-23 3.70% Contender Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 11 0.93 27-Feb-23 5.56% Contender Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 9 7.34 27-Feb-23 13.22% Challenger Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 7 3.29 27-Feb-23 2.50% Challenger Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 7 0.17 27-Feb-23 7.69% Challenger Realty Income Corporation (O) 29 4.66 28-Feb-23 2.41% Champion Polaris Inc. (PII) 28 2.25 28-Feb-23 1.56% Champion MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 13 3.16 28-Feb-23 2.10% Contender Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 11 3.39 28-Feb-23 6.90% Contender EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) 8 1.05 28-Feb-23 3.57% Challenger Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) 7 0.47 28-Feb-23 33.33% Challenger Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) 7 5.84 28-Feb-23 2.46% Challenger Stifel Financial Corporation (SF) 6 2.17 28-Feb-23 20.00% Challenger Eversource Energy (D/B/A) (ES) 25 3.44 1-Mar-23 5.80% Champion Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) 6 10 1-Mar-23 8.33% Challenger Mosaic Company (MOS) 5 1.59 1-Mar-23 33.33% Challenger Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 13 1.18 2-Mar-23 7.84% Contender GATX Corporation (GATX) 13 2.06 2-Mar-23 5.77% Contender Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 11 3.77 2-Mar-23 3.13% Contender North American Construction Group Ltd. Common Share... (NOA) 6 2.5 2-Mar-23 25.00% Challenger Vulcan Materials Company (Holding Company) (VMC) 10 0.95 3-Mar-23 7.50% Contender Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted similarly to the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent NEE 0.425 0.468 10.12% CSX 0.1 0.11 10.00% BIP 0.36 0.382 6.11% GLW 0.27 0.28 3.70% POWI 0.18 0.19 5.56% MFC 0.242 0.274 13.22% PFIS 0.4 0.41 2.50% KNSL 0.13 0.14 7.69% O 0.249 0.255 2.41% PII 0.64 0.65 1.56% MOFG 0.238 0.243 2.10% IPG 0.29 0.31 6.90% NPO 0.28 0.29 3.57% SLF 0.528 0.541 2.46% ODFL 0.3 0.4 33.33% SF 0.3 0.36 20.00% ES 0.638 0.675 5.80% HTGC 0.36 0.39 8.33% MOS 0.15 0.2 33.33% AJG 0.51 0.55 7.84% GATX 0.52 0.55 5.77% MBWM 0.32 0.33 3.13% NOA CAD 0.08 CAD 0.10 25.00% VMC 0.4 0.43 7.50% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows, as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High NEE 73.69 66.18 90.6 36.98 11% Off Low 19% Off High CSX 30.01 25.72 38.27 25.59 17% Off Low 22% Off High BIP 34.31 30.03 44.78 0 14% Off Low 23% Off High GLW 34.42 28.75 40.63 182.16 20% Off Low 15% Off High POWI 81.44 59.02 98.23 21.08 38% Off Low 17% Off High MFC 19.88 14.71 20.95 9.1 35% Off Low 5% Off High PFIS 49.8 44.99 59.08 11.07 11% Off Low 16% Off High KNSL 322.41 186.63 337.12 81.3 73% Off Low 4% Off High O 65.43 54.64 73.37 50.39 20% Off Low 11% Off High PII 115.8 91.34 124.65 294.31 27% Off Low 7% Off High MOFG 30.68 26.98 35.34 125.01 14% Off Low 13% Off High IPG 36.53 24.93 39.52 16.54 47% Off Low 8% Off High NPO 110.61 75.73 127.36 0 46% Off Low 13% Off High ODFL 341.94 231.07 381.81 39.45 48% Off Low 10% Off High SLF 49.36 37.52 55.59 14.93 32% Off Low 11% Off High SF 66.43 49.08 73.79 13.26 35% Off Low 10% Off High ES 78.39 70.02 93.03 24.63 12% Off Low 16% Off High HTGC 15.61 11.04 18.53 12.73 41% Off Low 16% Off High MOS 50.21 40.29 78.65 0 25% Off Low 36% Off High AJG 186.34 146.3 202.37 29.02 27% Off Low 8% Off High GATX 107 84.57 125.63 16.4 27% Off Low 15% Off High MBWM 35 28.99 38.3 9.65 21% Off Low 9% Off High NOA 15.98 9.16 17.05 7.23 74% Off Low 6% Off High VMC 180.98 136.92 197.76 31.86 32% Off Low 8% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

I have arranged the table by descending order for investors who prioritize current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule MFC 7.34 8.5 10.5 10.1 6.9 17.5 SLF 5.84 15.7 10.6 9.7 4 15.5 O 4.66 4.4 3 3.2 5.3 7.9 BIP 4.46 5.9 6.1 6.7 9.2 11.2 MBWM 3.77 6.8 5.9 11.2 30.2 15 ES 3.44 5.8 6 6.1 6.8 9.6 IPG 3.39 7.4 7.3 10 17.1 13.4 PFIS 3.29 5.3 4.9 4.6 -0.6 7.9 GLW 3.25 12.5 10.5 11.7 13.1 14.9 MOFG 3.16 5.6 5.5 7.2 10.2 10.3 NEE 2.54 10.4 10.8 11.6 11 14.1 NOA 2.5 92.3 39.8 32.1 34.6 PII 2.25 1.6 1.6 2 5.6 4.2 SF 2.17 100 44.2 55.2 57.4 GATX 2.06 4 4.2 4.4 5.7 6.5 MOS 1.59 104.6 47.6 -1.3 -1.8 0.3 CSX 1.47 7.2 7.7 9 8.3 10.4 AJG 1.18 6.3 5.9 5.5 4.1 6.7 NPO 1.05 3.7 3.9 5 6.1 HTGC 10 6.2 2.6 2 3.7 11.9 VMC 0.95 8.1 8.9 9.9 44.6 10.9 POWI 0.93 33.3 27.2 20.8 21.8 21.7 ODFL 0.47 50 38.3 35.1 35.6 KNSL 0.17 18.2 17.6 16.7 16.9 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

I am constantly seeking dividend growth stocks with a proven track record of outperforming the market. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as my benchmark. It boasts a solid history of exceptional performance, a higher yield than the S&P 500, and a history of growing dividends.

This week I'm comparing it against the list's top ten highest "Chowder Rule" stocks. Because of some companies' rapid dividend growth rates, the data only goes back to sometime in 2016. KNSL has knocked the cover off the ball with a 1700% return since then! Following them, ODFL, NOA, POWI, SF, and NEE all have beaten SCHD. I'll use this as a starting point for some more research.

Data by YCharts

Please do your due diligence before investing, and thanks for reading.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.