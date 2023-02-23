PG&E Corp (PCG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 4:05 PM ETPG&E Corporation (PCG), PCGU
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.65K Followers

PG&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Arnold - VP, IR

Patricia Poppe - CEO & Director

Christopher Foster - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Shahriar Pourreza - Guggenheim Securities

Steven Fleishman - Wolfe Research

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

David Arcaro - Morgan Stanley

Gregg Orrill - UBS

Richard Sunderland - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nicholas Campanella - Crédit Suisse

Ryan Levine - Citigroup

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the PG&E Corporation Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release. Today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the call over to Jonathan Arnold. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Arnold

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for PG&E's Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2022 Earnings Call. With us today are Patti Poppe, Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Foster, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We also have other members of the leadership team here with us in our Oakland headquarters.

First, I should remind you that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements about our outlook for future financial results. These statements are based on information currently available to management. Some of the important factors that could affect the company's actual financial results are described on the second page of today's fourth quarter and full year earnings call presentation.

The presentation also includes a reconciliation between non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures. And the slides, along with other relevant information, can be found online at investor.pgecorp.com. We would also encourage you to review our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was released earlier this morning.

And with that, it's my pleasure to hand the call over to our CEO, Patti Poppe.

Patricia Poppe

Thank you, Jonathan. Good

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.