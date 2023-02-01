Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) just reported much anticipated earnings for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter. This was the first full quarter following the chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of Regal in September last year. The earnings were positive, albeit stalked by uncertainty by a still ongoing bankruptcy process. Regal continues to pay rent, has not closed a single EPR-owned theatre, and looks set to emerge from bankruptcy within a few months. The continued angst around EPR stock as defined by a relatively high 5% short interest is understandable but looks somewhat misguided against earnings that continue to outperform consensus estimates to set the backdrop for a dividend raise later this year.

The long-term desire of EPR's common shareholders remains the recovery of the monthly payouts to their pre-pandemic level. EPR last declared a monthly cash dividend payout of $0.275 per share, in line with the prior payout, for a 7.85% yield. That is versus a monthly payout of $0.3825 per share immediately before stay-at-home orders discombobulated what had been a sustained increase in monthly payouts for a decade.

Dual Beats As Regal's Bankruptcy Progresses

EPR reported revenue of $178.7 million, an increase of 15.4% over the year-ago quarter and a beat by $23.31 million on consensus estimates. This growth was built on a surge in investment spending with EPR's experiential portfolio growing to approximately 20 million square feet which was 97% leased exiting the quarter.

The relevant metrics saw strong year-over-year growth, with funds from operations coming in at $96.8 million, around $1.27 per share. This was a growth of 14.4% over the year-ago quarter and was a beat of $0.09 on consensus estimates. The quarterly total of their dividend currently is $0.825 per share, which would mean the FFO payout ratio stands at 65%. Hence, the payout ratio is primed to move even lower as FFO expands. Getting to this scenario was necessary to allow the execution of an investment pipeline meant to increase the health of the overall portfolio.

EPR's investment spending for 2022 came in at $402.5 million and was a mix of redevelopment projects and new acquisitions with a cap rate that was over 8%. The REIT is committing an additional $250 million over the next two fiscal years for continued experiential development and redevelopment projects. This will set the backdrop for a near-term resumption of dividend growth, with the payout ratio now providing the slack for an increase in the monthly payouts to $0.30 per share. A level which would represent a still healthy 70.8% payout ratio against the current FFO. I think we'd likely have had a raise if not for the great Regal uncertainty.

This dividend raise could see the commons return to the $50 level and forms one of the greatest near-term catalysts for positive shareholder value creation. It would be an increase of 9.09% and would potentially aggregate with the end of Regal's exit from bankruptcy to drive near-term alpha. The investments were important to allow EPR to reduce the overall concentration of the resilient theatre section of its portfolio and should now support a dividend raise.

The Regal Uncertainty

The REIT has now achieved two of three core near-term needs of its common shareholders. The first of which was the growth of both revenue and FFO. The second is to set the momentum to grow non-theatre experiential revenue. The third is the growth of the dividend to its pre-pandemic peak, which should be the story to play out over the next two years.

Regal's bankruptcy proceedings prevented EPR from providing 2023 earnings guidance, albeit with the effects of the chapter 11 filing being muted so far. Revenue from Regal continues to be recognized on a cash basis, with EPR receiving rent from October 2022 through February 2023. Regal did file a motion to reject leases on three EPR properties but has rolled back on this decision, with Regal still leasing 57 theatres from EPR as of February.

The most recent update from Regal's parent on progress with the bankruptcy saw the company fail to solicit any bids for its full business. The company had planned to sell the whole business to a third party but did not receive any all-cash bids or bids close to covering the $6 billion owed to creditors. Hence, Cineworld will have to set out a more comprehensive restructuring plan with its creditors, which is set for a vote three months from now on the 30th of May. A buyer could still emerge with the deadline for a bid still a couple of months away on the 10th of April. Critically, the continued uncertainty posed by Regal forms a core barrier to any capital uplift on the commons. It comes against what looks set to be the strongest post-pandemic movie slate this year to build on North American box office growth of 64% in 2022. The future of cinema looks strong and EPR remains a buy.