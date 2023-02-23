Whitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 4:16 PM ETWhitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF), WCP:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.65K Followers

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCPK:SPGYF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Grant Fagerheim - President & Chief Executive Officer

Joel Armstrong - Senior Vice President, Production & Operations

Darin Dunlop - Senior Vice President of Engineering

Thanh Kang - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Jones - Haywood Securities

Anthony Linton - Barclays

Patrick O'Rourke - ATB Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning. My name is Sylvie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Whitecap Resources Q4 2022 Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

And I would like to turn to conference over to Whitecap's President and CEO, Mr. Grant Fagerheim. You may begin your conference.

Grant Fagerheim

Thanks, Sylvie, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us here today. Here with me are four members of our senior management team. Our Senior Vice President and CFO, Thanh Kang; our Senior Vice President, Production and Operations, Joel Armstrong; our Senior Vice President, Engineering, Darin Dunlop; as well as Dave Mombourquette, Senior Vice President, Business Development and Information Technology.

Before we get started today, I would like to remind everybody that all statements made by the company during this call are subject to the same forward-looking disclaimer and advisory that we set forth in our news release issued yesterday afternoon.

Whitecap had a very successful 2022 across all aspects of our business. Resulting in record funds flow, free funds flow and an extremely strong year-end independent reserves evaluation strong operational and financial execution resulted in continuous outperformance on our base assets despite the various headwinds the industry has faced

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.