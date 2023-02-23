Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 4:21 PM ETLiberty Global plc (LBTYA), LBTYK, LBTYB
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.65K Followers

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Fries - Chief Executive Officer

Charlie Bracken - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

André Krause - Chief Executive Officer, Sunrise

Lutz Schüler - Chief Executive Officer, Virgin Media

Rick Westerman - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Sam McHugh - BNP Exane

James Ratcliffe - Evercore

Maurice Patrick - Barclays

Robert Grindle - Deutsche Bank

Luis Sanchez-Lecaroz - Credit Suisse

Polo Tang - UBS

Steve Malcolm - Redburn

Carl Murdock-Smith - Berenberg

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Liberty Global Fourth Quarter 2022 Investor Call. This call and the associated webcast are the property of Liberty Global and any redistribution, retransmission or rebroadcast of this call or webcast in any form without the express written consent Liberty Global is strictly prohibited.

At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Today's formal presentation materials can be found underneath the Investor Relations section of Liberty Global's website at libertyglobal.com. After today's formal presentation, instructions will be given for a question-and-answer session.

Page two of the slides details the company's Safe Harbor statement regarding forward-looking statements. Today's presentation may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the company's expectations with respect to its outlook and future growth prospects and other information and statements that are not historical fact. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. The risks include those detailed in Liberty Global's filings with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent filed forms 10-K and 10-Q as amended. Liberty Global disclaims any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.