Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 4:30 PM ETOption Care Health, Inc. (OPCH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.65K Followers

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2022 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Shapiro - CFO & SVP

John Rademacher - CEO, President & Director

Conference Call Participants

David MacDonald - Truist Securities

Matthew Larew - William Blair

Lisa Gill - JPMorgan

Pito Chickering - Deutsche Bank

Jamie Perse - Goldman Sachs

Joanna Gajuk - Bank of America

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Option Care Health Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker for today, Mike Shapiro. Sir, you may begin.

Michael Shapiro

Good morning. Please note that today's discussion will include certain forward-looking statements that reflect our current assumptions and expectations, including those related to our future financial performance and industry and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. We encourage you to review the information in today's press release as well as in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC regarding the specific risks and uncertainties.

We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. During the call, we will use non-GAAP financial measures when talking about the company's performance and financial condition. You can find additional information on these non-GAAP measures in this morning's press release posted on the Investor Relations portion of our website.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to John Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer.

John Rademacher

Thanks, Mike, and good morning, everyone. As we reported in this morning's press release, the Option Care Health team delivered another very solid quarter of

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.