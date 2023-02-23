NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 4:33 PM ETNeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.65K Followers

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Smith - Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Sherman - Chief Financial Officer

Warren Stone - President of Clinical Service Division

Vishal Sikri - President of Advanced Diagnostics Division

Melody Harris - President of Enterprise Operations

Conference Call Participants

Alex Nowak - Craig-Hallum

Mark Massaro - BTIG

Andrew Brackmann - William Blair

Puneet Souda - SVB Securities

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

David Westenberg - Piper Sandler

Tom Stevens - Cowen

Mason Carrico - Stephens

Mike Matson - Needham & Company

Andrew Cooper - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to the NeoGenomics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

As a reminder, this call is being webcast live and recorded, and there will be references to a slide presentation in conjunction with remarks. Because there is a short delay between the live telephone audio and the presentation being shown on the webcast, for the best experience, please either use the webcast for both the audio and video content or if you're dialed in by phone, please download the slides on the Investor Relations site at www.ir.neogenomics.com, and advance the slides yourselves.

I will now turn the call over to Chris Smith at NeoGenomics.

Chris Smith

Thanks, Paul, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to the NeoGenomics' fourth quarter 2022 conference call.

Joining me for this call are Jeff Sherman, our Chief Financial Officer; Vishal Sikri, President of our newly-created Advanced Diagnostics Division; Warren Stone, President of our Clinical Service Division; and Melody Harris, President of Enterprise Operations.

Before we begin our prepared remarks, Jeff will discuss the forward-looking statement and non-GAAP measures used for this call. Jeff?

Jeff Sherman

This conference call includes forward-looking statements about our 2023 initiatives, 2023

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.