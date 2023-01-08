Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.
Today we're going to talk about market failures in preferred shares. We love these market failures because they create great opportunities to optimize exposure.
NLY (NLY.PG) is not a great choice. No. Bad choice. If investors want the floating rate today, they can pick NLY-F (NLY.PF). With share prices only being $.50 higher, an investor in NLY-F earns back the difference of $.37 in under five dividends. That comes from getting a much bigger dividend from the upcoming ex-dividend date (about $.20 bigger), followed by getting an extra $.05 per share per quarter. After the quick $.20 difference for Q1 2023, the investor only needs another four dividends before NLY-F is definitively better.
Prior to that, if NLY-F gets called it would result in a weaker return. However, if investors are concerned about call risk, they could simply get NLY-I (NLY.PI) instead (or one of the many shares from another REIT). Pay $24.41 instead of $25.07. Save $.66.
Sure, there are going to be five dividends for NLY-I that will probably be lower than NLY-G because NLY-G floats five quarters earlier. However, the investor saves $.66 upfront. Using the current 3-month rate, the difference in dividends would be about $.73 in favor of NLY-G ($.07 net) during that period. However, the 3-month rate will probably be bumped modestly higher during that period.
Therefore, NLY-G might actually win by more like $.83 in dividends, leading to $.17 net of the $.66 difference in share price. Once again, NLY-I would only need one year to cover the difference of $.17. From there on, NLY-I would be ahead.
If Annaly Capital Management (NLY) wants to call NLY-G, they would clearly want to call NLY-I also since NLY-I has a materially higher floating spread (4.989% for NLY-I vs 4.172% for NLY-G). Personally, I don't think NLY will want to call NLY-G. Sure it has a 9.2% yield. However, if they call NLY-G they still need to finance their positions somehow. They could use repurchase agreements, but they would still be paying around 5%. That's cheaper, but it isn't that much cheaper. NLY gets quite a bit of additional flexibility from paying the extra 4.172% spread.
On the other hand, NLY-F and NLY-I land as "maybe" for getting called. At 4.993%, NLY-F has the highest floating spread (a hair above 4.989% for NLY-I). It's still not particularly large. I think 4.993% is a pretty reasonable spread for a mortgage REIT like NLY. However, it's worth mentioning that the market has recently been enabling mortgage REITs to issue new shares at materially less attractive risk/reward profiles than their existing shares. That's been the case even when the current shares are not trading near $25.00 (where they would be effectively capped by call risk). Therefore, NLY might be able to work a deal to issue some really unattractive shares to some suckers and use the cash for a call. I'll give you an example of issuing to suckers soon.
Note: Due to dividend accrual, even if NLY announced a call tomorrow, investors in NLY-F would have a positive total return. The benefit of dividend accrual would more than offset the difference between the share price of $25.40 and the $25.00 call value.
If investors really believe NLY merits a spread of only 4.172% over short-term rates (rather than a figure around 4.9%), they may want to look a bit deeper into the other preferred shares. There are plenty of options offering much deeper discounts and we cover many of them on The REIT Forum.
Ellington Financial (EFC) took advantage of a recent opportunity to issue new preferred shares at terms (including the share price) that were far less favorable than the risk/reward profile of their existing preferred shares.
Specifically, EFC issued EFC-C (EFC.PC) while EFC-B (EFC.PB) was outstanding and trading way below call value. If an investor completely ignores the share price (which would be dumb when you're buying or selling), then EFC-C is a superior share. However, EFC-B traded at such a significant discount that it had EFC-C dominated. The cash flows for EFC-B were simply inherently better. We spotted it immediately and we called it out for subscribers. The disparity has decreased, but it still exists.
Since we sent this idea to members of The REIT Forum:
Due to the swing in relative values, EFC-A and EFC-B are quite comparable. However, EFC-B at $20.10 is still better than EFC-C at $24.03. Those prices leave a gap of $3.97. We think the gap still needs to be smaller.
I'll share the article on EFC-C we sent to subscribers (on February 11th, 2023) about this idea below.
The subscriber article begins here.
EFC-C is a very interesting share.
EFC-C is another fixed-rate reset share. There were so few of these that we previously labeled them as FTF (Fixed-to-Floating) and simply labeled them “5-Year Treasury” in the “Unusual Rules” column (that’s column AQ). However, with so many of them, I think it may be appropriate to add “FTR” (Fixed-to-Resetting) as a category.
Facts to know:
For investors who weren't around when AGNCL was issued, we were all over the pricing failure:
AGNCL: A Shocking Preferred Share
We wrote:
When AGNCM closed at $21.39 and AGNC can get $24.2125 per share of AGNCL, that’s a hilarious spread. Underwriters are hoping investors are bigger fools.
How did that idea play out?
Therefore:
Research is useful.
Because EFC-C won’t begin resetting until 4/30/2028, our future cash flow comparison between EFC-A and EFC-C is more difficult. Further, EFC-C will reset every five years based on the 5-year treasury while EFC-A uses short-term rates. That’s a bit complex, though we’ve dealt with it several times before.
The nice thing is we already did the work on EFC-B. Comparing EFC-B and EFC-C is less difficult. There are three time periods:
From 1/30/2027 to 4/30/2028 (second time period), who has a higher dividend rate?
That depends on the 5-year Treasury. If it is above 3.64%, then EFC-B has a higher dividend rate than EFC-C. If it is below 3.64%, EFC-C has the larger dividend rate.
If we assume 3.64% is a good estimate for the 5-year Treasury (some investors will pick much lower or much higher), then the dividends are equal for this period and the total gap in dividends prior to 4/30/2028 is only $2.52.
There’s an imperfection in this comparison starting 4/30/2028 because EFC-B and EFC-C only reset every 5 years and it occurs on a different date. When those dates are still so far off, it is wise to base models on the 5-year rate being equal for each share. Why? Because no one can predict today whether 5-year Treasury rates will be higher on 1/30/2027 or 4/30/2028. The closer we get to 4/30/2028, the easier that prediction becomes.
If we assume that the 5-year rate will be the same on those dates, then we assume EFC-C would have a larger dividend by $.035 per share per year.
The value of an extra $.035 per share per year shouldn’t be very high. It’s probably worth more than $.25, but definitely less than $.70. By the time we get that far into the future, we’ll have better data about 5-year Treasury rates so the equation will have changed.
Assuming a difference of $2.52 in cash flows before 4/30/2028 plus a final difference of $.25 to $.70, we would have a range of $2.77 to $3.22. However, we’re talking about cash flows about 5 years in the future. Given that it takes about five years for this comparison to play out, we should think about discounting the future cash flows.
This rarely has a material impact because the dividend rates are rarely this different for this long. However, in this one case, the impact is larger. Rather than teaching investors to do actual NPV (Net Present Value), I’m going to teach investors the quick and dirty method. You can do this without even writing the numbers down.
Here are the steps:
Therefore, EFC-C should probably be about $2.40 less than EFC-B in an efficient market.
For anyone who thinks that the “Quick and Dirty” system was too lazy, I discounted the actual future dividends using 2% per quarter (8.24% annualized yield). Discounting future dividends plus $.48 (the average of $.25 and $.70) comes out to a present value of $9.83 for EFC-C and $7.40 for EFC-B. The difference is $2.43. Close enough? That’s why I present quick and dirty solutions so often.
We’ve determined that a gap of $2.40 (or $2.43) appears to be very efficient. However, the market will mostly overvalue EFC-C frequently due to the higher stripped yield. Therefore, I set the targets for EFC-C at $3.00 above the targets for EFC-B. Due to dividend accrual during the quarters (which is automatically added into targets), the gap in targets will range from $3.00 to about $3.15.
Schwab is already showing an ex-dividend date for EFC-C of 02/27/2023. The prospectus disagrees:
That data might be updated before the date actually passes, but it’s worth mentioning as brokers rarely have the wrong date for upcoming dividends.
Therefore, investors who picked up EFC-C would be wise to dump EFC-C and own EFC-B until the gap shrinks significantly.
There are three ways an investor could make this trade:
Note: If the gap shrinks a bit from $5.29 per share, it's still a smart idea. If the gap moves close to $3.00, it's too late for this idea.
When the gap moves down to about $3.00, they can drop EFC-B (and retrieve their cash if they picked that option) and go buy EFC-C.
What if investors bought EFC-C right at the start and have a small unrealized loss? Don't fixate on cost basis. Make the move that optimizes the position. Emotion is the enemy of portfolio value.
1 share of EFC-C is simply not as good as 1.2746 shares of EFC-B. Not even close. No way. Not a chance.
This is the end of the subscriber article.
Since our original post to subscribers on Feb. 11, 2023, the swing in share prices leads to EFC-A being a bit better than EFC-B. That's just logical. We liked EFC-B a bit better, but then it outperformed by more than 5%. Now we like EFC-A a bit better. EFC-C had the worst performance, but it should still underperform further.
Looking at NLY-G, shares outperformed recently. While the rest of the sector was dipping, NLY-G climbed a bit higher. It's a nice opportunity for investors who have NLY-G to get a better deal on a different share.
We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.
We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:
Type of REIT or BDC
|
Residential Agency
|
Residential Hybrid
|
Residential Originator and Servicer
|
Commercial
|
BDC
Let the images begin!
Note: The chart for our public articles uses the book value per share from the latest earnings release. Current estimated book value per share is used in reaching our targets and trading decisions. It's available in our service, but those estimates are not included in the charts below. PMT and NYMT are not showing an earnings yield metric as neither REIT provides a quarterly “Core EPS” metric.
Second Note: Due to the way historical amortized cost and hedging is factored into the earnings metrics, it's possible for two mortgage REITs with similar portfolios to post materially different metrics for earnings. I would be very cautious about putting much emphasis on the consensus analyst estimate (which is used to determine the earnings yield). In particular, throughout late 2022 the earnings metric became less comparable for many REITs.
I changed the coloring a bit. We needed to adjust to include that the first fixed-to-floating shares have transitioned over to floating rates. When a share is already floating, the stripped yield may be different from the “Floating Yield on Price” due to changes in interest rates. For instance, NLY-F already has a floating rate. However, the rate is only reset once per three months. The stripped yield is calculated using the upcoming projected dividend payment and the “Floating Yield on Price” is based on where the dividend would be if the rate reset today. In my opinion, for these shares the “Floating Yield on Price” is clearly the more important metric.
Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.
After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.
To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:
|
Ticker
|
Price
|
BoF
|
S-Yield
|
Coupon
|
FYoP
|
NCD
|
WCC
|
QO Link
|
P-Link
|
$22.30
|
FTF
|
7.80%
|
6.88%
|
10.49%
|
4/15/2024
|
$4.86
|
$25.23
|
Floating
|
10.00%
|
9.94%
|
10.09%
|
3/25/2023
|
$0.26
|
$22.17
|
FTF
|
7.41%
|
6.50%
|
11.30%
|
10/15/2024
|
$5.69
|
$21.47
|
FTF
|
7.21%
|
6.13%
|
11.32%
|
4/15/2025
|
$6.99
|
$23.13
|
FTF
|
8.49%
|
7.75%
|
9.30%
|
10/15/2027
|
$11.09
|
$25.40
|
Floating
|
9.82%
|
9.75%
|
9.98%
|
3/25/2023
|
$0.17
|
$25.07
|
FTF
|
6.58%
|
6.50%
|
9.20%
|
3/31/2023
|
$0.34
|
$24.41
|
FTF
|
7.03%
|
6.75%
|
10.31%
|
6/30/2024
|
$3.13
|
$20.61
|
8.51%
|
7.00%
|
8.51%
|
1/28/2025
|
$7.74
|
$22.93
|
FTF
|
7.61%
|
6.90%
|
11.45%
|
4/15/2025
|
$5.95
|
$20.66
|
9.21%
|
7.50%
|
9.21%
|
3/25/2023
|
$4.70
|
$21.71
|
FTF
|
7.87%
|
6.75%
|
11.79%
|
10/30/2024
|
$6.26
|
$20.10
|
FTF
|
7.87%
|
6.25%
|
11.45%
|
1/30/2027
|
$11.16
|
$24.01
|
FTF
|
9.10%
|
8.63%
|
9.74%
|
4/30/2028
|
$12.30
|
$22.86
|
FTF
|
8.28%
|
7.50%
|
11.83%
|
8/15/2024
|
$4.97
|
$22.26
|
FTF
|
8.08%
|
7.13%
|
11.97%
|
8/15/2024
|
$5.43
|
$20.11
|
FTF
|
8.00%
|
6.38%
|
12.40%
|
2/15/2025
|
$8.10
|
$21.31
|
FTF
|
8.29%
|
7.00%
|
12.23%
|
11/15/2026
|
$10.27
|
$24.10
|
FTF
|
8.60%
|
8.13%
|
11.37%
|
3/15/2024
|
$3.44
|
$23.73
|
FTF
|
8.60%
|
8.00%
|
11.72%
|
6/15/2024
|
$4.28
|
$19.53
|
8.82%
|
6.75%
|
8.82%
|
8/24/2026
|
$11.71
|
$24.25
|
Bond
|
7.08%
|
6.75%
|
7.08%
|
3/25/2023
|
$1.20
|
$23.29
|
Bond
|
6.49%
|
6.00%
|
6.49%
|
8/1/2023
|
$2.46
|
$21.76
|
9.36%
|
8.00%
|
9.36%
|
3/25/2023
|
$3.71
|
$22.50
|
FTF
|
9.05%
|
8.00%
|
12.11%
|
3/30/2024
|
$5.00
|
$20.65
|
FTF
|
9.56%
|
7.75%
|
11.91%
|
9/30/2025
|
$9.69
|
$21.84
|
FTF
|
9.32%
|
8.00%
|
12.00%
|
03/30/2024
|
$5.66
Second Batch:
|
Ticker
|
Price
|
BoF
|
S-Yield
|
Coupon
|
FYoP
|
NCD
|
WCC
|
QO Link
|
P-Link
|
$22.17
|
FTF
|
9.26%
|
8.13%
|
12.06%
|
04/27/2027
|
$11.46
|
$21.08
|
FTF
|
9.14%
|
7.63%
|
12.31%
|
07/27/2027
|
$12.49
|
$21.26
|
FTF
|
8.61%
|
7.25%
|
11.79%
|
1/27/2025
|
$7.37
|
$19.75
|
9.71%
|
7.50%
|
9.71%
|
3/25/2023
|
$5.69
|
$19.55
|
FTF
|
8.47%
|
6.50%
|
13.38%
|
3/31/2025
|
$9.11
|
$18.51
|
FTF
|
9.60%
|
7.00%
|
14.73%
|
11/30/2026
|
$13.27
|
$22.74
|
9.14%
|
8.20%
|
9.14%
|
3/25/2023
|
$2.58
|
$22.50
|
FTF
|
9.30%
|
8.25%
|
11.89%
|
4/15/2024
|
$5.01
|
$22.82
|
FTF
|
8.66%
|
7.75%
|
11.28%
|
12/27/2024
|
$6.08
|
$21.66
|
FTF
|
8.83%
|
7.50%
|
12.02%
|
9/27/2027
|
$12.27
|
$22.30
|
FTF
|
8.95%
|
7.88%
|
12.89%
|
1/15/2025
|
$6.65
|
$20.37
|
FTF
|
9.97%
|
8.00%
|
13.22%
|
10/15/2027
|
$14.13
|
$19.38
|
FTF
|
8.99%
|
6.88%
|
14.45%
|
10/15/2026
|
$12.07
|
$18.33
|
9.69%
|
7.00%
|
9.69%
|
1/15/2027
|
$13.68
|
$19.05
|
9.34%
|
7.00%
|
9.34%
|
3/25/2023
|
$6.27
|
$23.00
|
FTF
|
9.12%
|
8.25%
|
11.69%
|
3/30/2024
|
$4.47
|
$19.05
|
11.11%
|
8.25%
|
11.11%
|
3/25/2023
|
$6.47
|
$17.93
|
11.46%
|
8.00%
|
11.46%
|
3/25/2023
|
$7.57
|
$19.20
|
FTF
|
10.68%
|
8.00%
|
15.21%
|
9/17/2024
|
$9.27
|
$22.57
|
FTF
|
9.70%
|
8.63%
|
12.19%
|
7/30/2024
|
$5.68
|
$20.65
|
9.68%
|
7.88%
|
9.68%
|
5/21/2026
|
$10.87
Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:
We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.
We compare our performance against four ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:
The four ETFs we use for comparison are:
|
Ticker
|
Exposure
|
One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs
|
One of the largest preferred share ETFs
|
Largest equity REIT ETF
|
The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.
When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.
Ratings: Based on today's prices I think NLY-F or NLY-I is a smarter choice than NLY-G. I also believe EFC-A and EFC-B are better choices than EFC-C.
This article was written by
Securities for the buy-and-hold investor generally carry much lower risk. If we enter a high-risk position, we plan to capitalize on a change in the valuation. We monitor those positions very carefully, rather than hoping everything turns out well over the next several years. That’s why we have so few losses in our investing.
We post our portfolio for you. You also get real-time alerts on every trade we place. Our reasoning for placing a trade is explained in clear English. You can even see the exact trades with the images we include from our stock accounts. We don’t offer you several different “portfolios”, instead, we show you exactly what we own, when we bought it, and how we are doing in that position. We make it simple for investors to follow our strategy.
You’ll find several reports on The REIT Forum that don’t get posted to the public side of Seeking Alpha. Many of our public reports are dramatically reduced versions of subscriber articles. If you enjoy our public articles, you’ll love the content we keep for subscribers.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNCO, RITM-D, AGNCP, ARR-C, FBRT-E, GPMT-A, EFC-A, RC-E, RITM, SLRC, AAIC, MFA, GPMT, RC, DX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Colorado Wealth Management Fund and Scott Kennedy are supporting contributors for The REIT Forum. Our ratings and outlooks will often overlap.
Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.
I have an indirect conflict of interest with ABR and STWD. Neither I, nor any contributor for The REIT Forum, will provide investment advice, reply to questions, or engage in discussions regarding these two mREIT stocks.
