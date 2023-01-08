And the good news is, there’s more good news Cecilie_Arcurs/E+ via Getty Images

Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

Today we're going to talk about market failures in preferred shares. We love these market failures because they create great opportunities to optimize exposure.

NLY Preferred Shares

NLY (NLY.PG) is not a great choice. No. Bad choice. If investors want the floating rate today, they can pick NLY-F (NLY.PF). With share prices only being $.50 higher, an investor in NLY-F earns back the difference of $.37 in under five dividends. That comes from getting a much bigger dividend from the upcoming ex-dividend date (about $.20 bigger), followed by getting an extra $.05 per share per quarter. After the quick $.20 difference for Q1 2023, the investor only needs another four dividends before NLY-F is definitively better.

Prior to that, if NLY-F gets called it would result in a weaker return. However, if investors are concerned about call risk, they could simply get NLY-I (NLY.PI) instead (or one of the many shares from another REIT). Pay $24.41 instead of $25.07. Save $.66.

Sure, there are going to be five dividends for NLY-I that will probably be lower than NLY-G because NLY-G floats five quarters earlier. However, the investor saves $.66 upfront. Using the current 3-month rate, the difference in dividends would be about $.73 in favor of NLY-G ($.07 net) during that period. However, the 3-month rate will probably be bumped modestly higher during that period.

Therefore, NLY-G might actually win by more like $.83 in dividends, leading to $.17 net of the $.66 difference in share price. Once again, NLY-I would only need one year to cover the difference of $.17. From there on, NLY-I would be ahead.

If Annaly Capital Management (NLY) wants to call NLY-G, they would clearly want to call NLY-I also since NLY-I has a materially higher floating spread (4.989% for NLY-I vs 4.172% for NLY-G). Personally, I don't think NLY will want to call NLY-G. Sure it has a 9.2% yield. However, if they call NLY-G they still need to finance their positions somehow. They could use repurchase agreements, but they would still be paying around 5%. That's cheaper, but it isn't that much cheaper. NLY gets quite a bit of additional flexibility from paying the extra 4.172% spread.

On the other hand, NLY-F and NLY-I land as "maybe" for getting called. At 4.993%, NLY-F has the highest floating spread (a hair above 4.989% for NLY-I). It's still not particularly large. I think 4.993% is a pretty reasonable spread for a mortgage REIT like NLY. However, it's worth mentioning that the market has recently been enabling mortgage REITs to issue new shares at materially less attractive risk/reward profiles than their existing shares. That's been the case even when the current shares are not trading near $25.00 (where they would be effectively capped by call risk). Therefore, NLY might be able to work a deal to issue some really unattractive shares to some suckers and use the cash for a call. I'll give you an example of issuing to suckers soon.

Note: Due to dividend accrual, even if NLY announced a call tomorrow, investors in NLY-F would have a positive total return. The benefit of dividend accrual would more than offset the difference between the share price of $25.40 and the $25.00 call value.

Alternatives

If investors really believe NLY merits a spread of only 4.172% over short-term rates (rather than a figure around 4.9%), they may want to look a bit deeper into the other preferred shares. There are plenty of options offering much deeper discounts and we cover many of them on The REIT Forum.

EFC

Ellington Financial (EFC) took advantage of a recent opportunity to issue new preferred shares at terms (including the share price) that were far less favorable than the risk/reward profile of their existing preferred shares.

Specifically, EFC issued EFC-C (EFC.PC) while EFC-B (EFC.PB) was outstanding and trading way below call value. If an investor completely ignores the share price (which would be dumb when you're buying or selling), then EFC-C is a superior share. However, EFC-B traded at such a significant discount that it had EFC-C dominated. The cash flows for EFC-B were simply inherently better. We spotted it immediately and we called it out for subscribers. The disparity has decreased, but it still exists.

Since we sent this idea to members of The REIT Forum:

Due to the swing in relative values, EFC-A and EFC-B are quite comparable. However, EFC-B at $20.10 is still better than EFC-C at $24.03. Those prices leave a gap of $3.97. We think the gap still needs to be smaller.

I'll share the article on EFC-C we sent to subscribers (on February 11th, 2023) about this idea below.

The subscriber article begins here.

EFC-C Introduction

EFC-C is a very interesting share.

EFC-C is another fixed-rate reset share. There were so few of these that we previously labeled them as FTF (Fixed-to-Floating) and simply labeled them “5-Year Treasury” in the “Unusual Rules” column (that’s column AQ). However, with so many of them, I think it may be appropriate to add “FTR” (Fixed-to-Resetting) as a category.

Facts to know:

EFC-C begins with a big fixed-rate of 8.625%. Much higher than 6.75% on EFC-A and 6.25% on EFC-B.

EFC-C will carry a spread of 5.13% (a bit above the 4.99% on EFC-B).

EFC-C will use the 5-year Treasury rate to reset every 5 years starting when shares become callable on 4/30/2028.

The market often focuses too heavily on current yield. Therefore, it's likely that EFC-C will often be overvalued. We’re setting targets slightly higher than discounted future cash flows would suggest for relative values. We do this to catch more trading opportunities. The bonus to targets we apply is less than 2%.

higher than discounted future cash flows would suggest for relative values. We do this to catch more trading opportunities. The bonus to targets we apply is less than 2%. When AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) issued AGNCL (AGNCL), early investors got ripped off as they severely overpaid. Shares later plunged as they were undervalued, before a significant (but far from complete) recovery. EFC-C looks materially less attractive than EFC-A and EFC-B because the gap in prices is materially too large.

AGNCL Comparison

For investors who weren't around when AGNCL was issued, we were all over the pricing failure:

AGNCL: A Shocking Preferred Share

We wrote:

When AGNCM closed at $21.39 and AGNC can get $24.2125 per share of AGNCL, that’s a hilarious spread. Underwriters are hoping investors are bigger fools.

How did that idea play out?

AGNCL closed Friday at $23.23.

AGNCM closed Friday at $22.13 and it was $22.53 when we sent Friday's alert to members.

Therefore:

AGNCL is 4.06% lower than the issuance price.

AGNCM is up 3.46% and AGNCM was up 5.33% at the time of Friday's alert.

Research is useful.

EFC-C Commentary

Because EFC-C won’t begin resetting until 4/30/2028, our future cash flow comparison between EFC-A and EFC-C is more difficult. Further, EFC-C will reset every five years based on the 5-year treasury while EFC-A uses short-term rates. That’s a bit complex, though we’ve dealt with it several times before.

The nice thing is we already did the work on EFC-B. Comparing EFC-B and EFC-C is less difficult. There are three time periods:

Before 1/30/2027, EFC-B and EFC-C both pay fixed-rate dividends. EFC-B will pay $6.64, and EFC-C will pay $9.16. Difference = $2.52.

From 1/30/2027 to 4/30/2028, EFC-B is using the new reset rate and EFC-C is still fixed.

After 4/30/2028, EFC-C will use a new reset rate.

From 1/30/2027 to 4/30/2028 (second time period), who has a higher dividend rate?

That depends on the 5-year Treasury. If it is above 3.64%, then EFC-B has a higher dividend rate than EFC-C. If it is below 3.64%, EFC-C has the larger dividend rate.

If we assume 3.64% is a good estimate for the 5-year Treasury (some investors will pick much lower or much higher), then the dividends are equal for this period and the total gap in dividends prior to 4/30/2028 is only $2.52.

The Imperfection

There’s an imperfection in this comparison starting 4/30/2028 because EFC-B and EFC-C only reset every 5 years and it occurs on a different date. When those dates are still so far off, it is wise to base models on the 5-year rate being equal for each share. Why? Because no one can predict today whether 5-year Treasury rates will be higher on 1/30/2027 or 4/30/2028. The closer we get to 4/30/2028, the easier that prediction becomes.

If we assume that the 5-year rate will be the same on those dates, then we assume EFC-C would have a larger dividend by $.035 per share per year.

The value of an extra $.035 per share per year shouldn’t be very high. It’s probably worth more than $.25, but definitely less than $.70. By the time we get that far into the future, we’ll have better data about 5-year Treasury rates so the equation will have changed.

Comparable Value

Assuming a difference of $2.52 in cash flows before 4/30/2028 plus a final difference of $.25 to $.70, we would have a range of $2.77 to $3.22. However, we’re talking about cash flows about 5 years in the future. Given that it takes about five years for this comparison to play out, we should think about discounting the future cash flows.

This rarely has a material impact because the dividend rates are rarely this different for this long. However, in this one case, the impact is larger. Rather than teaching investors to do actual NPV (Net Present Value), I’m going to teach investors the quick and dirty method. You can do this without even writing the numbers down.

Quick and Dirty

Here are the steps:

The midpoint of $2.77 and $3.22 is about $3.00.

It takes about five years to recognize those cash flows.

Therefore, about half the value comes after 2.5 years and about half comes before 2.5 years.

A reasonable discount rate is probably around 8% (based on dividend yield).

2.5 years * 8% = 20%.

20% of $3.00 is $.60.

$3.00 minus $.60 is $2.40.

Therefore, EFC-C should probably be about $2.40 less than EFC-B in an efficient market.

The Actual Math

For anyone who thinks that the “Quick and Dirty” system was too lazy, I discounted the actual future dividends using 2% per quarter (8.24% annualized yield). Discounting future dividends plus $.48 (the average of $.25 and $.70) comes out to a present value of $9.83 for EFC-C and $7.40 for EFC-B. The difference is $2.43. Close enough? That’s why I present quick and dirty solutions so often.

Setting Targets

We’ve determined that a gap of $2.40 (or $2.43) appears to be very efficient. However, the market will mostly overvalue EFC-C frequently due to the higher stripped yield. Therefore, I set the targets for EFC-C at $3.00 above the targets for EFC-B. Due to dividend accrual during the quarters (which is automatically added into targets), the gap in targets will range from $3.00 to about $3.15.

Bad Ex-Dividend Data

Schwab is already showing an ex-dividend date for EFC-C of 02/27/2023. The prospectus disagrees:

Prospectus

That data might be updated before the date actually passes, but it’s worth mentioning as brokers rarely have the wrong date for upcoming dividends.

Valuation for EFC Preferred Shares

EFC-A $21.86

EFC-B $19.26

EFC-C $24.55

Gap between EFC-B and EFC-C: $5.29.

Efficient gap: $2.40 to $2.43

Our target gap: $3.00 to $3.15.

Best deal: EFC-B.

Worst deal: EFC-C

Therefore, investors who picked up EFC-C would be wise to dump EFC-C and own EFC-B until the gap shrinks significantly.

There are three ways an investor could make this trade:

Dump EFC-C at $24.55 and buy about 127.46 shares of EFC-B at $19.26 for each 100 shares of EFC-C they sold (assuming the same prices Monday morning). Dump EFC-C at $24.55 and buy 100 shares of EFC-B at $19.26 for each 100 shares of EFC-C they sold. Pocket $529 (per 100 shares) while making the trade and toss the cash into a money market fund or short-term Treasury ETF like the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV). The goal is a fairly steady price while collecting some dividends. Mix options 1 and 2 to fit the exposure level the investor prefers.

Note: If the gap shrinks a bit from $5.29 per share, it's still a smart idea. If the gap moves close to $3.00, it's too late for this idea.

When the gap moves down to about $3.00, they can drop EFC-B (and retrieve their cash if they picked that option) and go buy EFC-C.

What if investors bought EFC-C right at the start and have a small unrealized loss? Don't fixate on cost basis. Make the move that optimizes the position. Emotion is the enemy of portfolio value.

1 share of EFC-C is simply not as good as 1.2746 shares of EFC-B. Not even close. No way. Not a chance.

This is the end of the subscriber article.

Since our original post to subscribers on Feb. 11, 2023, the swing in share prices leads to EFC-A being a bit better than EFC-B. That's just logical. We liked EFC-B a bit better, but then it outperformed by more than 5%. Now we like EFC-A a bit better. EFC-C had the worst performance, but it should still underperform further.

Looking at NLY-G, shares outperformed recently. While the rest of the sector was dipping, NLY-G climbed a bit higher. It's a nice opportunity for investors who have NLY-G to get a better deal on a different share.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Residential Agency Residential Hybrid Residential Originator and Servicer Commercial BDC AGNC CIM PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC RITM GPMT CSWC DX NYMT WMC ARCC ORC MFA RC TSLX ARR MITT TPVG CHMI AAIC OCSL TWO GAIN IVR GBDC EARN SLRC ORCC PFLT TCPC FSK PSEC MFIC Click to enlarge

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Note: The chart for our public articles uses the book value per share from the latest earnings release. Current estimated book value per share is used in reaching our targets and trading decisions. It's available in our service, but those estimates are not included in the charts below. PMT and NYMT are not showing an earnings yield metric as neither REIT provides a quarterly “Core EPS” metric.

Second Note: Due to the way historical amortized cost and hedging is factored into the earnings metrics, it's possible for two mortgage REITs with similar portfolios to post materially different metrics for earnings. I would be very cautious about putting much emphasis on the consensus analyst estimate (which is used to determine the earnings yield). In particular, throughout late 2022 the earnings metric became less comparable for many REITs.

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum Click to enlarge

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum Click to enlarge

BDC Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum Click to enlarge

Preferred Share Charts

I changed the coloring a bit. We needed to adjust to include that the first fixed-to-floating shares have transitioned over to floating rates. When a share is already floating, the stripped yield may be different from the “Floating Yield on Price” due to changes in interest rates. For instance, NLY-F already has a floating rate. However, the rate is only reset once per three months. The stripped yield is calculated using the upcoming projected dividend payment and the “Floating Yield on Price” is based on where the dividend would be if the rate reset today. In my opinion, for these shares the “Floating Yield on Price” is clearly the more important metric.

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum Click to enlarge

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Second Batch:

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against four ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

The four ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful. Click to enlarge

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Ratings: Based on today's prices I think NLY-F or NLY-I is a smarter choice than NLY-G. I also believe EFC-A and EFC-B are better choices than EFC-C.