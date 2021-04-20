NoDerog/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Lauren Etter’s The Devil’s Playbook features a scene portraying an executive meeting at Altria (NYSE:MO) sometime during the mid-2010s, where one person challenges the attendants, including then CEO and CFO Marty Barrington and Howard Willard, by saying “Who was around when we created Marlboro?” When silence ensues the speaker adds: “The last thing we created was Marlboro and that was in 1954.”

Since Marty Barrington left, Altria has changed CEOs twice but the inconvenient observation still stands today. Most of the company's products outside of cigarettes, such as Copenhagen and Skoal smokeless tobacco, John Middleton cigars, even the nicotine pouch brand on!, all entered Altria’s fold through acquisitions, usually after the company had failed to compete with its own products.

But why is it that Altria has such a poor record in successfully bringing new products to market? Most likely because it has never had a particular need to be effective in innovation, at least not in its recent history. Protecting and wringing ever more profits from the Marlboro franchise is what makes money for Altria, so much money that most other things pale in comparison. And since the Marlboro franchise has proved unassailable in the United States, it is clear that Altria has been quite effective in performing this job.

Next to that, the legal challenges brought against the tobacco industry by the US government and sick smokers have made the higher management echelons of America’s tobacco companies insular and filled with conservative executives, not seldom lawyers by training, whose careers were built on delivering predictable and steady financial returns made possible by the industry’s pricing power.

The problem with relying on pricing power as a strategy, if you can call it that, is that the pace of change in the tobacco industry has accelerated dramatically in the last decade or so. For an industry that for 60 years following WWII produced not much more exciting innovations than menthol cigarettes, filter cigarettes and flavor capsules, a quick succession of battery-powered electronic vaping devices, tobacco heating devices and tobacco-free nicotine pouches has in recent years driven dramatic changes in consumer behavior. Appointing conservative executives, milking a 70-year old franchise and buying whoever poses a challenge may not remain a recipe for success much longer.

MO Money

Altria has responded to the changing consumption patterns by raising prices on their tobacco products even more quickly than they have in the past. So far this tactic has supported its revenues and profits quite well. A lot is riding however on their continued ability to do so. Altria carries an equity valuation of approximately $84 billion in the stock market. That valuation is supported almost entirely by the US Marlboro franchise, given that roughly 90% of Altria’s operating profits are derived from combustible products, and Marlboro makes up the overwhelming part of that.

The balance is delivered mostly through sales of smokeless tobacco products sold under the Copenhagen and Skoal brands. With the exception of the equity stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) everything else can be considered a marginal contributor.

The logical conclusion is that for Altria everything hinges on the performance of Marlboro, and given that the US cigarette market has been in decline since the early 1980s, the value of the franchise has increased solely because of Altria’s ability to extract ever higher prices for its cigarettes. Whereas the industry used to employ a biannual pricing adjustment, pressures on industry-wide volumes have propelled Altria and its main competitor, BAT-owned Reynolds American, to move to three or even four price increases per year currently. In order to get an idea of how powerful Marlboro’s pricing power is, look at the graph below, which compares net monetization per 1000 cigarettes across the biggest international tobacco companies.

Altria monetizes its cigarettes at a far higher rate than other tobacco companies (Author)

Altria’s cigarette monetization is unrivaled by the other large cigarette companies, for which there are a number of reasons.

First, Altria relies exclusively on the US cigarette market which has relatively high average cigarette prices, whereas most other tobacco companies also compete in markets with much lower cigarette prices.

Two, despite relatively high prices the United States’ status as a high income economy means the affordability of cigarettes compares very well with most other markets. This affordability also means that a great majority of US smokers prefer to smoke more expensive premium brands; the US cigarette market consists for almost three quarters of premium brands like Marlboro.

Three, Altria commands more than half of the US premium segment (58.2% share of that segment as of Q4), mostly through Marlboro, which means it takes home the majority of profits generated in the US cigarette market.

Four, the average level of taxation on cigarettes in the US has remained low when compared to other markets. In most other countries, the tobacco industry has to contend with lower monetization in part because taxes make up such a large part of the retail price. In the US, a low federal excise tax on cigarette products and the absence of a federal sales tax means the tobacco industry gets away with a very large piece of a tobacco product’s retail price. Of course, depending on the jurisdiction, taxes leveled at the state or municipal level raise prices significantly in certain US states or cities.

Five, the US cigarette industry has an unusually high level of concentration, with the two main players controlling around 85% of the total market. In most other highly developed economies, the number of competitors with meaningful market shares is higher, with often as many as three or four companies with competitive market positions. Altria and Reynolds American have a lot of market power in the United States because together they own all of the major premium brands. The remaining players, including Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY), Vector Group (VGR) and Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCPK:JAPAF), only compete in the discounted segments.

Six, most cigarettes in America are sold through the convenience store and gas station store channels, which is a relatively fragmented channel with little in the way of negotiating power. The tobacco companies simply announce their list prices, increase them three or even four times a year, and largely dictate the prices at which their products will be sold to consumers as well. This way the annual increases in list prices don’t entirely end up in the retail price, because the tobacco companies have over time succeeded in squeezing the retail margin, meaning retailers take an ever lower percentage of an increasing sales price.

The consequence of its extraordinary hold on the American cigarette market means that Altria monetizes its cigarettes at a rate of more than $210 per 1000 sticks, or somewhat over $4.20 per pack of cigarettes. This is unheard of in international markets, where the industry on average monetizes at less than a quarter of that rate. The US industry’s monetization rate has even accelerated in recent years, in part to make up for larger volume declines. This acceleration in upward pricing was made possible in part by the merger of Lorillard’s Newport brand into Reynolds American in 2015, which consolidated the industry from three to two players in the premium segment. Despite the fact that the merger made its main competitor much larger, this merger has therefore been a boon to Altria.

MO Problems

While Altria’s ability to extract enormous profits from the Marlboro franchise is undeniable, the aggressive upward pricing has negative consequences too. The company is currently compensating lower consumption by extracting ever higher prices for each cigarette. This cannot go on indefinitely. For one, the discount segments of the US cigarette market are already expanding their share of the market. Ever higher cigarette prices will only accelerate this trend, as price increases decrease affordability for the lower socioeconomic classes. Those classes are heavily overrepresented among American smokers. Altria therefore finds itself increasingly in a catch-22; raising prices to offset volume declines will lead to even more volume declines, which then also have to be offset by more price increases.

At the same time as demand is falling, regulatory problems are increasing. The FDA has announced its intention to introduce both a regulatory rule regarding the maximum amount of nicotine in cigarettes, as well as a ban on the use of menthol as a characterizing flavor. While both measures are probably still years away from being implemented, the likelihood of one or both measures taking effect in the medium term is not to be underestimated. Congress granted the FDA authority to regulate tobacco products in 2009, and the agency has shown every intention of increasing its regulatory oversight ever since.

Although I expect US tobacco companies to challenge the FDA in court if it proposes to implement a nicotine rule, it is not at all clear who will ultimately prevail. The same thing goes for a ban on mentholated cigarettes. Whether or not the FDA ultimately succeeds remains undecided, but the prospect of a potential ban on menthol flavors will hang over the industry in the meantime. Whereas I believe a menthol ban would be disruptive but survivable for the industry, a nicotine content rule would be far more problematic as it would severely impair the addictive nature of cigarette smoking. This would likely lead to a significantly accelerated decline in cigarette demand.

The third, and arguably the most serious challenge for Altria is the rise of alternative nicotine products in the marketplace. Currently, there are three different new products which have shown significant uptake among consumers in tobacco markets around the world. The first type of alternative nicotine products are vaping devices, for which the US market has become one of the largest around the world. The second type of product is tobacco heating devices, which have seen significant consumer adoption in Japan and Eastern Europe. The third type of product are tobacco-free nicotine pouches, which have done particularly well in the United States and Scandinavia.

Several tobacco companies have been investing very large amounts of capital to develop above mentioned products and to bring them to market. The leader of this development has been Philip Morris International (PM), formerly owned by Altria, and the holder of the international rights to the Marlboro brand. Philip Morris started a transition program to move its business away from combustible products roughly a decade ago, and the company has steadily moved towards products with a reduced-risk profile ever since.

It has been quite successful in the effort, with somewhat over 30% of its 2022 revenues derived from smoke-free products. So far its success has not posed a direct threat to Altria’s business, because until recently PMI was not directly involved in the US market. In fact, until 2022 Altria and PMI operated a partnership whereby Altria owned the US rights to PMI’s flagship product in heated tobacco, the IQOS heating system.

After falling out over the lack of progress in the US market, PMI and Altria reached an understanding to unwind the partnership. This means that by April of 2024 the US rights to the IQOS system revert back to PMI, which is planning to market the system in the United States on its own this time. In order to accelerate that effort the company has acquired the Scandinavian smokeless tobacco specialist Swedish Match, which has a significant US presence in oral tobacco products and cigars, and is also the market leader in tobacco-free nicotine pouches.

In my opinion this acquisition has been a masterstroke by Philip Morris, who in one fell swoop have not only taken the leadership position in next-generation oral nicotine, but have also secured an up-and-running US-based manufacturing and distribution platform. Given that an older version of its IQOS system already has market clearance from the FDA, PMI should be able to relaunch IQOS in the United States sometime during 2024. While this is unlikely to pose an immediate problem for Altria, in the medium term the company does face a significant challenge as Philip Morris will eye its lucrative Marlboro smokers.

Meanwhile Altria’s position in next generation products looks decidedly weak. Having ended the partnership with Philip Morris, the company acquired the intellectual property rights to a heated tobacco product called Poda and subsequently struck a joint venture deal with Japan Tobacco for a product called Ploom. Those deals offer far from credible options in my opinion. The Poda system never sold more than a tiny amount of products and therefore has no track record of resonating with consumers. Experiences with other pod-based heated tobacco systems owned by BAT (BTI) and Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAY) have shown that pod-based heating systems usually fail to deliver the same user experience as blade or induction-based heating devices.

The deal with Japan Tobacco makes somewhat more sense but JT’s Ploom product comes with the downside of not having received marketing approval from the FDA yet. Philip Morris therefore will enjoy a head start of at least several years in the US market where, unlike Altria, it does not have to cannibalize a preexisting cigarette business. Adding to my concern, questions from analysts regarding the lack of significant capital expenditures towards next generation products went largely unanswered on Altria’s last earnings call, which suggests that the company is much further behind than it cares to admit.

Altria has long benefited from FDA regulations regarding tobacco products on the US market, which may have been the reason why it did not oppose the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act of 2009, despite the fact that through this act congress granted the FDA authority to regulate tobacco products for the first time in American history. The FDA’s regulation of the US market made it much harder for newcomers to gain marketing approval for new products, and thereby further entrenched Altria’s position as market leader.

But it increasingly looks like the company struck a Faustian bargain. With new products coming to market in formerly unregulated categories such as vaping devices and synthetic nicotine, those same regulatory rules continue to favor established products, which are usually not owned by Altria. Therefore the company will be forced to compete from a position of weakness in heated tobacco, vaping products and nicotine pouches. Those FDA regulations have therefore come back to haunt the company that originally was destined to be their foremost beneficiary.

Altria’s old rulebook of simply buying the competition also no longer works; Philip Morris and British American Tobacco are far too large for Altria to digest, and such mega mergers would likely pose insurmountable anti-competitive challenges too. Given its dwindling options I therefore expect Altria to pursue an acquisition of the interest in Juul it does not yet own. Not that Juul comes without challenges but its intellectual property in vaping products increasingly looks like Altria's last chance of remaining relevant in the tobacco industry’s future.