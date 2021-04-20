Altria: MO Money, MO Problems

Feb. 23, 2023 5:50 PM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)PM4 Comments
Timberwolf Equity Research profile picture
Timberwolf Equity Research
1.48K Followers

Summary

  • Altria is relying more heavily on price increases to offset cigarette volume declines.
  • Consumer down trading and regulatory and competitive pressures are increasing.
  • The company is very poorly positioned in next generation products.
  • PMI's relaunch of IQOS in 2024 will exacerbate problems further.
Pile of smoked Marlboro cigarettes

NoDerog/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Lauren Etter’s The Devil’s Playbook features a scene portraying an executive meeting at Altria (NYSE:MO) sometime during the mid-2010s, where one person challenges the attendants, including then CEO and CFO Marty Barrington and Howard Willard, by saying “Who was around when we

This article was written by

Timberwolf Equity Research profile picture
Timberwolf Equity Research
1.48K Followers
I use value investing methods to search out favorable bets in the stock market. Follow me here ---> For a sample of my work please check out my Auhor's picks below.Top Idea #1: Zooplus, published Oct. 24th 2014 Top Idea #2: Coca-Cola Bottling Co., publ. May 20th 2015Top Idea #3: C&C Group, published April 27th 2018Disclaimer: all investment analyses and information written and published by me, as well as all comments, should not be considered as investment advice or used as such. All readers are strongly urged to perform their own research and due diligence on the equity shares and other investment products I have written about. I have no business or any other forms of relationship with the companies featured in my analyses, unless explicitly stated so in the article disclaimer.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.