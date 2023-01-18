Innovative Industrial Properties: Our Favorite REIT Trading At A Discount

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
341 Followers

Summary

  • Innovative Industrial Properties has been heavily punished by the market despite continuing to execute well.
  • Investors appear to be concerned about potential tenant defaults.
  • We believe that the risk of a large wave of tenant defaults is low.
  • The company has low debt and is trading at a significant discount.
  • We view the risk/reward in Innovative Industrial Properties to be favorable at these levels.

Blooming cannabis ready to be used for extraction into various products

Sunan Wongsa-nga

Thesis

We believe the selloff in Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) is unjustified. The company is trading at an attractive valuation, has low debt levels, and has been growing consistently. We view the risk of a major wave of tenant defaults

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Price to LTM FFO from MultiHousingNews

Price to LTM FFO (MultiHousingNews)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
341 Followers
UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IIPR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: UFD Capital Value Fund, LP owns shares of IIPR.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.