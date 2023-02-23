Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 5:20 PM ETInsmed Incorporated (INSM)
Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Eleanor Barisser - IR

Will Lewis - Chair and CEO

Sara Bonstein - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jason Zemansky - Bank of America

Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley

Andrea Tan - Goldman Sachs

Judah Frommer - Credit Suisse

Joseph Schwartz - SVB Securities

Stephen Willey - Stifel

Leon Wang - Barclays

Graig Suvannavejh - Mizuho Securities

Jennifer Kim - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Hello everyone and welcome the Insmed Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results. My name is Nadia and I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator instructions]

I will now hand over to your host Eleanor Barisser, Investor Relations to begin. Eleanor please go ahead.

Eleanor Barisser

Thank you, Nadia. Good morning and welcome to today's conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and full year financial results for 2022, and to provide a business update. Before we start, let me remind you that today's call will include forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Such statements represent our judgment as of today and may involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or from our website for information concerning the risk factors that could affect the company. The information on today's call is not intended for promotional purposes and it is not sufficient for prescribing decisions.

Joining me on today's call are members of the Insmed executive management team, including Will Lewis, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Sara Bonstein, Chief Financial Officer. Please note that today's call include slides which are available through the webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website.

