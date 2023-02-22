Build A 7%-Yielding Dream Retirement Portfolio With 12 Amazing Blue Chips

Summary

  • 2023 is a time of maximum economic, inflation, and interest rate uncertainty. Stocks are likely to finish flat for the year, but might fall up to 20% along the way.
  • High-yield investors are perfectly positioned to profit from the coming bull market because they are collecting safe 5% to 9% dividends while waiting for the bear market to end.
  • Here are the 10 safest ultra-yield blue chips that yield a relatively safe 7.3% and offer 12.7% long-term return potential and 12% to 15% income growth.
  • Combined with the best high-yield ETF, you can get a diversified 5.6% portfolio with the same 12.7% return potential but 16% historical dividend growth.
  • Add in the best-managed futures ETF and you get a 6.7% yielding portfolio with 11.6% return potential whose peak decline was just 6% in 2022 and which gave investors a 28% dividend raise last year, 20% more than inflation.
This article was published on Dividend Kings on Wed, February 22nd, 2023.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2022 was the worst year for stocks since 2008 and the worst for a 60/40 retirement portfolio in 37 years.

Thanks to high inflation, soaring interest

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO, BTI, ENB, KMLM, SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DK owns MPLX, MMP, MO, EPD, BTI, ENB, VZ, LGGNY, KEYUF, OKE, KMLM, and SCHD in our portfolios.

